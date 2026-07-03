We took a trip to the Brand New Sentence subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From quotes that will make you burst into laughter to posts that might simply perplex you, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this strange list. And be sure to upvote the sentences that you can’t believe actually humans wrote!

The majority of conversations that people have are probably pretty mundane. We chat about the weather , what our plans for the weekend are, what albums we’ve been listening to recently, and what we plan on making for dinner. But every now and then, you’ll hear something so wild that it immediately stops you in your tracks. Those are the moments that this article is dedicated to.

#1 Turned Around To Return The Child Safely, Cussed The Parents Out For Leaving The Baby Alone, Then Hopped Back In The Car

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#2 "You Don't Know The Struggle Until You Run Out Of Toilet Paper And Everyone In Your House Is Deaf"

#3 Popea Johns

In this day and age, it’s easy to feel like you’ve seen it all. Thanks to the 24-hour news cycle and having access to unlimited information online, almost nothing can shock us anymore. But if someone is creative enough, they might still be able to get a reaction out of you. And when you finally get to experience that feeling of surprise, it will probably be extremely refreshing. ADVERTISEMENT According to Greater Good Magazine, humans actually need some surprises in their lives. Experiencing them activates the dopamine system in our brains, allowing us to focus our attention and inspiring us to see the situation from a new perspective.

#4 “Great So Now We’re Optimising Llm Costs By Inventing Employees Again”

#5 "Politician Who Said He Had Dwarfism, Resigns After Passport Leak Shows He's Actually A Child"

#6 Unsubscribe From Economy And Become A Decorative Gargoyle

In their book Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable and Engineer the Unexpected, Tania Luna and Leeann Renninger break down the four stages of our surprise response. These include freeze, find, shift, and share. ADVERTISEMENT First, we stop in our tracks when we see a surprise; then, we try to understand what’s going on. Next, we begin to shift our perspective, and finally, we feel pulled to share the surprise with others.

#7 Ur The Gay Factory

#8 My Boyfriend (Urn) Is Finally Meeting My Mom (Box)

#9 Romanian Court Rejects Man's Claim That He's Alive

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If you’re wondering how to invite more surprise and wonder into your life, Luna and Renninger have some tips. First, you have to “reframe vulnerability as openness and take deliberate steps to be more vulnerable.” ADVERTISEMENT While many people tend to stay closed off and avoid vulnerability, that makes it impossible to ever be caught off guard and surprised. But once you learn how to view that openness in a positive light, you’ll be able to experience all of the joy that can come along with wonderful surprises.

#10 Attempting To "Baptize" An Alligator In A Waffle House Using A Pitcher Of Iced Tea

#11 Chicken Bird For Lunch

#12 Rattle A Tampon Out Of A Nun

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Another way to make sure you’re being surprised more often is by participating in activities where you have no idea what the outcome will be. Don’t be scared to take risks. Ask your boss for that raise, ask out the neighbor you’ve been crushing on for months, and don’t be scared to enter that competition. You really never know what could happen. And while surprises won’t always be good, it’s worth it to take those risks. It’s a lot better than being bored!

#13 Pope Leo Asks Priests To Stop Using Artificial Intelligence To Write Sermons

#14 Feels Like We’re Gonna Have One Of Those Fun Days We Refer To Numerically Real Soon

#15 Bro Thinks They Can Just Mad Max A Couple Million Barrels Of Crude Through The Deserts Of Oman Every Day

If you’re having a hard time finding the courage to start branching out and taking big risks, Luna and Renninger recommend making a “struggle sandwich.” This is when you sprinkle small risks that are more likely to have a positive outcome in between the bigger, scarier risks. This way, you’ll experience little confidence boosts more frequently, and the surprises that don’t pan out won’t feel as devastating. Over time, you’ll build resilience, and you’ll start to feel less afraid of taking huge risks.

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#16 I Own Eleven Properties In The Metaverse

#17 Oil Doesn't Work When The Strait Of Hormuz Isn't Hormuz'ing

#18 “What’s The Closest Drink You Have To A Chicken Nugget”

Most of us lost a lot of our childlike curiosity and wonder after we became adults, but we urge you to channel that part of you once again, pandas. Walk down that street near your home that you’ve never passed through before. Ask your colleagues questions about their hobbies that you know nothing about. Pick up a book that you would have never thought to read before. Surprises aren’t always going to find us; sometimes we have to seek them out.

#19 Friends Or Bra? What Will You Choose

#20 Used His Girlfriend As A Step And Tunnelled Into A Lion Enclosure A honey badger named Stoffel piled rocks, used his girlfriend as a step, and tunneled into the lion enclosure-just to pick fights



#21 You Gotta Log Into Your Other Kidney And Click The "Log Out On All Other Devices" Button

In a similar vein, another way to experience more surprise in your life is by mixing up your routine. Try a new restaurant, take a new route to work, and try a new hobby that you’ve never done before. Life becomes boring and starts passing extremely quickly when we know exactly what to expect and are exposed to the same people and places every day. But once you start to spice things up, you’ll begin craving that feeling of newness and surprise!

#22 Scotland's First Baby Capybara In 20 Years Somehow Looks Scottish

#23 I Like When A Baby Animal Is Just A Shrunken Version Of The Adult Animal

#24 Straight Men Would Do Everything Gay Men Do If Straight Men Could But Straight Men Can't Because Women Won't

Are you enjoying this list of sentences that were more than likely brand new, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that surprise you the most, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve said anything recently that you think deserves a spot in this article. Then, if you’d like to continue checking out posts from the Brand New Sentence subreddit, look no further than right here!

#25 Please Tell Your Father The Refrigerator Is Not A Casino

#26 The Japanese Are Years Ahead Of Us In Ice Cream Sandwich Technology

#27 Her Eyes Are So Far Apart To Avoid Attacks From The Proletariat

#28 “Tiktokers Are Speedrunning Scientology Buildings In Los Angeles”

#29 "Delighted To Discover That Nature Has Evolved A Bat That Looks Exactly Like A Jam Doughnut"

#30 The Hacker Is Very Nice And I Like Talking To Him More

#31 It Is Very Rare To Catch Wild Buses Drinking Water

#32 I’m Tired Of Picking Up My 3year-Old Uncle From Daycare

#33 "For A Split Second I Thought Something Had Gone Terribly, Biblically Wrong With My Cat"

#34 Global-Scale Fully Weaponized Autistic Pedantry

#35 Slur For Theatre People

#36 Rat Software On Bird Hardware

#37 Boarding This Morning’s Flight With My Emotional Support Trout

#38 Girlfriend Caught Cheating With Her Cousin Thanks To Camera On Cat's Litterbox

#39 "Antarctica Has A Blood Waterfall And An Underground Volcano, And Yet The Scariest Place On The Planet Continues To Be The Hr Department Of Some Companies"

#40 “The Forbes 30 Under 30 To Prison Pipeline Is My Roman Empire.”

#41 "I Hunt Poor People For Sport In My Personal Hedge Maze"

#42 And Yes I Don’t Clean The Pan Because It Helps Add Flavor To The Chicken

#43 Not Gaga Getting Handed A Whole Box Of Antidepressants To Sign

#44 Assembled The Late-Night Shrimp That My Blood Relative Gave Me As A Birthday Gift

#45 “Need To Lose Some Weight So I Can Be Plus Size”

#46 Not The Birth Controli

#47 Korean Jesus Wont Stop Ascending

#48 Vibrating Like A Nokia 3220

#49 Gay For The Sandman

#50 Beef Wellington Is Just A Corn Dog From A Different Socioeconomic Background

#51 22 Year Old Model Got A Nose Job So Her Future Children Would Inherit Her New Nose

#52 Farms Use More Water Than AI Data Centers

#53 Never Occurred To Me That Camels Could Be Wild I Thought They All Had Jobs

#54 It's A Fascinating Thing To Watch The Youth Reinvent Lolcats From Base Principles

#55 “I Was, Like, A Karate-Kicking Cowardly Lion.

#56 I Left The Church As A Teenager After A Lady Spoke In Tongues And Said She’s Received A Vision From God That I Wasn’t Allowed To Wear Simpsons Merchandise To Youth Group Anymore

#57 I Present To You Indian And Japanese Jesus

#58 She Gave Blue Blob Life And Is Being Punished

#59 Incredible That Barcelona Has A Wario Next Door

#60 “I'm Charging The Solar Battery Of My Graphing Calculator Using My Smartphone”

#61 My Dad Is A Man And My Mom Is A Woman So I Am Mixed

#62 Traveling Coconut Scientists

#63 “An Emergency Anti-Goblin Patch Was Recently Released”

#64 That's A Loopholemobile

#65 Chocolate Wellington

#66 They Legally Cannot Call It A Burger

#67 It's Lesbians That Look Like 12 Year Old Boys

#68 "I Flirt For Fun And Panic When It Works"

#69 Never Seen Someone Get Excommunicated By A Community Note

#70 I Don’t Understand Why Every Time I Cook Steaks They End Up Taking A Shape Of A Bowl Please

#71 Are You Putting Milk In My Milk??!

#72 "Pope Leo XIV Denied My Facebook Friend Request"

#73 Baby Keeps Scare Maxxing Himself

#74 « South Koreans Getting Pregnant Is Almost As Big A Deal As Pandas Breeding In Captivity »

#75 I Am Fam Of Steaks But I Haven't Tried Medium Alive

#76 Laid Off From An Internship

#77 They Were Parading Elmo's Head Around On A Pike Last Night

#78 One Trained Falcon Making 60 Attack Sorties A Day Can Protect 100,000 Solar Panels From Vengeful Crows

#79 "Evil Space Brazilians"

#80 If You Are A Woman , But You're Becoming A Man, Do You Get Horny From Your Own Tits?

#81 Dry Ass Kid's CeraVe

#82 Penguin Ragebating

#83 Low Socks Are A Sensory Nightmare From Hell Designed By Hitlerian Disciples

#84 I Never Considered We Could Get Animals Addicted To Gambling This Is Huge

#85 "In Venice The Pollution Has Reduced So Much That Even Louis Vuitton Bags Are Starting To Swim Again"

#86 Ain’t No Way