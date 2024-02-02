“It Was A No-Brainer Decision”: Bride-To-Be Stuns Her Beloved Stepdad With Heartwarming Request

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes there aren’t enough words to describe the gratitude grown-up kids feel for their parents, so they think of heartwarming grand gestures. Gestures that touch the heart and make the parent think “I did a good job with my little one”. This lucky stepdad was able to experience such joy when his bride-to-be daughter asked him to officiate her wedding. He, and millions of people online, couldn’t hold back the tears watching the emotional video.

When Shylah got engaged, she knew that there was a very special person who she wanted to officiate her wedding – her stepdad Ralph, who has been there for her ever since she was six

Shylah May got engaged to her fiancé Trevor Farrow. The lovebirds couldn’t wait to share the news with the whole world and began planning their big day. The newly engaged couple wanted to include their loved ones so that everyone could experience the joy of their union. The couple had a brilliant idea – they wanted Shylah’s stepdad to officiate the wedding.

“When we thought about who we wanted, one, we wanted them to have known us for a very long time so they could speak on our relationship, how it’s evolved, what we have to look forward to, and then also someone with wisdom, who has been married and knows what it takes to have a successful marriage. So I thought it was a no-brainer,” Trevor explained the reasons behind their decision.

“You showed me what kind of man I deserve in my life. What kind of loving, patient and involved father looks like,” she wrote in a touching letter

Was it a spontaneous decision? Actually, Shylah was inspired by her friend – her dad not only walked the bride down the aisle but also officiated the wedding, making it extra special. Shylah knew that her stepdad Ralph would be just perfect for it – after all, he has been there for every important milestone in her life since she was six.

“It was such a moving, special and emotional experience. I knew right away that I wanted Ralph to do that for me because he’s been so involved in my life and has been my father figure,” Shylah said. “It would just mean everything.”

This touching video gathered 2.9M views on TikTok, touching hearts and bringing tears to millions

The couple waited until Christmas to give Ralph the special present. “It would have been random if we just randomly gave him a gift, so we wanted to do it during Christmas,” Shylah explained. “We opened up all our gifts and one of his Christmas gifts – we were already recording him so he didn’t think anything of it and so the last gift was our asking him to be our officiant.”

In a touching video, Ralph opened the box containing a letter. At first, he joked that he was going to be asked to a bridesmaid. He then thoughtfully asked if he could read it out loud, in case it was something private.

“When I’m thinking about our wedding, the most important day of our life, we reflect on our journey and who played a major role and getting us to this point,” Ralph read the letter.

“Yes, we will be surrounded by our friends, family, loved ones on the most beautiful day of our lives. But the most important will be the one who marries us. We couldn’t think of more perfect person. You showed me what kind of man I deserve in my life,” the stepdad read as he started struggling to hold back the tears.

“What kind of loving, patient and involved father looks like. You helped us grow closer together; you are the best second father to Trevor. It would be an honor if you married us on our special day. We love you so much.”

Touched by this gesture, Ralph could only say “Thank you” before pulling his daughter into a tight hug. There wasn’t a lot to say – as a father, he did the best he could, and his little girl grew up to be an amazing, empathetic, and grateful woman. Every parent wants to protect their kid and make sure they are loved every day just as they love them. Fortunately, Shylah found Trevor to fulfill that wish, all thanks to Ralph, who showed her what a real man is.

Shylah described it as a “full-circle moment” as Ralph was the first person in her family to meet Trevor when they first started dating almost a decade ago.

“Trevor’s been an amazing guy. Couldn’t have asked for a better person for Shylah to be involved in so it’s been quite a relationship,” Ralph revealed.

Ralph has always been involved in Shylah’s life, trying to capture every important milestone

Loving stepparents are an incredible gift – every day they choose to love their stepchildren like their own, proving that family doesn’t always mean blood

Not everyone is lucky to have loving parents, but Shylah won a cosmic lottery when her mom started dating Ralph. He came into their lives when she was only 6 years old and ever since, he’s worked to be the best father he could.

“He really stepped in as just like the best dad in the world. He was my softball coach. At any moment, he could be involved in my life, he was there. He taught me how to drive. He helped me get into college, helping me with writing my essays.”

This just proves that family isn’t blood. Family is love and devotion that lives in every cell of one’s body. There definitely will be a toast to that at Shylah and Trevor’s wedding in September 2024 after Ralph walks her down the aisle.

Do you have a story about your amazing stepparent to share?

Watch the emotional video here

People in the comments were touched by this beautiful gesture and couldn’t stop praising the stepdad – daughter relationship

