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The majority of conversations that people have are probably pretty mundane. We chat about the weather, what our plans for the weekend are, what albums we’ve been listening to recently, and what we plan on making for dinner. But every now and then, you’ll hear something so wild that it immediately stops you in your tracks. Those are the moments that this article is dedicated to. 

We took a trip to the Brand New Sentence subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From quotes that will make you burst into laughter to posts that might simply perplex you, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this strange list. And be sure to upvote the sentences that you can’t believe actually humans wrote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Turned Around To Return The Child Safely, Cussed The Parents Out For Leaving The Baby Alone, Then Hopped Back In The Car

Funny and Unpredictable Sentences: A split image of a man returning a baby, then driving off after scolding the parents.

PriceBorn9413 Report

8points
POST
callmekat13 avatar
CallMeKat13
CallMeKat13
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you leave a BABY alone in a CAR??? Why?!

4
4points
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    #2

    "You Don't Know The Struggle Until You Run Out Of Toilet Paper And Everyone In Your House Is Deaf"

    A social media post with a funny and unpredictable sentence about running out of toilet paper with deaf parents.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Popea Johns

    A funny internet post showing a Papa Johns restaurant with black smoke, captioned with unpredictable sentences.

    Educational_Card7175 Report

    7points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, Papa John is just doing another one of his cross burnings in the back parking lot.

    0
    0points
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    In this day and age, it’s easy to feel like you’ve seen it all. Thanks to the 24-hour news cycle and having access to unlimited information online, almost nothing can shock us anymore. But if someone is creative enough, they might still be able to get a reaction out of you. And when you finally get to experience that feeling of surprise, it will probably be extremely refreshing.

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    According to Greater Good Magazine, humans actually need some surprises in their lives. Experiencing them activates the dopamine system in our brains, allowing us to focus our attention and inspiring us to see the situation from a new perspective.

    #4

    “Great So Now We’re Optimising Llm Costs By Inventing Employees Again”

    A funny, unpredictable sentence: a tweet discussing tech innovation, LLM costs, and hiring junior developers.

    candyflawss Report

    7points
    POST
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is hilarious because Pete Hegseth says we’re supposed to use AI for everything now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    "Politician Who Said He Had Dwarfism, Resigns After Passport Leak Shows He's Actually A Child"

    A young boy in traditional clothing sits, with an inset image of him speaking into a microphone, depicting funny and unpredictable sentences.

    Sebastianlim Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Unsubscribe From Economy And Become A Decorative Gargoyle

    Funny and unpredictable sentences: A tweet from Ridhima saying doctors tell her to avoid stress, like she can become a gargoyle.

    pixelatedvegene Report

    7points
    POST

    In their book Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable and Engineer the Unexpected, Tania Luna and Leeann Renninger break down the four stages of our surprise response. These include freeze, find, shift, and share.

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    First, we stop in our tracks when we see a surprise; then, we try to understand what’s going on. Next, we begin to shift our perspective, and finally, we feel pulled to share the surprise with others. 
    #7

    Ur The Gay Factory

    A text post about homophobic parents, an unpredictable sentence that caught the internet off guard.

    PermanentlySleeeepy Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Gay is a hobby. Like car mechanic.

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    #8

    My Boyfriend (Urn) Is Finally Meeting My Mom (Box)

    Social media post showing an urn and a box, captioned with a funny and unpredictable sentence about meeting parents.

    ChaiLattePlease Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Romanian Court Rejects Man's Claim That He's Alive

    Screenshot of a news report about a Romanian court rejecting a man's claim that he is alive, an unpredictable sentence.

    Holiday_Document4592 Report

    6points
    POST
    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In all fairness, he looks a little d**d in the eyes.

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    If you’re wondering how to invite more surprise and wonder into your life, Luna and Renninger have some tips. First, you have to “reframe vulnerability as openness and take deliberate steps to be more vulnerable.” 

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    While many people tend to stay closed off and avoid vulnerability, that makes it impossible to ever be caught off guard and surprised. But once you learn how to view that openness in a positive light, you’ll be able to experience all of the joy that can come along with wonderful surprises. 
    #10

    Attempting To "Baptize" An Alligator In A Waffle House Using A Pitcher Of Iced Tea

    Mugshot of a Florida man arrested for attempting to baptize an alligator with iced tea, a funny and unpredictable sentence.

    amberazanu Report

    6points
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    #11

    Chicken Bird For Lunch

    A tweet and reply discussing why Americans say 'tuna fish,' highlighting Funny and Unpredictable Sentences.

    TheCABK Report

    6points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I move that we consider the tune a piano joke as having been read.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Rattle A Tampon Out Of A Nun

    A bumpy, unpaved road with trees on either side, illustrating Funny and Unpredictable Sentences about road taxes.

    Itsomerandomguy Report

    6points
    POST
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    Another way to make sure you’re being surprised more often is by participating in activities where you have no idea what the outcome will be. Don’t be scared to take risks. Ask your boss for that raise, ask out the neighbor you’ve been crushing on for months, and don’t be scared to enter that competition. You really never know what could happen. And while surprises won’t always be good, it’s worth it to take those risks. It’s a lot better than being bored!
    #13

    Pope Leo Asks Priests To Stop Using Artificial Intelligence To Write Sermons

    A split image showing Pope Leo and the ChatGPT logo. This image contains funny and unpredictable sentences.

    jason_hc Report

    6points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man is wiser than we thought.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Feels Like We’re Gonna Have One Of Those Fun Days We Refer To Numerically Real Soon

    A tweet with a funny, unpredictable sentence about numerically referring to days, hinting at a bad future event.

    dooatito Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Bro Thinks They Can Just Mad Max A Couple Million Barrels Of Crude Through The Deserts Of Oman Every Day

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence about the Strait of Hormuz and a map showing oil transport.

    Existing_Instance608 Report

    6points
    POST

    If you’re having a hard time finding the courage to start branching out and taking big risks, Luna and Renninger recommend making a “struggle sandwich.” This is when you sprinkle small risks that are more likely to have a positive outcome in between the bigger, scarier risks. This way, you’ll experience little confidence boosts more frequently, and the surprises that don’t pan out won’t feel as devastating. Over time, you’ll build resilience, and you’ll start to feel less afraid of taking huge risks. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Own Eleven Properties In The Metaverse

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence about owning metaverse properties that are no longer real.

    jabronified Report

    6points
    POST
    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry ,but this one is all on you. Stupid decisions should hurt.

    4
    4points
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    #17

    Oil Doesn't Work When The Strait Of Hormuz Isn't Hormuz'ing

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence about renewable energy failing, then comparing it to oil failing.

    Nichiku Report

    6points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice one OP. Everyone needs reminding.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #18

    “What’s The Closest Drink You Have To A Chicken Nugget”

    A funny sentence on Twitter about someone asking a bartender for a drink closest to a chicken nugget, an unpredictable sentence.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    6points
    POST
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    Most of us lost a lot of our childlike curiosity and wonder after we became adults, but we urge you to channel that part of you once again, pandas. Walk down that street near your home that you’ve never passed through before. Ask your colleagues questions about their hobbies that you know nothing about. Pick up a book that you would have never thought to read before. Surprises aren’t always going to find us; sometimes we have to seek them out. 
    #19

    Friends Or Bra? What Will You Choose

    A funny tweet pondering how the Little Mermaid decides her friends, an unpredictable sentence.

    West_Future326 Report

    6points
    POST
    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does the little mermaid wear seashells? Because B shells are too small and D shells are too big.

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    #20

    Used His Girlfriend As A Step And Tunnelled Into A Lion Enclosure

    A funny image of a badger squeezing through a tight crevice in a stone wall, showcasing unpredictable sentences.

    A honey badger named Stoffel piled rocks, used his girlfriend as a step, and tunneled into the lion enclosure-just to pick fights

    garlickmyballs Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    You Gotta Log Into Your Other Kidney And Click The "Log Out On All Other Devices" Button

    A funny and unpredictable tweet about a kidney recipient's new kidney operating on the donor's schedule.

    dharmadroid Report

    6points
    POST

    In a similar vein, another way to experience more surprise in your life is by mixing up your routine. Try a new restaurant, take a new route to work, and try a new hobby that you’ve never done before. Life becomes boring and starts passing extremely quickly when we know exactly what to expect and are exposed to the same people and places every day. But once you start to spice things up, you’ll begin craving that feeling of newness and surprise!
    #22

    Scotland's First Baby Capybara In 20 Years Somehow Looks Scottish

    Scotland's first baby capybara in 18 years, looking characteristically Scottish, a truly unpredictable animal moment.

    unicorns-exist Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    I Like When A Baby Animal Is Just A Shrunken Version Of The Adult Animal

    A large capybara with two small baby capybaras, showing a funny and unpredictable animal fact.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Straight Men Would Do Everything Gay Men Do If Straight Men Could But Straight Men Can't Because Women Won't

    Tweet by Dan Savage about straight and gay relationships, containing a funny and unpredictable sentence.

    Daredevils_advocate Report

    5points
    POST

    Are you enjoying this list of sentences that were more than likely brand new, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that surprise you the most, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve said anything recently that you think deserves a spot in this article. Then, if you’d like to continue checking out posts from the Brand New Sentence subreddit, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Please Tell Your Father The Refrigerator Is Not A Casino

    A screenshot of a family group chat about a dad playing roulette on a smart fridge, a funny unpredictable sentence.

    Jephph624 Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    The Japanese Are Years Ahead Of Us In Ice Cream Sandwich Technology

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence about a Tokyo Dome ice cream sandwich, with a picture of it bitten.

    Critical_Elderberry7 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Her Eyes Are So Far Apart To Avoid Attacks From The Proletariat

    An image with funny, unpredictable sentences about an actress and a movie, discussing her appearance in a humorous way.

    Sneaky_Rhinocerous Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    “Tiktokers Are Speedrunning Scientology Buildings In Los Angeles”

    A split image depicting people speedrunning through a Scientology building and the exterior of a Scientology building. Funny, unpredictable sentences.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    "Delighted To Discover That Nature Has Evolved A Bat That Looks Exactly Like A Jam Doughnut"

    A funny image comparing a bat that looks like a jam doughnut, highlighting unpredictable sentences and funny pictures.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    The Hacker Is Very Nice And I Like Talking To Him More

    A screenshot of a funny sentence from Twitter about a friend's Discord getting hacked, part of a collection of unpredictable sentences.

    HaztecCore Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    It Is Very Rare To Catch Wild Buses Drinking Water

    A funny, unpredictable sentence about wild buses appearing to drink water in a flooded parking lot.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    I’m Tired Of Picking Up My 3year-Old Uncle From Daycare

    Screenshot of a woman and a funny and unpredictable sentence about picking up her 3-year-old uncle from daycare.

    wtfslimshady3 Report

    5points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Dad had an aunt that was @ 15 years younger than him. It was weird.

    0
    0points
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    #33

    "For A Split Second I Thought Something Had Gone Terribly, Biblically Wrong With My Cat"

    A cat lying next to a deer head pillow, creating a funny and unpredictable optical illusion.

    Fluffy_Sort241 Report

    5points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please give me the cat, I will save it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Global-Scale Fully Weaponized Autistic Pedantry

    A funny sentence from Vivian on Twitter about Wikipedia being more reliable than textbooks due to autistic pedantry.

    DumplingsOrElse Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Slur For Theatre People

    A tweet from John Wascavage, an unpredictable sentence about theatre people and student debt.

    ThatLatentPandaBear Report

    5points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And anyone who doesn't, is incapable of feeling empathy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Rat Software On Bird Hardware

    A kiwi bird is shown, with a caption saying rat software on bird hardware, an unpredictable sentence.

    Mammoth_Hippo8930 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Boarding This Morning’s Flight With My Emotional Support Trout

    A person holds a clear container with a live trout, illustrating funny and unpredictable sentences.

    dooatito Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeffrey Nekton! Is that you?

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Girlfriend Caught Cheating With Her Cousin Thanks To Camera On Cat's Litterbox

    Funny and unpredictable sentences: A news article title about a streamer catching his girlfriend cheating via a cat's litter box camera.

    dharmadroid Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    "Antarctica Has A Blood Waterfall And An Underground Volcano, And Yet The Scariest Place On The Planet Continues To Be The Hr Department Of Some Companies"

    An image with two pictures of the Blood Falls in Antarctica, a stunning, unpredictable natural phenomenon.

    Sebastianlim Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    “The Forbes 30 Under 30 To Prison Pipeline Is My Roman Empire.”

    A tweet about Forbes 30 Under 30 facing prison, featuring images of entrepreneurs and an unpredictable sentence.

    Pro-Karmawhore Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    "I Hunt Poor People For Sport In My Personal Hedge Maze"

    A man in a hat and quilted jacket with a horse in the background, a funny and unpredictable sentence.

    mighty_and_meaty Report

    4points
    POST
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    #42

    And Yes I Don’t Clean The Pan Because It Helps Add Flavor To The Chicken

    Social media post showing unappetizing chicken in a pan, with a funny and unpredictable sentence about a family recipe.

    ChaiLattePlease Report

    4points
    POST
    callmekat13 avatar
    CallMeKat13
    CallMeKat13
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so effing unsanitary

    1
    1point
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    #43

    Not Gaga Getting Handed A Whole Box Of Antidepressants To Sign

    Lady Gaga at an event, appearing surprised as she is handed a box of antidepressants to sign. Funny and unpredictable sentences.

    villainless Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Assembled The Late-Night Shrimp That My Blood Relative Gave Me As A Birthday Gift

    A side-by-side image of a shrimp-shaped object on a laptop and lit by a lamp, part of funny unpredictable sentences.

    JunglePygmy Report

    4points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not real. Not edible. No good.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    “Need To Lose Some Weight So I Can Be Plus Size”

    A tweet about a woman wanting to be plus-size like a Victoria's Secret Angel, part of a collection of funny unpredictable sentences.

    winsandwines Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Not The Birth Controli

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence from a user named gale, showing ravioli and fries from a date.

    dpeters93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Korean Jesus Wont Stop Ascending

    A split image of a person dressed as Jesus ascending into the sky during an Easter celebration. Funny, unpredictable sentences.

    Doyouthinkman Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Vibrating Like A Nokia 3220

    A funny image of a man planking for a world record, with a humorous caption, an unpredictable sentence.

    PhilosopherPublic Report

    4points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read something like this I just think, “Why?”

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Gay For The Sandman

    A funny, unpredictable sentence: a tweet about a boyfriend muttering 'I'm not gay' when woken up.

    CMStan1313 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Beef Wellington Is Just A Corn Dog From A Different Socioeconomic Background

    A funny image comparing Beef Wellington to a corn dog, an unpredictable sentence about socioeconomic backgrounds.

    Sylveondex Report

    4points
    POST
    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather have the corn dog.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    22 Year Old Model Got A Nose Job So Her Future Children Would Inherit Her New Nose

    A 22-year-old model with a bandaged nose after a nose job, an unpredictable sentence about inheriting features.

    LWYPLTDG Report

    4points
    POST
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    #52

    Farms Use More Water Than AI Data Centers

    Funny and unpredictable sentences: A tweet from Conspiratorial Templates comparing water usage of farms vs. AI data centers.

    TheCABK Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Never Occurred To Me That Camels Could Be Wild I Thought They All Had Jobs

    A funny, unpredictable sentence on X.com about wild camels, with images of camels in Chad.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last I herd, the only camels without a job were living in Australia.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    It's A Fascinating Thing To Watch The Youth Reinvent Lolcats From Base Principles

    A tweet comparing 'I CAN HAS CHEEZBURGER?' meme with a cute cat next to a burger, showcasing Funny and Unpredictable Sentences.

    Annie_Inked Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    “I Was, Like, A Karate-Kicking Cowardly Lion.

    Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in Funny and Unpredictable Sentences; a tweet about Wizard of Oz remake idea.

    Illustrious-Lead-960 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    I Left The Church As A Teenager After A Lady Spoke In Tongues And Said She’s Received A Vision From God That I Wasn’t Allowed To Wear Simpsons Merchandise To Youth Group Anymore

    A social media post with a funny and unpredictable sentence about leaving church over Simpson's merchandise.

    big_papa_geek Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    I Present To You Indian And Japanese Jesus

    Compilation of funny, unpredictable sentences and images, including diverse depictions of Jesus in art.

    laybs1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    She Gave Blue Blob Life And Is Being Punished

    A Twitter post showing a blue blob sculpture with googly eyes and the original sculpture. Funny, unpredictable sentences.

    villainless Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Incredible That Barcelona Has A Wario Next Door

    A map image showing Barcelona next to Badolana, which sounds like Wario. Funny, unpredictable sentences.

    farsiderules Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    “I'm Charging The Solar Battery Of My Graphing Calculator Using My Smartphone”

    A funny, unpredictable sentence: a smartphone flashlight charging a graphing calculator's solar battery.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    3points
    POST
    callmekat13 avatar
    CallMeKat13
    CallMeKat13
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🫣 this is what the world is coming to. You have a calculator on your phone, why, just why.

    0
    0points
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    #61

    My Dad Is A Man And My Mom Is A Woman So I Am Mixed

    Image of a man with an unpredictable sentence about being mixed because his parents are a man and a woman.

    ThatGirl_BeWriting Report

    3points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll let you know when your question is relevant."

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #62

    Traveling Coconut Scientists

    Screenshot of a funny and unpredictable sentence about a scientist checking coconut genetics.

    Isaac_Banana Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    “An Emergency Anti-Goblin Patch Was Recently Released”

    A funny and unpredictable Twitter thread about ChatGPT developing an obsession with goblins, leading to an anti-goblin patch.

    9-peppers-upmyass Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    That's A Loopholemobile

    An Amazon electric cargo bike being called a loopholemobile in a funny and unpredictable sentence.

    thegroundhurts Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Chocolate Wellington

    A chocolate croissant sliced open, revealing a generous amount of chocolate filling inside. Funny and unpredictable sentences.

    Fabulous-Let-1164 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    They Legally Cannot Call It A Burger

    A tweet showing a large burger from McDonald's with the caption 'they legally cannot call it a burger,' an unpredictable sentence.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    It's Lesbians That Look Like 12 Year Old Boys

    Funny, unpredictable sentences on a tweet about a young boy resembling a character, sparking humorous comments about lesbians and boys.

    AugustHate Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    "I Flirt For Fun And Panic When It Works"

    A person wearing a white shirt with a funny sentence, standing in an aisle with slippers. Unpredictable sentences often feature humor.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Never Seen Someone Get Excommunicated By A Community Note

    A Twitter post showing an image of a religious figure and a community note. Funny, unpredictable sentences.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    2points
    POST
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People want religion to conform to their beliefs, not the other way around.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    I Don’t Understand Why Every Time I Cook Steaks They End Up Taking A Shape Of A Bowl Please

    A funny image showing four bowl-shaped steaks cooking in a pan, with text asking why steaks take the shape of a bowl.

    dooatito Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Are You Putting Milk In My Milk??!

    A funny screenshot of a roommate dispute over milk levels, with unpredictable sentences.

    New-Needleworker6020 Report

    2points
    POST
    elchimkumu avatar
    elchim kumu
    elchim kumu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you wouldn't want to know..

    0
    0points
    reply
    #72

    "Pope Leo XIV Denied My Facebook Friend Request"

    A funny screenshot of a Facebook friend request from Pope Leo XIV, denied, an unpredictable sentence.

    KamiTronGO Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Baby Keeps Scare Maxxing Himself

    A funny, unpredictable sentence: a Reddit post about a baby repeatedly scaring himself with an anaconda sound book.

    West_Future326 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    « South Koreans Getting Pregnant Is Almost As Big A Deal As Pandas Breeding In Captivity »

    A funny and unpredictable tweet about South Koreans getting pregnant being a big deal, alongside a Korean pregnant lady.

    kamingalou Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    I Am Fam Of Steaks But I Haven't Tried Medium Alive

    A man holds a very rare steak, called medium alive in the comments, an unpredictable sentence.

    dharmadroid Report

    2points
    POST
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicago style: A) barely d**d B) still dying C) really pissed off

    0
    0points
    reply
    #76

    Laid Off From An Internship

    A tweet from paavs discussing being laid off from an internship obtained via nepotism, showcasing funny and unpredictable sentences.

    demonic_mnemonic Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    They Were Parading Elmo's Head Around On A Pike Last Night

    Funny and unpredictable sentences: A tweet showing Elmo's head on a pike with a 'TRAITOR' sign, referencing an earlier Elmo tweet.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    One Trained Falcon Making 60 Attack Sorties A Day Can Protect 100,000 Solar Panels From Vengeful Crows

    A falconer bird on a solar panel in an unpredictable sentence post, highlighting funny sentences.

    Frostfire26 Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    "Evil Space Brazilians"

    A screenshot of a funny sentence from Reddit about the diverse Viltrumites from Invincible, calling them evil space Brazilians.

    GuimaNebas Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    If You Are A Woman , But You're Becoming A Man, Do You Get Horny From Your Own Tits?

    A woman on TikTok discusses being a trans man, with a comment below calling it an unpredictable sentence.

    Latif_teto Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Dry Ass Kid's CeraVe

    A large pile of colorful confiscated vapes from a middle school, demonstrating funny and unpredictable sentences.

    Sapphirewashere Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    Penguin Ragebating

    A polar bear roaring at a small penguin in a snowy landscape, an image depicting funny and unpredictable sentences.

    West_Future326 Report

    0points
    POST
    #83

    Low Socks Are A Sensory Nightmare From Hell Designed By Hitlerian Disciples

    Funny and unpredictable sentences: A tweet by Jakey Faden about low socks being a sensory nightmare, responding to a question about sock preference.

    Aynshtaynn Report

    0points
    POST
    callmekat13 avatar
    CallMeKat13
    CallMeKat13
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will now scream at this image. AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

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    reply
    #84

    I Never Considered We Could Get Animals Addicted To Gambling This Is Huge

    A cat playing with a pink slot machine for treats, part of funny and unpredictable sentences.

    Lazy_Comparison_1954 Report

    0points
    POST
    #85

    "In Venice The Pollution Has Reduced So Much That Even Louis Vuitton Bags Are Starting To Swim Again"

    An unpredictable image of a crocodile swimming in a Venice canal due to reduced pollution.

    Sebastianlim Report

    0points
    POST
    #86

    Ain’t No Way

    A funny, unpredictable sentence on X.com asking about meat growth.

    Bonesawwisreadyyyy Report

    0points
    POST
    #87

    How Bad Is The Food In The UK To Where Golden Corral Is A Revelation?

    A funny, unpredictable sentence about Golden Corral food in the UK.

    Durian_Queef Report

    -1point
    POST
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