“AITA For Asking My GF To Split The Hotel Cost After She Invited Her Friends Without Telling Me?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Asking My GF To Split The Hotel Cost After She Invited Her Friends Without Telling Me?”

Imagine your perfect romantic getaway. You plan a weekend alone with your partner in a picturesque location, with nothing in mind but enjoying each other’s company. 

All of a sudden, their friends show up. You thought they were just dropping by, but as it turns out, they’re tagging along the entire time. They’re even sleeping in the same hotel room. 

A Reddit user dealt with this exact situation with his girlfriend, who invited friends over during a beach trip he planned for just the two of them. With his plans ruined, he asked his significant other and her two pals to split the hotel costs with him.

He now asks the AITAH subreddit if his actions were uncalled for.

Romantic getaways are important in a relationship

Image credits: Luis Zambrano (not the actual image)

A man planned a weekend beach trip alone with his girlfriend when she decided to invite two of her friends

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual image)

The three women agreed to split the costs but also criticized the author 

Image credits: experiment_ad_4

The inability to set boundaries is common among many people

The author appears to have trouble setting boundaries, given the seeming lack of respect shown by his girlfriend and her friends. Licensed psychologist Karen Salerno stated it perfectly in an interview with Cleveland Clinic: “It’s setting up how you want to be treated.” 

“It promotes physical and emotional well-being, and it respects your needs and the other person’s needs in a relationship,” she said. 

However, it seems to be a recurring problem. According to recent statistics, 58% of Americans find it difficult to say no. Meanwhile, 63% consider themselves people-pleasers. 

According to Salerno, some people fail to draw the line and become pushovers because they likely grew up in a household where their boundaries weren’t respected. Unfortunately, this can carry over into adulthood. 

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual image)

Setting boundaries requires baby steps to begin 

If you’re not used to setting boundaries for yourself, making the change may require a slow approach. Salerno recommends starting with small changes until you’ve built enough confidence to establish this behavior. 

However, taking that first step must also involve following through. Salerno stresses this point more than anything. 

“If you don’t act on them, it may make it harder for other people to trust your boundary setting.”

Credit goes to the author for putting his foot down and asking for a split, which was understandable for him. We can only hope that it sent a strong message to his girlfriend and, at the very least, makes her think twice about doing the same thing again. 

What do you think, dear readers? Was he out of line with the way he acted?

Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual image)

Most people in the comments sided with him and criticized his girlfriend

