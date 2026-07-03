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Grandpa Delivers Savage Reality Check To Entitled Mom Who Called The Cops For Trespassing
A close-up of a person with red hair, mouth wide open, revealing white teeth. A savage reality check moment.
Entitled People, Relationships

Grandpa Delivers Savage Reality Check To Entitled Mom Who Called The Cops For Trespassing

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Some neighbor disputes can be solved with some talking and an open mind. Others, however, might need the authorities to come in. Calling the police should be the last resort when dealing with unreasonable neighbors. Yet, for some, it’s the default solution to any dispute they have.

This mom felt entitled to call the cops on a woman whom she thought was trespassing. In reality, she was on the land her grandfather owned, but the Karen refused to listen. So, when the situation escalated, the police, the grandpa, and the owner of Karen’s house had to eventually get there and tame the shrew.

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    A woman was helping her grandfather tidy up around his property

    Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Suddenly, a mother came out of a neighboring house and accused her of trespassing

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    Image credits: irrmago / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: taylor_grote / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: maxfleischmann / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: alenradgona / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PWcrash

    Many homeowners don’t even know where their property ends and their neighbors’ begins

    At the center of this story, of course, is an entitled mother who is living in her in-law’s house and thinks she can boss around his neighbors. What she thought was the property line really wasn’t, but that’s not an uncommon mistake, even for regular, sane people.

    Neighbor disputes about property lines are surprisingly common. According to FindLaw.com, 17% of homeowners in the U.S. have reported fighting with their neighbors about property lines. In the UK, the figure is even higher: 56% of legal battles among neighbors involve disputes over property lines.

    Fencing off your property is common, but many do so without knowing their land’s proper boundaries. A 2026 survey found that 40% of UK homeowners also don’t know which side of the fence is theirs. Experts say that it never hurts to check your deed or property records — but who has time for that if you can just shout at your neighbor and accuse them of trespassing?

    Calling the cops during a neighbor dispute is a common overreaction. Some people like to threaten by calling the cops over minor inconveniences or arguments with their neighbors, but statistics consistently show that around 40% of neighborly disputes are resolved through calm conversations.

    Calling the cops is actually counterproductive in most of these cases. The disputes are almost never so serious that the police need to get involved, and they disrupt law enforcement’s work for no good reason. A 2022 analysis by the Vera Institute of Justice showed that around 60% of 9-1-1 calls are about non-violent, non-criminal situations. This includes neighbor disputes, trespassing, and other minor disagreements.

    It also takes a lot of gall to assume someone is trespassing when you’re not even the homeowner. The entitled mother in this story really didn’t have a leg to stand on here and should’ve checked with “Frank” before she made any accusations or calls to the police.

    “We have every right to be anywhere on that property as much as our own front porch,” the OP clarified

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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