But another important aspect you might want to consider before committing to a job is what your colleagues will be like. Redditors have recently been discussing professions that tend to attract the “most deranged people,” so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. Enjoy reading through this list, and be sure to upvote the jobs that you wouldn’t want to have either!

When choosing a career path, most of us only consider how the job itself will impact us. Would I be able to do this for 40 hours a week without losing my mind? Do I feel like my skills are being utilized in this position? Am I able to take pride in what I do?

#1 Line cooks. Best and worst of all humanity. Don't bring a gun to a milk crate fight.

#2 Life Coaches. Completely unregulated industry. Absolutely terrifying.

#3 I'm assuming property managers at apartment complexes. The three people in the world I hope the absolute worst for are the property managers from the three complexes I've lived in. I don't know what it is about that position, but they are the most truly f*****g evil people I've ever encountered.

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Romeonaammera, who posed the question, "Which profession has the most deranged people?” First, we wanted to know what inspired him to start this conversation. "Just a personal bad experience with a traffic cop in New Delhi. I was trying to convince her that I keep all my documents in digital format, and it's legal for me to do so, but she simply wouldn't budge," the author shared. "I wasted an hour trying to negotiate, and then her senior came in and tried telling her that what I was telling her is actually valid and I can show my documents in digital format. She kept on arguing even then, but I was let go. That's why I made the post seeking similar bad experiences people might've had dealing with people in different professions." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Nurses are either the sweetest people you'll ever meet and will go to hell and back for you to be comfortable during your stay, or the literal spawn of Satan, bullying anyone they come across and overall, not having evolved beyond high-school mean girl cliques.



There's no inbetween.

#5 Car salesman in my experience. You truly have to poker face and swindle your way into a bigger pay check. I think you have to have some form of sociopathic heart to sleep at night as a car salesman.

#6 Judges are so completely out of touch with reality.



At work, we would call out people’s first names when it was time for their session. He had been there for about 20 minutes and we called his name and he never responded. We did not know it was him sitting there so we figured whoever this person was had moved on. 20 minutes later I asked him for his name because I saw him sitting there for a while, and he said Mr. _____. I told him oh well we had called out his name a while ago but I would help him now.



He became incensed and that we would dare say his first name and that he only responded to “your honor” or Mr. _____ and that it was so disrespectful to call him that and he can’t believe we missed his appointment.



They live in their own world.

We also asked the OP which professions he believes attract the craziest people. "I personally feel that cops, healthcare workers and people working in the meat industry have some of the most deranged people out there," he told Bored Panda. "The former two are primarily because of the demanding working conditions in India for these jobs and the latter, in my opinion, just demands that you be deranged to just survive in." The author added that he hasn't personally worked in these fields, but he knows people who have.

#7 Lawyers. Though I know some stellar attorneys, the deranged ones are numerous, oddly competent and leave a wide swath of pain, loss, and despair.

#8 Public relations. You’d think PR would be full of people people, but it’s mostly big egos who believe their own b******t and can’t shoot straight—everything needs an angle or a take. They think they’re saving the world while never truly acknowledge there’s a problem in the first place.

#9 Dog Show Handlers.



The entire operation is weird as s**t and the people who travel from show to show every weekend are often quite bats**t.

On the other hand, we wanted to know if the author believes any professions are full of wonderful people. "Uber Drivers," he shared. "While I have had a few not so ideal encounters with Uber drivers, for the most part, I have met amazing people who drove me from one place to the other. I think it's the rating system that makes them be extra nice, but in general, [they are]."

#10 Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs. The living embodiment of "just because you can doesn't mean you should". I swear just about every day I hear about some new "innovation" that leaves me wondering how anyone could possibly think it's in any way good for the world. Wannabe supervillains.

#11 Mental health professionals. My lord what a peanut gallery of weirdos and nutters. I also say that as a 20 year veteran of the profession.

#12 Slaughterhouse workers have some of the highest violent crime/domestic abuse instances of any profession.

Finally, we asked Romeo what he thought of the replies to his post. "I enjoyed them a lot," he noted. "Nothing particularly stood out per se, but I was surprised at the mentioned of line chefs." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Those in the military. I'm 39 and have dated/talked to 3 different men in my lifetime who were either in the Air Force or Army. The level of mental f***ery they tried to pull... I cannot.

#14 Nutritionists.



Note that I am not saying registered dieticians.



Edit: because some people are confused. Where I am, a registered dietician is someone who has a degree and has passed boards so that they can work in professional settings like a hospital giving medical advice.



A nutritionist is nothing. It’s usually a person with an unhealthy relationship/neurosis with food or some other disordered eating who calls themselves a nutritionist and tries to make a business of their f****d up adversarial issues with food.

#15 I worked as a florist for 15 years and I can confidently say that floral designers are some of the most messed-up people I’ve ever worked with. Fights breaking out at work were not uncommon. Everyone is so volatile and angry, probably because the pay sucks and the hours are brutal (especially during holidays).

#16 Sales. People who can do sales no problem are psychotic to me. Doing a couple weeks of sales calls was enough for me and I quit. You get paid to be a nuisance.

#17 Construction trades are full of angry a******s with broken bodies who resent every decision they ever made and whose only joy in life is making apprentices as miserable as they are. .

#18 Fashion industry. I corrected someone who asked if the Devil Wears Prada is accurate. My reply was, it’s more like a Mean Girls version of SAW on the set of Office Space

#19 Surgeons because how’re you that comfortable cutting someone open and playing with their guts.

#20 Film producers. While you need empathy and humanity (or the ability to fake those things) to become a director, every successful film producer that i've met is some sort of a*****e.

#21 Psychology.



Seriously. I majored in Psychology for 2 years before switching majors, and every single person in my major classes that wanted to be a Psychologist was essentially just a really messed up person trying to figure their own s**t out and/or trying to diagnose everyone else so that they felt more normal/in control.

#22 MMA fighters. A career that requires recurring head trauma is definitely gonna end up with some crazies by necessity

#23 Clergy. Never trust a man who says he speaks for god. For some unknown reason, god always wants them to have more of your money.

#24 Motivational speakers.

#25 Back in the 70s, College professors, at least at smaller schools. These people were power tripping narcissists with massive delusions and paranoia especially around the tenure process and politics to become permanent. As a kid of two professors, saw some S**T at parties.

#26 Dentists. They like to inflict pain with a smile.

#27 Nonprofits + union staff. Often terrible people hiding behind moral ground of "my job is to save the world" imo.

#28 I've dealt with a number of real estate developers. Everything from the single operator flipping houses to owners of huge development companies. There is a direct correlation between how successful they are and what insufferable pieces of s**t they are.

#29 Catering….looking back it was just an insane industry to work in for as long as I did as a kid….

#30 Believe it or not, gift basket designers. I used to do gift baskets as a side gig and the amount of people that are unhinged are insane! I got hate mail from asking too many questions in one Facebook group. One quote I got was "your ugly basket designs are too much for the sophisticated gift designers" among other horrific quotes. They are self-centered, backstabbing, horrible people.

#31 I've heard that painters are the farthest off the deepend. The painters that have worked for me are good examples of this. Love them guys, but they are kinda crazy.

#32 Pretty much everyone in logistics (Truck drivers, dock workers, pickers, etc.).



The truck drivers have either killed people or are about to (And yes, Swift really are the worst). The dock workers are all ex/current d**g dealers. The pickers are tweakers and meth heads.



Every company Christmas party there would either be a fight, or at least someone threatening to stab/shoot someone.



Good times though, I always got along with them despite being office admin. Getting invited to their BBQs and parties was like going to a scene from Boyz n the Hood.

#33 Psychiatrists. Different side of the same coin as their patients but think theyve found socially acceptable ways to be deranged.

#34 Social workers. They can find a problem for every solution.

#35 I don't know if "deranged" is the right term, but generally academics and psychiatrists always end up having screwed-up children.



Like for some reason if you have a kid who eats shoelaces and cakes his face with deodorant stick, someone will say "Oh that's Billy. Both of his parents are professors at MIT.".

#36 Psychotherapy attracts some very dangerous people. And the licensing boards that are *supposed* to hold them accountable, for that matter.

#37 University faculty, especially in disciplines that are unrelated to anything that makes money or has real-world applications.



Some academic departments are holding pens for personality disorders.

#38 Have you ever met a stand-up comedian? Now there's a profession full of crazy geniuses you have to be a little off your rocker to willingly subject yourself to hecklers every night!

#39 Small town post office workers... I don't know why but everyone I've dealt with has some kind of screw loose.

#40 Grade school teachers. I have a lot of respect for the s**t that they put up with but some of the people I had as teachers in grade school should NOT be working with kids, and I don’t think my experience with that is particularly uncommon.

