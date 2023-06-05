Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Discovers Hidden Camera Watching Her Work After Boss’s Comments Reveal He Knows A Bit More Than He Should
29points
Social Issues, Work & Money4 hours ago

Woman Discovers Hidden Camera Watching Her Work After Boss’s Comments Reveal He Knows A Bit More Than He Should

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Justinas Keturka

It’s easy to understand some business owners’ desire to know and control everything that goes on at their company, but it can spiral out of control. One woman on Reddit is wondering whether that’s happened to her after realizing that her bosses were spying on her personal office with a camera that they haven’t told her about. Is it just a general sense of distrust towards employees, or something more?

Even if workplace surveillance is legal (which isn’t necessarily true depending on where you are), it can be quite an excessive and unreasonable measure. It was clear from their interactions that the bosses were definitely watching through the camera and also that they seemed to think that she wasn’t aware she was being watched. Read on to get the whole story and see how Reddit responded.

One woman started getting suspicious when she noticed that her boss was making comments revealing that he knew a bit more than he should

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

When she found the camera being used to spy on her, she started to wonder what she should do next

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Bernard Hermant (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Casimyrx

Commenters had all sorts of advice for this woman. It ranged from level-headed tips to wacky schemes and everything in between

Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
