Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner
Birthdays can become pretty expensive pretty fast. Not only to the host, but the guests as well. From covering travel expenses to buying gifts and contributing to group activities, the dollars can add up quickly.
Last month, TikTok user Sean Lans shared a video about skipping a friend’s birthday dinner because it was too costly for him. Sean still went to congratulate his buddy, only he joined the party after everyone ate.
This, however, didn’t sit well with his friend, who felt disappointed by Sean’s late arrival, saying he missed out on sharing the full experience.
“I think it’s unfair when someone chooses a really expensive restaurant for a birthday dinner”
“It’s causing this disagreement with a friend right now, for his birthday, he chose a restaurant and the cheapest entree is $41. And so I didn’t go and now he’s mad at me. The reason I decided not to go is because the plan was dinner and then going out and the place he chose to go out already had a $35 ticket, and I am a little bit broke as it is. So I said: Okay, I’ll skip the dinner and then just go out, I thought that was a good compromise, because I would still be seeing him on his birthday. “
“The dinner just wasn’t appealing to me, like the item I would actually get on the menu was $47”
“Because the $41 item was a burger, just the burger and the patty, and the fries was $11 extra. And you know, at a fine dining restaurant, a burger’s just gonna be three bites. And I also don’t eat red meat. When I met them after the dinner, it was clear that the vibe was a little bit off and a mutual friend was like, yeah, he was kind of mad that you didn’t go and I said: Yeah, I don’t really know what to say. I’m not really looking to spend the equivalent of a week of grocery money on a single night out.”
“I think I made a fair compromise. So I don’t know what to tell you. And it’s not like I ditched him”
“There were other people at his dinner, but I’m pretty sure none of them actually wanted to go to this restaurant, because who wants to spend a lot of money on awful food with small portions? I guess I was just the only one to speak up and said: yeah, that doesn’t really work for me, but I’ll meet you out after. Just read the room. Yeah, it’s your birthday. But you should know if your friends are going to be happy with where you choose. So yeah, I stand by my decision. I don’t think your birthday is about doing the biggest, fanciest thing. It’s about having fun with your friends and doing something you like.”
Sean’s video has since gone viral
But even though most people have supported him, some disapproved with his decision
Expecting your friends to empty their wallets on YOUR birthday really is in poor taste. Not everyone has a champagne budget.
I really don't understand this culture. In my country, if it's my birthday and I invite people to a restaurant, I will pay for the guests. Sometimes friends bring a cake. If they don't, it will not cause any issues because it's not necessary. It's only for lunch or dinner plans with friends without any occasion that people pay for their food or divide the bill equally
