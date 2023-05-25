Woman Wants To Take Photos Of Her Meal For Her Instagram, Her Boyfriend Ruins The Food, Then Is Upset She Won’t Pay For His Meal
People’s hobbies range from photography to extreme ironing, so it’s no surprise that they differ with each person. That’s why it’s important to remember that even if you don’t care for some activity, others might.
Redditor u/CapitalMess100 enjoyed taking pictures of her food—a hobby her boyfriend couldn’t get on board with. She told the AITA community that he would mess up the food before she could take a picture, which eventually led to a ruined date night and redditors split into two camps.
People’s hobbies include all sorts of activities, which makes photographing food far from the most unusual one
This woman wanted to take pictures of their food but her boyfriend didn’t care much for her intentions
Dump him! He clearly doesn't respect your wishes for such small things. He's definitely not going to respect your decisions on major things going forward
Whew. Op got defensive on the reddit thread.
I didn’t read the thread on Reddit but it also sounds from what’s posted here that people were being kinda really rude about her hobby (like I get that taking photos of food is a very visible social media thing for people to hate on, but it’s her damn hobby, no reason to be so mean about it)
