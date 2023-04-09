“I Rage Quit 2 Months Later”: Woman Makes Whole Workplace Fall Apart In 3 Days After Faking Being Sick To Attend Friend’s Wedding
In a post on the popular subreddit r/antiwork, Reddit user u/blargnblah shared an experience that has resonated with its members who feel similarly disillusioned with the modern workplace.
It describes her experience of being denied time off for a wedding that she had requested (and approved) months in advance. As a response to this jerk move, she called in sick for three days and still enjoyed the occasion.
However, this decision had a significant impact on the business’s performance, and the boss was not happy about it.
This bridesmaid’s boss decided to deny her time off for a wedding
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
So she chose to fight fire with fire
Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)
Image credits: blargnblah