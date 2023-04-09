Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Rage Quit 2 Months Later”: Woman Makes Whole Workplace Fall Apart In 3 Days After Faking Being Sick To Attend Friend’s Wedding
32points
Work & Money1 hour ago

“I Rage Quit 2 Months Later”: Woman Makes Whole Workplace Fall Apart In 3 Days After Faking Being Sick To Attend Friend’s Wedding

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Saveiskyte

In a post on the popular subreddit r/antiwork, Reddit user u/blargnblah shared an experience that has resonated with its members who feel similarly disillusioned with the modern workplace.

It describes her experience of being denied time off for a wedding that she had requested (and approved) months in advance. As a response to this jerk move, she called in sick for three days and still enjoyed the occasion.

However, this decision had a significant impact on the business’s performance, and the boss was not happy about it.

This bridesmaid’s boss decided to deny her time off for a wedding

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

So she chose to fight fire with fire

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: blargnblah

After her post went viral, the employee said in the comments that she later quit her job

People were appalled by the boss’s behavior

And, sadly, there was also an abundance of similar stories

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

