Nextdoor is an app that allows people to communicate with their neighbors. It's basically Facebook, but for neighborhoods. The company reports that 41.8 million people used their services as of 2023. So, as with any social networking app, all kinds of ridiculousness and mishaps abound.

Luckily, there's a community that collects the wildest things people post on Nextdoor. Petty neighborhood drama is what people on the subreddit live for. "Join us for the dumpster fire!" their description reads. So, Pandas, strap in and get ready for outrageous lawn debates, passive-aggressive pet complaints, and the occasional wholesome post!

More info: Reddit

#1

How Long Til I Get Banned. Place Your Bets

dennis_stefanov Report

This post told no lies. The amount of rudeness servers face is ridiculous. A server is not a slave or miracle worker.

#2

Damn, Nextdoor Hitting The Feels

merapi36 Report

#3

My New Hobby!

Randsmagicpipe , drewgmackie Report

#4

Be On The Look Out For A Hot Pink Sweater Mouse. The Best Nextdoor Post Ever

Nihilisticactuary Report

Also if you do find it please consider completing its outfit. I'm thinking maybe a tiny pair of lime green cropped pants?

#5

This Morning 😂

gomezthecat Report

Aw, that puppy is doing his job!! What a Shepard 💞

#6

Return This Sweet Lady's Chickens, Right Now!

du_garbandier Report

#7

Found On Nextdoor

Same_Weakness7443 Report

#8

Abandoned Vehicle Final Warning

pandaKrusher Report

Better have registration n insurance along w drivers license to pick up at the nearest towing yard

#9

Be On The Lookout For An Ugly Perp That Is Suddenly Gorgeous!

Sparky1919 Report

#10

This Person Must Manually Breathe

Specific-Ease-14 Report

Ookaaayyy Karen. Ty for those wise words of wisdom. A$5; dollar bill lol ght have been infected with rabies just like that rotting carcus

#11

Greatest Exchange I’ve Ever Seen On Nextdoor

z33sara Report

That was rude, I'm going forth with removing him from the forth grade Raymond

#12

This Is Just So Cute!

GeneralGroid Report

#13

No Notes

knit1lift2walk3 Report

#14

I’m Rooting For Her!

qmechan Report

#15

No And No

campbell-1 Report

Ahh, yess, The HellFarts, most dangerous gang terrorizing crowds with beans and eggs. I heard their methods are rather niffy

#16

Neighbor Saved From Chicken Coop Now Wants To Find And Thank The Person That Rescued Them

craving_a_burrito Report

Lmfao, that must have been horrifying!! Great story to tell in a few years. One time I came home to the chickens n rooster in my house, it jumped on my babies head as that c**k as trying to get out!!! Daddy was taking a nap, had no idea🥴

#17

If Anyone Knows Nancy Please Tell Her I’m Desperate To Know What Happened

lightningmcqueen_irl Report

Hmm. The mystery deepens... I wonder what Nancy speculated. 🤔

#18

Are You The Davinci Of Drains? She Needs You

ElvisGrizzly Report

#19

Guard Your Emails!

aarf26 Report

It just makes common sense to do all that work so someone else can get paid. 🤣

#20

Lol I Fucking Hate This App

iheartgardening5 Report

Don't let it get you down. I'm sure someone else will do a proper job of it.

#21

Well This Is A New One

Actually_is_Jesus Report

#22

All The Best Hoods Have Great Lawn Care

hubba_gurdy , bestofnextdoor Report

#23

Update To Yesterday’s Post. A Neighbor Was Offering To Do Portrait Sketches For Free And You Guys Said I Should Do It. Here Are My Kids And I

dogboner42069 Report

Well that's swell that u contributed to his ambitions! Maybe not picture perfect but hey, that's great😁

#24

Iykyk

ugghface Report

#25

I… Just… What? This App Never Fails To Make Me Audibly Sigh And Put My Head In My Hands At Least Once Per Week

Mechbg12 Report

#26

Don’t Shoot My Autistic Son Plz

Heavy-Imagination-19 Report

You're living in the wrong neighborhood if you have to warn people not to shoot strangers.

#27

I Like Big Parties And I Cannot Lie

ElvisGrizzly Report

#28

Outrage Over House Colors

Do_ho Report

#29

This Lady Gets It

PitoChueco Report

#30

I'm Starting To Think We Were Too Quick To Stop Covid

[deleted] Report

#31

Not Sure If It’s A Joke Or For Real

JewishFl Report

He's got it backwards who the entitled, wanting a free ride is here. 🤦‍♀️

#32

An Update On The Satanic Pinecone Situation In The Woods

Imaginary-Cricket903 Report

#33

The Comments Are Even Funnier

memeboimanperson Report

"Hello, I'd like to report a stubbly-headed guy with a camcorder in the bushes"

#34

People Shouldn't Mow The Lawn At 10. Am

daved_it Report

#35

Yikes

sugartheunicorn Report

#36

Walk Your Kid To School Day

mlapaglia Report

Because not every parent can walk the entire distance, but still want to somewhat participate. 🤷‍♀️

#37

Neighborhood Lead Shaming Me For Turning Off Comments

sugartheunicorn Report

#38

I’m Sorry, But Why Tf Is There A Treadmill In Your Yard To Begin With??

[deleted] Report

#39

Halloween Fun Police

ryan_peay Report

#40

When You Get Tricks Instead Of Treats, Your Grandma Is Outraged. 😂😂

caitiebella Report

Might have been all they had to give. Better than turning the kid away.

#41

On My Local Next Door

MisterIntrepid Report

#42

Small Town Problems

tangledshadows Report

#43

It's Your Fault I'm Putting $100 Of Herbicides On My Waterfront Lawn. Protect The Environment!

LD50_irony Report

#44

Still Laughing At This

memememe91 Report

#45

I Started Pretending To Be An Old Man On The App And My Neighbors Not Only Believe It, They Love It (I’m The One Crossed Out In Red. My Profile Picture Is At The End)

Glenjamin443 Report

#46

Texas Education Needs To Be A Littler Better

Fool_On_the_Hill_9 Report

#47

Shame On You For Not Celebrating Halloween

witness_protection Report

Was this the same jerk who sent me an anonymous email trying to guilt trip me for going out on Halloween because they thought I OWED my neighbors' kids candy??

#48

The Great Gravestone Debate

popcornkernals321 Report

#49

I Can’t With These People

sugartheunicorn Report

#50

I Am As Mad As Hell, Nextdoor Monitors, And I Am Not Going To Take This Anymore!

[deleted] Report

#51

Welcome Team Member Bragging About Hitting His Kids

sugartheunicorn Report

#52

“Cannabis Doesn’t Help Cancer Patients Because People Will Use It For The Wrong Reasons.”

sugartheunicorn Report

#53

Someone Left This In A Neighbor’s Mailbox And Everyone Is Losing Their Mind

groguandrogu Report

#54

Sometimes We Should Keep Our Thoughts To Ourselves

noitsacardigan_ Report

#55

It’s Crazy How Many Right Wing Healthcare Professionals There Are In My Neighborhood

sugartheunicorn Report

#56

I Found This To Be Awfully Sweet. I Hope She Finds What She’s Looking For

blackizard Report

#57

Point Made

Important-Ad7807 Report

#58

Not Letting Old People Skip You In Line Makes You Entitled?

CrazyNextdoorInPO Report

#59

My Husband Got An Email Alert From Nextdoor For This Event

Mighty-Moogle Report

#60

No One On Nextdoor Seems To Think This Is As Creepy As I Do

Novabear88 Report

#61

Is This For Real?

chunky-lemonmilk Report

#62

“Adult Entertainment Video” Seen At The Gym

Lazy_Barber_4552 Report

#63

Pink Bondage Bear Is The First Horseman Of The Apocalypse

LastTopQuark Report

#64

This App Is A Constant Source Of Amusement For Me

d3v1ant_ang3l04 Report

#65

Its Called The Constitution

Surreply Report

