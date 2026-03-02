ADVERTISEMENT

Most children grow up dreaming about superheroes. For 14-year-old Roman McKonn, that superhero mission became real life: helping animals that no one else seemed to notice.

Roman’s journey began when he was just four years old. He learned that many shelter dogs might never find homes, and instead of feeling helpless, he decided to do something about it. With the support of his mother, he started visiting local shelters and creating short videos of the dogs waiting for families. His goal was simple but powerful: to show the dogs’ personalities so more people would fall in love with them and consider adoption.

Today, the teenager has helped more than 4,800 shelter dogs find loving homes. His work didn’t stop at videos – together with his family, he also helped launch Project Freedom Ride, an initiative that transports dogs from overcrowded shelters to areas where adoption demand is higher.

Scroll down to read our interview with Roman's fmaily and find out more about his incredible work for animals in need.

