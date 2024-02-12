Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner
Work & Money

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthdays can become pretty expensive pretty fast. Not only to the host, but the guests as well. From covering travel expenses to buying gifts and contributing to group activities, the dollars can add up quickly.

Last month, TikTok user Sean Lans shared a video about skipping a friend’s birthday dinner because it was too costly for him. Sean still went to congratulate his buddy, only he joined the party after everyone ate.

This, however, didn’t sit well with his friend, who felt disappointed by Sean’s late arrival, saying he missed out on sharing the full experience.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Image credits: cottonbro studio

“I think it’s unfair when someone chooses a really expensive restaurant for a birthday dinner”

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Image credits: @seanlans

“It’s causing this disagreement with a friend right now, for his birthday, he chose a restaurant and the cheapest entree is $41. And so I didn’t go and now he’s mad at me. The reason I decided not to go is because the plan was dinner and then going out and the place he chose to go out already had a $35 ticket, and I am a little bit broke as it is. So I said: Okay, I’ll skip the dinner and then just go out, I thought that was a good compromise, because I would still be seeing him on his birthday. “

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dinner just wasn’t appealing to me, like the item I would actually get on the menu was $47”

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Image credits: @seanlans

“Because the $41 item was a burger, just the burger and the patty, and the fries was $11 extra. And you know, at a fine dining restaurant, a burger’s just gonna be three bites. And I also don’t eat red meat. When I met them after the dinner, it was clear that the vibe was a little bit off and a mutual friend was like, yeah, he was kind of mad that you didn’t go and I said: Yeah, I don’t really know what to say. I’m not really looking to spend the equivalent of a week of grocery money on a single night out.”

“I think I made a fair compromise. So I don’t know what to tell you. And it’s not like I ditched him”

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Image credits: @seanlans

“There were other people at his dinner, but I’m pretty sure none of them actually wanted to go to this restaurant, because who wants to spend a lot of money on awful food with small portions? I guess I was just the only one to speak up and said: yeah, that doesn’t really work for me, but I’ll meet you out after. Just read the room. Yeah, it’s your birthday. But you should know if your friends are going to be happy with where you choose. So yeah, I stand by my decision. I don’t think your birthday is about doing the biggest, fanciest thing. It’s about having fun with your friends and doing something you like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean’s video has since gone viral

@seanlans Restaurants in new york are so expensive in general it’s actually crazy #nyc #birthdaydinner #storytime #gay #expensive #broke #fyp ♬ original sound – Sean Lans

But even though most people have supported him, some disapproved with his decision

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Guy Shares Why He Skipped Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
andrewrichardson avatar
AndyR
AndyR
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$41 for a burger isn't fine dining, it's a mugging.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Expecting your friends to empty their wallets on YOUR birthday really is in poor taste. Not everyone has a champagne budget.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't understand this culture. In my country, if it's my birthday and I invite people to a restaurant, I will pay for the guests. Sometimes friends bring a cake. If they don't, it will not cause any issues because it's not necessary. It's only for lunch or dinner plans with friends without any occasion that people pay for their food or divide the bill equally

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
andrewrichardson avatar
AndyR
AndyR
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$41 for a burger isn't fine dining, it's a mugging.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Expecting your friends to empty their wallets on YOUR birthday really is in poor taste. Not everyone has a champagne budget.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't understand this culture. In my country, if it's my birthday and I invite people to a restaurant, I will pay for the guests. Sometimes friends bring a cake. If they don't, it will not cause any issues because it's not necessary. It's only for lunch or dinner plans with friends without any occasion that people pay for their food or divide the bill equally

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda