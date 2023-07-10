Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Called Me Inconsiderate And Ungrateful”: Woman Is Mad Partner Adds Meat To Her Vegan Dishes
28points
Food, Relationships

“Called Me Inconsiderate And Ungrateful”: Woman Is Mad Partner Adds Meat To Her Vegan Dishes

Miglė Miliūtė and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

No two people are the same, which is especially true when it comes to food. With different dietary restrictions or preferences, among other things, living with a partner might require adjusting to.

Redditor u/Spaghetticat37 told the AITA community about having to alter the vegan dishes their girlfriend makes. They said her food often keeps them hungry, which is why the redditor would add meat or eggs to their meals. Even though they would add none to hers, the girlfriend threw a fit about it.

Vegan dishes might not be equally filling to all

This person would add chicken or eggs to their girlfriend’s vegan dishes, which resulted in a huge fight

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Spaghetticat37

The redditor provided more details in the comments

Community members didn’t think the OP was being a jerk

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex, first time we ate together, not in a restaurant, I brought a lovely vegetarian dish I had cooked for him and he said: oh nice thanks LOL and just put his chicken on the table. If she doesn't like that, she should date another vegan. You can't force a meat eater to not eat meat. And she sounds lazy with her soup and shouldn't whine that he makes himself something. It's not like she spent hours cooking and he throws apple juice on it to totally ruin the taste.

0
0points
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the issue here is not whether you add meat to her meals but whether your values are compatible. I think you best be having a broader conversation about veganism, her expectations vs your intentions to become vegan and whether this arrangement is sustainable long term.

0
0points
reply
