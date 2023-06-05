Woman Discovers Hidden Camera Watching Her Work After Boss’s Comments Reveal He Knows A Bit More Than He Should

It’s easy to understand some business owners’ desire to know and control everything that goes on at their company, but it can spiral out of control. One woman on Reddit is wondering whether that’s happened to her after realizing that her bosses were spying on her personal office with a camera that they haven’t told her about. Is it just a general sense of distrust towards employees, or something more?

Even if workplace surveillance is legal (which isn’t necessarily true depending on where you are), it can be quite an excessive and unreasonable measure. It was clear from their interactions that the bosses were definitely watching through the camera and also that they seemed to think that she wasn’t aware she was being watched. Read on to get the whole story and see how Reddit responded.

One woman started getting suspicious when she noticed that her boss was making comments revealing that he knew a bit more than he should

When she found the camera being used to spy on her, she started to wonder what she should do next

