My friend moved into a new apartment recently. He shares the laundry room with 3 other units. He is unit #1.

While doing laundry the other day, one of my friend’s hair fell off from his head. Obviously, he didn’t know cause he didn’t check the entire room for hairfall — I mean, who the hell checks if any of their hairs fell off their head wherever they go?



Now apparently, the landlord got mad at the sight of a single hair strand and put up a new sign in the laundry room (the bottom sign is new & the upper sign had been there for a while) taping his hair as evidence that he didn’t thoroughly clean the facility.



My friend doesn’t have any severe hair fall issue. The hair normally fell off his head normally just like hair falls off most people’s heads occasionally. Also for the record, my friend cleans the washing machine & dryer surfaces after he uses them. Just seems like he missed this one hair strand.



Who is the jerk here? Idk this seems super crazy to ask someone to keep track of every hair strand that falls of one’s head and pick them up.

At first I thought the hair must have just landed on the tap by mistake when the landlord put it up the sign. But other units have informed me that this landlord taped up someone else’s hair 6 months ago to a sign asking the unit to clean it up.

IMO, this is next level crazy and it’s unreasonable to expect that level of cleanliness.