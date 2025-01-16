“AITAH For ‘Ruining’ My BF’s Birthday Dinner Because I Didn’t Accept To Pay For Everyone?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinner dates allow couples to spend quality time together, especially during special occasions. The worst thing anyone can do during such events is to invite friends to join in, a costly mistake that some people still commit.

This happened in today’s story, where a woman wanted to treat her boyfriend to a nice dinner for his birthday. The man, however, decided to reciprocate the sweet gesture by having two of his friends tag along. Worse, he had the audacity to call her out when she refused to foot the bill.

The incident made the woman contemplate a break-up, as she asked the AITAH subreddit for advice.

Dinner dates are for couples to spend quality time together

A woman wanted to take her boyfriend out to dinner for his birthday, but he decided to invite two friends to join

When the entire party ordered a ton of food and friends, the woman refused to pay for the whole bill

Her actions caused a strain in her relationship, as her boyfriend accused her of ruining his birthday

Couples are encouraged to devote time to going on dates

Relationship experts constantly stress the importance of spending quality time together. For one, The Gottman Institute advises allotting two hours a week on date nights to stay connected to each other.

Spending alone time with each other has massive benefits for the relationship. According to licensed couples counselor Kari Rusnak, MA, LPC, CMHC, it’s a way to build positive interactions to “store your emotional bank account.”

As Rusnak explains in an article for Psychology Today, couples must maintain a 5-to-1 ratio of positive and negative interactions to maintain a good perspective on the relationship.

“Date nights can be an opportunity to boost that ratio and have a good time together,” Rusnak wrote.

Most importantly, it allows couples to have fun together and keep the spark alive. As Rusnak points out, it’s a way to balance the relationship and the stress from daily obligations.

The woman likely wanted a fun night out with her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday. However, he decided to ruin it and blamed her for not paying for the expenses she had not planned for.

Difficult conversations should not be swept under the rug

The woman says her boyfriend has been avoiding talking to her after the incident as she mulls over a possible end to their relationship. It may be a difficult discussion, but experts advise against avoiding them.

“Make it a rule in your relationship that you both won’t avoid the uncomfortable stuff,” therapist and counselor Dr. Kurt Smith told HuffPost.

This is where transparency also plays a role. It’s a way for couples to build an emotional and authentic connection. As licensed professional counselor Priya Tahim, MA, LPC, NCC, said in the same HuffPost interview, the ups and downs collectively strengthen these bonds.

“Relationships don’t exist off only positive connections. In fact, it’s the negative experiences that often bring two people closer together,” Tahim explained.

According to the author, she had been trying to reach out to no avail. She even wanted to apologize for something she shouldn’t. If her efforts remain futile, perhaps breaking off the relationship would be her next best move.

Most readers sided with the author, as many advised her to proceed with the breakup

However, a few people somehow found fault in her