“I Rage Quit 2 Months Later”: Woman Makes Whole Workplace Fall Apart In 3 Days After Faking Being Sick To Attend Friend’s Wedding

In a post on the popular subreddit r/antiwork, Reddit user u/blargnblah shared an experience that has resonated with its members who feel similarly disillusioned with the modern workplace.

It describes her experience of being denied time off for a wedding that she had requested (and approved) months in advance. As a response to this jerk move, she called in sick for three days and still enjoyed the occasion.

However, this decision had a significant impact on the business’s performance, and the boss was not happy about it.

This bridesmaid’s boss decided to deny her time off for a wedding

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

So she chose to fight fire with fire

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: blargnblah

After her post went viral, the employee said in the comments that she later quit her job

People were appalled by the boss’s behavior

And, sadly, there was also an abundance of similar stories