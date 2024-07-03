So, in an attempt to remind you just how important the people around us are, we at Bored Panda have put together a collection of annoying employees who do nothing but test everyone's patience.

However, there are plenty of potential detractors that can make even an enjoyable job a living hell, such as a lack of recognition, a messed up work-life balance , and, of course, toxic colleagues.

Call it engagement, fulfillment, or happiness, but a workplace can have a huge impact on our well-being and sense of purpose.

#1 I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got Share icon I’m still glad she did it, but you’re supposed to make each 5th tally a slash through the previous four, in order to easily count by groups of 5 when totaling.



I assumed that was common knowledge, but maybe it isn’t.



#2 The Way My Coworker Opens An Ice Bag. The Bag Literally Has A Drawstring Share icon

#3 Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle Share icon

#4 My Coworkers Are Idiots Share icon

#5 My Coworker Doesn't Have A Badge, So I Have To Open The Door For Him Every Day Share icon

#6 The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read Them Share icon

#7 How My Coworkers Leave The Vacuum Cord Share icon

#8 Time To Find A New Job. Or At Least New Coworkers Share icon

#9 My Coworker Loves To Strike Out The Previous Day At Midnight. Someone Beat Him To It Tonight Share icon

#10 Coworker Keeps Avoiding Paying Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner Share icon A few weeks ago I decided to grab some dinner with a coworker. I rarely go out to eat as it's so expensive these days, but I finally decided to treat myself one night. My coworker ordered appetizers for herself, multiple drinks, a larger dinner and even dessert. When it came time to pay, we were each going to just pay for our food but she conveniently forgot her wallet and just sat there staring at me. I’m an awkward person and I really didn’t want to cover her food in the moment because it was more than I could even afford but it was such a weird situation and she promised to pay me back, so to just end the evening I covered her bill expecting to get reimbursed.



That was weeks ago and she keep posting on social media about going out to fancy restaurants or weekend trips but she always has an excuse when I ask to be paid back. I barely make a livable wage and being in the red because of her has caused me so much anxiety, I feel like such an idiot.



#11 Every Week, My Coworker Only Eats This Much Of Her Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Before Throwing It In The Garbage Share icon

#12 This Is My Office On Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes On Friday Share icon

#13 Told Coworker He Can Have Half Of My Reese’s. This Is How He Handed It Back Share icon

#14 This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend's Coworker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box Share icon

#15 I Don't Get Irritated Easily By Double Parking, But One Of My Coworkers Does This Every Day In A Full Parking Lot Share icon

#16 Out Of Dishwasher Detergent. Coworker Decided To Use Dish Soap Share icon

#17 Actually Remembered To Bring My Lunch To Work. Coworker Didn't Remember To Close The Pepper Share icon

#18 My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work Share icon

#19 Coworkers Used My Mug As A Pen Holder In My Absence Share icon Finally got cold, went looking for my mug and found it like this. This is as clean as I could get it.



#20 The Way My Coworker Discards Their Cigarette Butts Share icon

#21 The Surprise My Coworkers Left For Me Share icon

#22 The Way My Coworker Supported Stock On A Single Can Instead Of Breaking It All Down Share icon

#23 Coworker "Fixed" A Hole In The Roof Of Our Truck. And Yes, All Those Tools Are Attached Share icon

#24 My Coworkers Dropped A Pallet And Left Me To Clean It Up Share icon

#25 I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It Share icon

#26 The Number Of Times My Coworker Said "Obviously" In The Month Of April Share icon

#27 My Coworker Called Out 18 Minutes Before His Shift Was Supposed To Start. He Wasn't Even In The State Share icon

#28 My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk. Again Share icon I work at a front desk, so have to share the same one and this is the 2nd time he's done it. He claims he takes it out when he eats.



#29 This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day Share icon I work at a national auto parts retailer. There’s only a handful of spots to start with then there’s this to deal with.



#30 I Hate My Coworkers Share icon

#31 Coworkers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue Share icon

#32 How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag Share icon

#33 Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave. They Even Left The Empty Packaging Inside My Drawer Share icon

#34 Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office Share icon I don't even mind that someone made a coffee with milk, but what bothers me is that this person left a mess behind for someone else to clean up, and no one is admitting that they did it.



#35 Would Really Like To Thank My Generous Coworker For Leaving This For Me Share icon

#36 Job Was Supposed To Be Done Today. Coworker Brought And Installed The Wrong Door. Guess Who Has To Waste Two Hours To Fix It Tomorrow? Share icon

#37 I Keep A Pack Of Gum In My Cubicle At Work. Tried To Grab A Piece And Discover This. I Hate My Coworkers Share icon

#38 People Meet Outside My Office And Leave Chairs Blocking My Door. Left A Note Asking Them To Stop, Note Intact But Door Still Blocked Share icon The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"



#39 How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top Share icon

#40 My Coworker Brags That Her Chair (Blue) Is 20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Needs To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains. She Refuses To Take A New Chair Share icon

#41 The Way My Coworkers Ate This Cake Share icon

#42 That's An Insufferable Perspective Share icon

#43 Coworker Has Had This Mouse For Years. How Do People Just Leave The Plastic On Share icon

#44 How My Coworker Cut This Cheesecake Share icon My boss bought us a cheesecake for meeting a sales goal. I cut two beautiful slices out of it and while I was handing them out my coworker butchered it.



#45 My Coworker Hyped Up Her "Lasagna" All Week. This Is What She Ended Up Bringing Share icon

#46 First Day Back In The Office. Bought A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts To Take Home To Family. Went For Lunch And Someone Took Them From My Desk Share icon

#47 My Coworker Locked Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch Share icon That's solid copper wire from an electrical cable. Plotting my revenge now.



#48 Coworker Kept Using My Creamer. I Live On A Farm And He Knows It Share icon My next step is to write breast milk.



#49 Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today, With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move Share icon

#50 Coworker Said We Couldn't Use The Warmer Because It Was "Already Being Used" Share icon

#51 My Coworker Does This All The Time. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question Share icon

#52 One Microwave At Work. Someone Is Cooking For 28 Minutes Share icon

#53 New Girl Arrived At Work With No Way To Get In Before I Even Leave For Work. Then Within Half An Hour Of Me Being There She Asked If I Could Drive Her Home Every Night Share icon She's a good worker but I am sick of people taking jobs that they have no way to get to or from and expecting me to drive them. This is like the fourth person in a row, and she knew where we were because she did a paid trial shift.



#54 The Way My Coworker Staples Paper Share icon

#55 I Took Out The Trash Bin Last And My Coworkers Refuse To Take Their Turn Share icon We have 5 people here and we share the bathroom with another store next door, so it has to be emptied daily. This was day three of nobody taking it out. There’s no designated trash person, since we share our workspace and bathroom so we all agreed to "take turns".



#56 My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much Share icon

#57 Coworker Feels The Need To Share Everything On A Company-Wide Channel. Here's Today's Latest Unrequested Update Share icon

#58 My Coworker Lacks Common Sense A Lot Of The Time. Got To Work To Find This Email And A Half-Finished Job Share icon

#59 My Coworker Has At Least 25 Years Of Experience Over Me In Office Work Share icon

#60 Offered A Coworker Some Of My Mini Muffins. This Is How She Opened The Box Share icon

#61 A Coworker Ate Half My Sandwich And Had The Audacity To Leave The Other Half Share icon

#62 My Coworker Always Leaves The Microwave Door Open Share icon

#63 My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes Share icon I'm a head closer so I cannot leave until all of the work is done or I get in trouble. I'm going to be letting my boss know tomorrow when he asks why I was there an hour over my scheduled time.



#64 My Coworker Never Rinses Anything Off Before Running It Through Our Dishwasher, So I Have To Go Behind Her And Rewash Almost Everything Share icon She knows very well that our dishwasher is a glorified sanitizer. Yet she acts surprised every time when nothing comes out clean, even though she refuses to rinse off heavy amounts of food.



#65 My Coworkers Are Worse Than Chimpanzees Share icon This is a shared lunch room and this is how it’s left by the night crew every time. In what world is it acceptable to leave things like this.



#66 No One Puts The Dishes Away In The Communal Office Sink Share icon It looks like this every day. The dishwasher is directly next to this sink. Are my coworkers this lazy? Do they not realize there is not a maid here to clean up after them? Or just completely disrespectful?



#67 Apparently My Coworkers Don't Know How To Read Share icon

#68 Coworker Unable To Staple Things To Paper Without It Hanging Over The Edge Share icon

#69 My Coworker Brought In A Cookie Cake And Offered To Cut It Up Share icon

#70 World's Most Annoying Coworker Lives Up To Expectations Share icon

#71 How Much Coffee My Coworkers Leave In The Pot Everyday Share icon

#72 I Have Multiple Coworkers Who Leave Their Lunches Out Instead Of Putting Them In The Fridge. It Stinks Share icon

#73 How My Coworkers Cut Cake Share icon

#74 I Thought It Was Common Sense To Call In Sick To Work Share icon

#75 My Coworker Is A Monster Who Clearly Doesn't Know How To Properly Staple Papers Together Share icon

#76 One Of My Coworkers In IT Unboxed 10 New Computers And Set Them Aside This Morning Share icon

#77 Every Day, Sometimes Twice A Day, Coworker Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink With The Dishwasher Right Next To It Share icon

#78 My Coworker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients Share icon

#79 In My Defense, I Never Followed Her Back In The First Place Because She Was Annoying In Real Life. Checkmate Share icon

#80 My Fully Grown Adult Coworkers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place Share icon

#81 I’m Having A Daily Battle With An Unknown Coworker On The Proper Orientation Of The Toilet Paper Roll Share icon

#82 The Way My Coworkers Use The Dish Soap Share icon

#83 Instant Red Flag Share icon

#84 That May Be Worse Than Microwaving Fish Share icon