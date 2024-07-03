ADVERTISEMENT

Call it engagement, fulfillment, or happiness, but a workplace can have a huge impact on our well-being and sense of purpose.

However, there are plenty of potential detractors that can make even an enjoyable job a living hell, such as a lack of recognition, a messed up work-life balance, and, of course, toxic colleagues.

So, in an attempt to remind you just how important the people around us are, we at Bored Panda have put together a collection of annoying employees who do nothing but test everyone's patience.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got

I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got

I’m still glad she did it, but you’re supposed to make each 5th tally a slash through the previous four, in order to easily count by groups of 5 when totaling.

I assumed that was common knowledge, but maybe it isn’t.

LorenzoTheGawd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    The Way My Coworker Opens An Ice Bag. The Bag Literally Has A Drawstring

    The Way My Coworker Opens An Ice Bag. The Bag Literally Has A Drawstring

    shaynaa3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohjojo62 avatar
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a woman working beneath me, so I was supposed to be training her but it was a lost cause because every bag she opened was torn thru. It was crazy and always a mess to clean up after.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle

    Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle

    Heggers_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohjojo62 avatar
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh the chaos that this one brings is madness and yet probably great folly as well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    My Coworkers Are Idiots

    My Coworkers Are Idiots

    Rick-the-Brickmancer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    My Coworker Doesn't Have A Badge, So I Have To Open The Door For Him Every Day

    My Coworker Doesn't Have A Badge, So I Have To Open The Door For Him Every Day

    SeriousShadz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is more on the workplace honestly. My swipe card for work only opens the one building I run my afterschool program in (the school hall) and the outside gates. I can't even get into the main office after a certain time in the afternoon. Makes it awkward sometimes. The school are very reluctant to give out another card, so when I occasionally get to have someone work with me, they also have to text me to get in (or go through the school office, which is more annoying).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read Them

    The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read Them

    pizzunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leemacro50 avatar
    Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
    Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the "I, seal, upside down axe, 83" vial.....thought that was obvious

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    How My Coworkers Leave The Vacuum Cord

    How My Coworkers Leave The Vacuum Cord

    spider_manectric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bogdanchelariu avatar
    BROmanicus85
    BROmanicus85
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tie their legs with it... They'll learn their lesson after a chipped tooth! :))

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Time To Find A New Job. Or At Least New Coworkers

    Time To Find A New Job. Or At Least New Coworkers

    LarrySwarez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rkaglasslov avatar
    Sharkie
    Sharkie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would stay there sorting it. I would hate myself, someone will probably yell at me for it, but I can't help myself. I did it before. I have learned not to sort messes in shops, I don't work in a shop I should not do other people's jobs..., but this is too much.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Coworker Loves To Strike Out The Previous Day At Midnight. Someone Beat Him To It Tonight

    My Coworker Loves To Strike Out The Previous Day At Midnight. Someone Beat Him To It Tonight

    Ak47110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Coworker Keeps Avoiding Paying Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner

    Coworker Keeps Avoiding Paying Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner

    A few weeks ago I decided to grab some dinner with a coworker. I rarely go out to eat as it's so expensive these days, but I finally decided to treat myself one night. My coworker ordered appetizers for herself, multiple drinks, a larger dinner and even dessert. When it came time to pay, we were each going to just pay for our food but she conveniently forgot her wallet and just sat there staring at me. I’m an awkward person and I really didn’t want to cover her food in the moment because it was more than I could even afford but it was such a weird situation and she promised to pay me back, so to just end the evening I covered her bill expecting to get reimbursed.

    That was weeks ago and she keep posting on social media about going out to fancy restaurants or weekend trips but she always has an excuse when I ask to be paid back. I barely make a livable wage and being in the red because of her has caused me so much anxiety, I feel like such an idiot.

    reveal_time_bfedit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's already told you she has "other priorities". I'd call her out as often as you can.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Every Week, My Coworker Only Eats This Much Of Her Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Before Throwing It In The Garbage

    Every Week, My Coworker Only Eats This Much Of Her Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Before Throwing It In The Garbage

    Johny_Covelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Is My Office On Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes On Friday

    This Is My Office On Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes On Friday

    smartfold007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Told Coworker He Can Have Half Of My Reese’s. This Is How He Handed It Back

    Told Coworker He Can Have Half Of My Reese’s. This Is How He Handed It Back

    amicoolyet111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend's Coworker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box

    This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend's Coworker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box

    thatpaulallen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bit weird but at least they used a knife. And they propably wanted to have a taste of each different one. Also they didn't take away too much. All the parts barely combine up to a whole donut.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    I Don't Get Irritated Easily By Double Parking, But One Of My Coworkers Does This Every Day In A Full Parking Lot

    I Don't Get Irritated Easily By Double Parking, But One Of My Coworkers Does This Every Day In A Full Parking Lot

    ChqMate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bogdanchelariu avatar
    BROmanicus85
    BROmanicus85
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do get easily irritated by double parking!!! That would drive me up the walls! Not even a week into it I would have been in front of their desk, slamming their license plates on it! I can't stand stupid, but entitlement enrages me!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Out Of Dishwasher Detergent. Coworker Decided To Use Dish Soap

    Out Of Dishwasher Detergent. Coworker Decided To Use Dish Soap

    Mortivoreeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did the same when I was 6yrs old and wanted to help around the house

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Actually Remembered To Bring My Lunch To Work. Coworker Didn't Remember To Close The Pepper

    Actually Remembered To Bring My Lunch To Work. Coworker Didn't Remember To Close The Pepper

    writtennred Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work

    My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work

    clintj1975 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alla_antallon avatar
    Πίπη Λότα
    Πίπη Λότα
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    - So, how should I cut the cakes? - Just cut one of them in triangles and the other in square pieces - Okey dokey!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Coworkers Used My Mug As A Pen Holder In My Absence

    Coworkers Used My Mug As A Pen Holder In My Absence

    Finally got cold, went looking for my mug and found it like this. This is as clean as I could get it.

    Calligaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Way My Coworker Discards Their Cigarette Butts

    The Way My Coworker Discards Their Cigarette Butts

    xXDoctor_PoopyXx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bogdanchelariu avatar
    BROmanicus85
    BROmanicus85
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine just throw them into the plant pots that are 10 FEET AWAY from the ashtrays..........

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    The Surprise My Coworkers Left For Me

    The Surprise My Coworkers Left For Me

    Youneedus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    The Way My Coworker Supported Stock On A Single Can Instead Of Breaking It All Down

    The Way My Coworker Supported Stock On A Single Can Instead Of Breaking It All Down

    what_it_dooo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Coworker "Fixed" A Hole In The Roof Of Our Truck. And Yes, All Those Tools Are Attached

    Coworker "Fixed" A Hole In The Roof Of Our Truck. And Yes, All Those Tools Are Attached

    4buckbox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Coworkers Dropped A Pallet And Left Me To Clean It Up

    My Coworkers Dropped A Pallet And Left Me To Clean It Up

    DriftSnow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Sava Hax
    Sava Hax
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's only your job to clean it up if you agree to it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It

    I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It

    RealSlugFart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Number Of Times My Coworker Said "Obviously" In The Month Of April

    The Number Of Times My Coworker Said "Obviously" In The Month Of April

    camly75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    My Coworker Called Out 18 Minutes Before His Shift Was Supposed To Start. He Wasn't Even In The State

    My Coworker Called Out 18 Minutes Before His Shift Was Supposed To Start. He Wasn't Even In The State

    greerph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk. Again

    My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk. Again

    I work at a front desk, so have to share the same one and this is the 2nd time he's done it. He claims he takes it out when he eats.

    PizzaGuyNYC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't know what happened to your tooth. Maybe the cleaning people threw it out?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day

    This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day

    I work at a national auto parts retailer. There’s only a handful of spots to start with then there’s this to deal with.

    Plastic_Ad_1459 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c_o_shea avatar
    C.O. Shea
    C.O. Shea
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I owned a trash car... I'd park it right up close to their driver's door.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    I Hate My Coworkers

    I Hate My Coworkers

    Rigamix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Coworkers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue

    Coworkers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue

    dolo_ran6er Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag

    How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag

    Particular-Guava2236 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave. They Even Left The Empty Packaging Inside My Drawer

    Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave. They Even Left The Empty Packaging Inside My Drawer

    kittysogood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office

    Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office

    I don't even mind that someone made a coffee with milk, but what bothers me is that this person left a mess behind for someone else to clean up, and no one is admitting that they did it.

    Slyvix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At our office someone tried to heat up milk in a water cooker

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Would Really Like To Thank My Generous Coworker For Leaving This For Me

    Would Really Like To Thank My Generous Coworker For Leaving This For Me

    TheNeverEndingEnding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Job Was Supposed To Be Done Today. Coworker Brought And Installed The Wrong Door. Guess Who Has To Waste Two Hours To Fix It Tomorrow?

    Job Was Supposed To Be Done Today. Coworker Brought And Installed The Wrong Door. Guess Who Has To Waste Two Hours To Fix It Tomorrow?

    peppercupp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Keep A Pack Of Gum In My Cubicle At Work. Tried To Grab A Piece And Discover This. I Hate My Coworkers

    I Keep A Pack Of Gum In My Cubicle At Work. Tried To Grab A Piece And Discover This. I Hate My Coworkers

    maidafossetta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    People Meet Outside My Office And Leave Chairs Blocking My Door. Left A Note Asking Them To Stop, Note Intact But Door Still Blocked

    People Meet Outside My Office And Leave Chairs Blocking My Door. Left A Note Asking Them To Stop, Note Intact But Door Still Blocked

    The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"

    drhyphy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top

    How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My Coworker Brags That Her Chair (Blue) Is 20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Needs To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains. She Refuses To Take A New Chair

    My Coworker Brags That Her Chair (Blue) Is 20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Needs To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains. She Refuses To Take A New Chair

    oranke_dino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Way My Coworkers Ate This Cake

    The Way My Coworkers Ate This Cake

    SourdoughPizzaToast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    That's An Insufferable Perspective

    That's An Insufferable Perspective

    alyssaleann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Coworker Has Had This Mouse For Years. How Do People Just Leave The Plastic On

    Coworker Has Had This Mouse For Years. How Do People Just Leave The Plastic On

    ashesarise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    How My Coworker Cut This Cheesecake

    How My Coworker Cut This Cheesecake

    My boss bought us a cheesecake for meeting a sales goal. I cut two beautiful slices out of it and while I was handing them out my coworker butchered it.

    madicapri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My Coworker Hyped Up Her "Lasagna" All Week. This Is What She Ended Up Bringing

    My Coworker Hyped Up Her "Lasagna" All Week. This Is What She Ended Up Bringing

    boostykaka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    First Day Back In The Office. Bought A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts To Take Home To Family. Went For Lunch And Someone Took Them From My Desk

    First Day Back In The Office. Bought A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts To Take Home To Family. Went For Lunch And Someone Took Them From My Desk

    gachunt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    My Coworker Locked Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

    My Coworker Locked Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

    That's solid copper wire from an electrical cable. Plotting my revenge now.

    TheAtlasComplex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Coworker Kept Using My Creamer. I Live On A Farm And He Knows It

    Coworker Kept Using My Creamer. I Live On A Farm And He Knows It

    My next step is to write breast milk.

    wolphcry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today, With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move

    Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today, With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move

    jamaicajosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c_o_shea avatar
    C.O. Shea
    C.O. Shea
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A superior once demanded I make coffee. But I don't drink coffee. Sure, I'll make it... is it six scoops of coffee? Nevermind, I'll do it myself. And that, ladies, is how you break the chauvinistic cycle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Coworker Said We Couldn't Use The Warmer Because It Was "Already Being Used"

    Coworker Said We Couldn't Use The Warmer Because It Was "Already Being Used"

    Tobelerone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Coworker Does This All The Time. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question

    My Coworker Does This All The Time. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question

    cetus_lapetus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    One Microwave At Work. Someone Is Cooking For 28 Minutes

    One Microwave At Work. Someone Is Cooking For 28 Minutes

    fakeaccount572 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Sava Hax
    Sava Hax
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NOTHING requires 28 minutes in a microwave lol wtf. Maybe a cremation

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    New Girl Arrived At Work With No Way To Get In Before I Even Leave For Work. Then Within Half An Hour Of Me Being There She Asked If I Could Drive Her Home Every Night

    New Girl Arrived At Work With No Way To Get In Before I Even Leave For Work. Then Within Half An Hour Of Me Being There She Asked If I Could Drive Her Home Every Night

    She's a good worker but I am sick of people taking jobs that they have no way to get to or from and expecting me to drive them. This is like the fourth person in a row, and she knew where we were because she did a paid trial shift.

    kingftheeyesores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    The Way My Coworker Staples Paper

    The Way My Coworker Staples Paper

    Lazy_Assistent666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Took Out The Trash Bin Last And My Coworkers Refuse To Take Their Turn

    I Took Out The Trash Bin Last And My Coworkers Refuse To Take Their Turn

    We have 5 people here and we share the bathroom with another store next door, so it has to be emptied daily. This was day three of nobody taking it out. There’s no designated trash person, since we share our workspace and bathroom so we all agreed to "take turns".

    josh_loaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much

    My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much

    RockHumble9453 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Sava Hax
    Sava Hax
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can dehydrate from too much water paradoxically, it flushes out electrolytes, and these allow water to penetrate the membrane of the cells.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Coworker Feels The Need To Share Everything On A Company-Wide Channel. Here's Today's Latest Unrequested Update 

    Coworker Feels The Need To Share Everything On A Company-Wide Channel. Here's Today's Latest Unrequested Update 

    ChiefHat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c_o_shea avatar
    C.O. Shea
    C.O. Shea
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inappropriate boundaries... but, crazy cat lady. Are you surprised?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    My Coworker Lacks Common Sense A Lot Of The Time. Got To Work To Find This Email And A Half-Finished Job

    My Coworker Lacks Common Sense A Lot Of The Time. Got To Work To Find This Email And A Half-Finished Job

    graypupon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    My Coworker Has At Least 25 Years Of Experience Over Me In Office Work

    My Coworker Has At Least 25 Years Of Experience Over Me In Office Work

    HumanAft3rA11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Offered A Coworker Some Of My Mini Muffins. This Is How She Opened The Box

    Offered A Coworker Some Of My Mini Muffins. This Is How She Opened The Box

    HRMisHere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    A Coworker Ate Half My Sandwich And Had The Audacity To Leave The Other Half

    A Coworker Ate Half My Sandwich And Had The Audacity To Leave The Other Half

    SusTrucker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    My Coworker Always Leaves The Microwave Door Open

    My Coworker Always Leaves The Microwave Door Open

    Absolute_Anal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes

    My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes

    I'm a head closer so I cannot leave until all of the work is done or I get in trouble. I'm going to be letting my boss know tomorrow when he asks why I was there an hour over my scheduled time.

    Ima_nerd_and_proud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My Coworker Never Rinses Anything Off Before Running It Through Our Dishwasher, So I Have To Go Behind Her And Rewash Almost Everything

    My Coworker Never Rinses Anything Off Before Running It Through Our Dishwasher, So I Have To Go Behind Her And Rewash Almost Everything

    She knows very well that our dishwasher is a glorified sanitizer. Yet she acts surprised every time when nothing comes out clean, even though she refuses to rinse off heavy amounts of food.

    celerrycrrunch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Coworkers Are Worse Than Chimpanzees

    My Coworkers Are Worse Than Chimpanzees

    This is a shared lunch room and this is how it’s left by the night crew every time. In what world is it acceptable to leave things like this.

    Curmudgeon_Canuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    No One Puts The Dishes Away In The Communal Office Sink

    No One Puts The Dishes Away In The Communal Office Sink

    It looks like this every day. The dishwasher is directly next to this sink. Are my coworkers this lazy? Do they not realize there is not a maid here to clean up after them? Or just completely disrespectful?

    SoothingWombat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Apparently My Coworkers Don't Know How To Read

    Apparently My Coworkers Don't Know How To Read

    Devil_Trigger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Coworker Unable To Staple Things To Paper Without It Hanging Over The Edge

    Coworker Unable To Staple Things To Paper Without It Hanging Over The Edge

    kchearts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    My Coworker Brought In A Cookie Cake And Offered To Cut It Up

    My Coworker Brought In A Cookie Cake And Offered To Cut It Up

    viking187 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    World's Most Annoying Coworker Lives Up To Expectations

    World's Most Annoying Coworker Lives Up To Expectations

    BakonSprinkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    How Much Coffee My Coworkers Leave In The Pot Everyday

    How Much Coffee My Coworkers Leave In The Pot Everyday

    QuestionableClapper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I Have Multiple Coworkers Who Leave Their Lunches Out Instead Of Putting Them In The Fridge. It Stinks

    I Have Multiple Coworkers Who Leave Their Lunches Out Instead Of Putting Them In The Fridge. It Stinks

    otc108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    How My Coworkers Cut Cake

    How My Coworkers Cut Cake

    Ao_Qin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Thought It Was Common Sense To Call In Sick To Work

    I Thought It Was Common Sense To Call In Sick To Work

    Deep-Introduction554 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Coworker Is A Monster Who Clearly Doesn't Know How To Properly Staple Papers Together

    My Coworker Is A Monster Who Clearly Doesn't Know How To Properly Staple Papers Together

    kelwan21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    One Of My Coworkers In IT Unboxed 10 New Computers And Set Them Aside This Morning

    One Of My Coworkers In IT Unboxed 10 New Computers And Set Them Aside This Morning

    ccrunner_tj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Every Day, Sometimes Twice A Day, Coworker Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink With The Dishwasher Right Next To It

    Every Day, Sometimes Twice A Day, Coworker Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink With The Dishwasher Right Next To It

    teddybearw4rd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Coworker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients

    My Coworker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients

    LDTheGoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    In My Defense, I Never Followed Her Back In The First Place Because She Was Annoying In Real Life. Checkmate

    In My Defense, I Never Followed Her Back In The First Place Because She Was Annoying In Real Life. Checkmate

    dudeimnormal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My Fully Grown Adult Coworkers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place

    My Fully Grown Adult Coworkers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place

    Ambruh89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    I’m Having A Daily Battle With An Unknown Coworker On The Proper Orientation Of The Toilet Paper Roll

    I’m Having A Daily Battle With An Unknown Coworker On The Proper Orientation Of The Toilet Paper Roll

    DeucePot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #82

    The Way My Coworkers Use The Dish Soap

    The Way My Coworkers Use The Dish Soap

    RTZFRTZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Instant Red Flag

    Instant Red Flag

    Noellenarwhal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    That May Be Worse Than Microwaving Fish

    That May Be Worse Than Microwaving Fish

    Cornjerker78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    How My Coworkers Stack Pallets. I Hate This

    How My Coworkers Stack Pallets. I Hate This

    BearComprehensive984 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!