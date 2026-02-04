9-Year-Old Suffers Severe Facial Burns After Dangerous TikTok Trend Goes Horribly Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Chabolla, a 9-year-old boy from Chicago, Illinois, is recovering at home after suffering second-degree burns to his face and hands while attempting a dangerous social media trend.

He has become the fourth child treated at a local hospital for injuries tied to the same viral behavior.

Caleb was injured on the morning of January 20 while getting ready for school. According to a news release from Loyola Medicine, the child attempted to microwave a NeeDoh Nice Cube, a gel-filled sensory toy, after learning about the trend from a friend.

Highlights A 9-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns after microwaving a NeeDoh Nice Cube he learned about through a viral trend.

Doctors confirmed he is the fourth child treated at the same burn center for injuries linked to the exact behavior.

Online debate erupted over whether responsibility lies with parents, the toy maker, or social media platforms.

What followed left him with half of his face severely inflamed and potentially lifelong scarring.

RELATED:

A 9-year-old boy suffered grave burns to his hands and face after attempting a dangerous social media challenge

Smiling young boy in basketball jersey with red medal inside a gym, related to 9-year-old severe facial burns TikTok trend.

Image credits: Loyola Medicine

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney Grubb, Caleb’s mother, recounted how she was in the garage warming up her car when she heard the microwave turn on. Believing her son was heating up breakfast before school, she thought nothing of it.

That assumption was dismantled seconds later.

“After hearing what she described as a blood-curdling scream, she knew something was wrong,” Loyola Medicine said in its release.

Hands holding a pink squishy toy related to a dangerous TikTok trend causing severe facial burns in a 9-year-old.

Image credits: rocco_c_

When Caleb opened the microwave door, the NeeDoh Nice Cube, described by the hospital as being “filled with gelatinous material,” exploded. The heated substance struck his face and hands.

Child with severe facial burns from dangerous TikTok trend, showing red, swollen skin and medical gown in a hospital setting.

Image credits: Loyola Medicine

ADVERTISEMENT

Grubb attempted to rinse the material off her son in the shower, but it would not come off. She rushed him to the emergency room, where doctors determined his injuries were serious enough to require transfer to Loyola Medicine’s Burn Center.

Caleb also required evaluation by an ophthalmologist after one of his eyes swelled shut. Doctors later confirmed his vision was not impacted.

Grubb later confirmed the severity of the burns in an interview with CBS News.

Caleb is far from the only child being left with severe burns after falling for the NeeDooh Nice Cube challenge

Comment warning about TikTok dangers for kids related to severe facial burns from a dangerous TikTok trend gone wrong.

Child with severe facial burns receiving medical care after dangerous TikTok trend causes injury at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NeeDoh Nice Cube is marketed as a stress-relief toy and is described on the manufacturer’s website as a “sensory squish” designed for “stretching, smushing, squeezing, and soothing.”

The same page includes a clear safety warning: “Do NOT heat, freeze, or microwave, may cause personal injury.”

Young boy with severe facial burns, highlighting dangers of a risky TikTok trend causing serious injuries.

Image credits: Loyola Medicine

Hospital officials stressed that his case is not isolated. McElligott, a representative from the burn center, confirmed Caleb is the fourth child treated at the facility because of the exact same trend.

“A child who heated it up in the microwave, then put her finger on it and her finger went through, and it burned her finger,” McElligott told local media.

Young child with severe facial burns and medical tubes in hospital bed after dangerous TikTok trend accident.

Image credits: InsideEdition

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2025, Scarlett Selby, a then 7-year-old girl from Festus, Missouri, was left in a coma and with severe burns after microwaving the toy.

At the time, the cube’s parent company, Schylling, said it had partnered with TikTok to remove content containing NeeDoh product misuse.

Text excerpt on a screen discussing warnings for TikTok and referencing dangerous trends causing severe facial burns.

Text post by Brandun Jarrell stating TikTok is cancer, highlighting risks of dangerous TikTok trends causing severe facial burns.

“[Caleb] is very lucky he didn’t sustain greater injuries,” said Paula Petersen, APN, an advanced practice nurse at Loyola’s Burn Center.

“These trends can be extremely dangerous for young people who are less likely to consider or unable to understand the serious consequences.”

Doctors confirmed that Caleb is now recovering at home and is expected to return to school later this week.

Netizens debated where responsibility for the accident lay, pointing to the parents, the company, or social media

Woman with glasses speaking seriously, discussing severe facial burns from a dangerous TikTok trend involving a 9-year-old.

Image credits: nbcchicago

McElligott added that roughly 30 percent of patients treated at the burn center are children and warned that many injuries stem from everyday household items rather than obvious hazards.

“I think it’s every day common things in the home that are burning these kids and we want to make sure that parents should be diligent about what’s in their house,” she said.

Young boy with severe facial burns from a dangerous TikTok trend injury, showing wounds on his cheek and forehead.

Image credits: nbcchicago

She pointed to examples such as hot ramen noodles spilling out of microwaves, young children pulling hot coffee off counters, and toys being misused, among others.

Online, debate quickly centered on whether Caleb’s family would attempt to sue and, if so, whether they would succeed.

Packaging of Nee Doh Nice Cube colorful squishy toys with warning labels and size details for children ages 3 and up.

Image credits: Schylling

Commenters were also sharply divided over where responsibility lies – the parents, the toy manufacturer, or social media platforms that allow dangerous trends to circulate unchecked among children.

Hands squeezing red and purple stress balls on a wooden surface relating to TikTok trend injuries and facial burns.

Image credits: scholarabella

“I’m sure they’ll try to sue, but will definitely lose. The company did their part. It’s not their fault your kid went against the warning. Stop blaming others for your poor parenting,” one commenter wrote.

“Will probably sue and win. It’s the way in America,” another countered. “God forbid you actually supervise and take responsibility for your own negligence.”

“Just terrible for this young boy. Parents shouldn’t let kids under 18 on the internet without parents watching. Social media should be avoided by everyone, young and old,” a reader said.

“The real issue is that low-lives are on social media coming up with this stuff to harm kids. No kid comes up with this stuff,” another argued.

“People need to be held accountable.” Netizens shared their thoughts about the case on social media

Comment from Russell Berggren criticizing dangerous TikTok challenge videos that risk children’s safety and well-being.

Comment expressing concern about 9-year-old’s severe facial burns linked to dangerous TikTok trend and parental responsibility.

Comment expressing concern about a 9-year-old's safety while watching TikTok, urging parents to pay more attention.

Comment about kids' behavior reacting to a dangerous TikTok trend causing severe facial burns in a 9-year-old.

Comment text reading Whelp, common sense was clearly absent discussing severe facial burns from a dangerous TikTok trend.

Comment on TikTok trend warning about risks, highlighting severe facial burns from dangerous challenges in kids.

User comment expressing concern about child safety on TikTok and relief that the 9-year-old is okay after facial burns.

Text message screenshot showing a discussion about accountability related to a 9-year-old suffering severe facial burns from a dangerous TikTok trend.

Child with severe facial burns after a dangerous TikTok trend accident causing serious injury and emergency treatment.