Woman Wants To Take Photos Of Her Meal For Her Instagram, Her Boyfriend Ruins The Food, Then Is Upset She Won’t Pay For His Meal
Food, Relationships

Woman Wants To Take Photos Of Her Meal For Her Instagram, Her Boyfriend Ruins The Food, Then Is Upset She Won’t Pay For His Meal

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

People’s hobbies range from photography to extreme ironing, so it’s no surprise that they differ with each person. That’s why it’s important to remember that even if you don’t care for some activity, others might.

Redditor u/CapitalMess100 enjoyed taking pictures of her food—a hobby her boyfriend couldn’t get on board with. She told the AITA community that he would mess up the food before she could take a picture, which eventually led to a ruined date night and redditors split into two camps.

People’s hobbies include all sorts of activities, which makes photographing food far from the most unusual one

Image credits: Steve Daniel (not the actual photo)

This woman wanted to take pictures of their food but her boyfriend didn’t care much for her intentions

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)

Image source: CapitalMess100

The online community was split into camps with quite a few redditors on the OP’s side

The rest of the members thought everyone, including the girlfriend herself, was a jerk

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Sassy Feminist
Sassy Feminist
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dump him! He clearly doesn't respect your wishes for such small things. He's definitely not going to respect your decisions on major things going forward

Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whew. Op got defensive on the reddit thread.

Brocken Blue
Brocken Blue
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn’t read the thread on Reddit but it also sounds from what’s posted here that people were being kinda really rude about her hobby (like I get that taking photos of food is a very visible social media thing for people to hate on, but it’s her damn hobby, no reason to be so mean about it)

