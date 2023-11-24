“It’s Us Or Grad School”: Woman Responds To Employer’s Ultimatum In The Most Cathartic Way

ADVERTISEMENT

It is baffling to think that bosses who yell at employees, manipulate them with ultimatums and use “were a family” sort of rhetoric believe that their employee management methods are actually a smart business decision. They aren’t.

Luckily, we have people who have mastered the art of malicious compliance and take bosses up on their offers to choose between things that are undoubtedly good as opposed to working a dead end job in a toxic environment.

Bosses should be careful with what they say—even more so if it gives a choice between the bad and the no-brainer

And when offered a choice between a rinky-dink job and a future through education, this Redditor chose malicious compliance

Not only did the boss lose a crucial employee, but the Redditor herself ended up in a much better situation just a week later

The story goes that Redditor u/SpotlightDesire worked for a niche advertising company as a spotlight operator. It wasn’t the best of jobs, but it was a job. Necessary evil, ya know.

At one point, OP developed health issues and had to take a break from working for two months. On top of that, there were also some complications that set OP back an extra week. And besides work, OP also had graduate school to tend to.

This all culminated in OP being so sick that she had to take some strong meds. Strong enough to knock her out and hence not be able to call in sick. While OP does agree that it was her bad, this is where the boss crossed the line.

In a nutshell, the manager called her in, gave her the talk about doing a no-show, during which he essentially threw out an ultimatum: it’s either this job, or OP’s studies. Spoiler: she quit. Practically on the spot.

And quitting wouldn’t have been complete without the boss having a meltdown near OP’s car at the end of the day. But quitting turned out for the best, though, as OP found a job that pays double her former wage and it was a real stagehand job this time around, so good for her!

Bored Panda reached out to the Redditor to talk more about the story

OP explained that she always thought the story was a bit wild. And, if you ask me, that’s the perfect kind of story to tell online.

“[The boss was always toxic with his employees]. That’s part of why there was such a high turnover rate, especially for this particular job,” elaborated OP. “We’d work 8-12 hour days without an official break, off the clock and allowed to do what we wanted.”

And, it seems that not much has changed. OP explained that from what she knows from her former coworkers, the boss only got worse. The company was, however, slowly unionizing.

There was also another piece of silver lining—when OP left, most of her coworkers were sympathetic about the situation. There was one employee who thought quitting without notice was nuts, but history shows us that it’s not the worst, nor the wrong thing to do given the context.

In fact, there was room left for extra maliciously compliant shenanigans, and that was “I could have stripped down to my bra and underwear and thrown the entire costume to him.”

Folks praised the woman for sticking it to the man and sent 3.2K upvotes her way

The story started drawing people’s attention soon after it was posted. The show of support and praise for OP was immense. In fact, OP herself was very active in the comment section, upbeat about her choice of education over work.

Despite having seen it all, some are still baffled by how bosses still pull off this type of conduct, thinking they can achieve something. Even more so when the ultimatum is essentially choose between a pile of dung and intellectual prosperity, plus prospective future.

Others shared stories of similar employers. Like signing up to do part-time work as a trumpeter at a restaurant and ending up doing 35 hours of work per week on top of another full time job.

Or this other time when a person had GREs the night before and Mr. Bossman decided to have them stay later. They didn’t stay—they left a bit later than their time, but earlier than corporately expected and got a write-up. They quit a few weeks later.

Before we finish up, though, one tiny thing: going back to school when the labor market is in the gutter or just to develop as a human being is always a good idea. Sure, it requires some prep and planning (sometimes lasting months), but the skills you develop, the networking you do and, if you enjoy studying, the studying you’ll do will all turn out only for the better. So do it!

Folks commended the Redditor for her malicious compliance and shared their own stories