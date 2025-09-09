Neighbor Wars Has Guy Blasting 1900s Greek Chanting Music To Get Back At Annoying Lady

ADVERTISEMENT

Living in a neighborhood comes with good and bad neighbors. Good neighbors are those who will always lend you a hand when shoveling snow or when you run out of sugar. Bad neighbors will probably only cause you annoyance and will complain about the most minuscule things.

This family had exactly that kind of neighbor, yet the man found a way to deal with the entitled neighbor in a particularly petty way. Because her thing was filing complaints about the most absurd things, he decided to turn the town code against her and treat her to a party with some 1900s Greek chanting music. And he did it in a way that’s legal.

A man found a way to deal with his neighbor’s constant complaints to the authorities

He went by the book and got a permit to blast loud 1900s Greek chanting music while she was having a party

The woman was unpopular in the neighborhood, so other neighbors didn’t even mind

People approved him putting the annoying neighbor in her place: “Grade A malicious compliance”

Others had similar stories to share: “Being Scottish, I played bagpipe music”

