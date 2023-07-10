“Called Me Inconsiderate And Ungrateful”: Woman Is Mad Partner Adds Meat To Her Vegan Dishes
No two people are the same, which is especially true when it comes to food. With different dietary restrictions or preferences, among other things, living with a partner might require adjusting to.
Redditor u/Spaghetticat37 told the AITA community about having to alter the vegan dishes their girlfriend makes. They said her food often keeps them hungry, which is why the redditor would add meat or eggs to their meals. Even though they would add none to hers, the girlfriend threw a fit about it.
Vegan dishes might not be equally filling to all
This person would add chicken or eggs to their girlfriend’s vegan dishes, which resulted in a huge fight
My ex, first time we ate together, not in a restaurant, I brought a lovely vegetarian dish I had cooked for him and he said: oh nice thanks LOL and just put his chicken on the table. If she doesn't like that, she should date another vegan. You can't force a meat eater to not eat meat. And she sounds lazy with her soup and shouldn't whine that he makes himself something. It's not like she spent hours cooking and he throws apple juice on it to totally ruin the taste.
I think the issue here is not whether you add meat to her meals but whether your values are compatible. I think you best be having a broader conversation about veganism, her expectations vs your intentions to become vegan and whether this arrangement is sustainable long term.
