85 Annoying Employees Driving Colleagues Crazy At Work (New Pics)
Call it engagement, fulfillment, or happiness, but a workplace can have a huge impact on our well-being and sense of purpose.
However, there are plenty of potential detractors that can make even an enjoyable job a living hell, such as a lack of recognition, a messed up work-life balance, and, of course, toxic colleagues.
So, in an attempt to remind you just how important the people around us are, we at Bored Panda have put together a collection of annoying employees who do nothing but test everyone's patience.
I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got
I’m still glad she did it, but you’re supposed to make each 5th tally a slash through the previous four, in order to easily count by groups of 5 when totaling.
I assumed that was common knowledge, but maybe it isn’t.
The Way My Coworker Opens An Ice Bag. The Bag Literally Has A Drawstring
I had a woman working beneath me, so I was supposed to be training her but it was a lost cause because every bag she opened was torn thru. It was crazy and always a mess to clean up after.
Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle
Oh the chaos that this one brings is madness and yet probably great folly as well.
My Coworkers Are Idiots
My Coworker Doesn't Have A Badge, So I Have To Open The Door For Him Every Day
This is more on the workplace honestly. My swipe card for work only opens the one building I run my afterschool program in (the school hall) and the outside gates. I can't even get into the main office after a certain time in the afternoon. Makes it awkward sometimes. The school are very reluctant to give out another card, so when I occasionally get to have someone work with me, they also have to text me to get in (or go through the school office, which is more annoying).
The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read Them
It's the "I, seal, upside down axe, 83" vial.....thought that was obvious
How My Coworkers Leave The Vacuum Cord
Tie their legs with it... They'll learn their lesson after a chipped tooth! :))
Time To Find A New Job. Or At Least New Coworkers
I would stay there sorting it. I would hate myself, someone will probably yell at me for it, but I can't help myself. I did it before. I have learned not to sort messes in shops, I don't work in a shop I should not do other people's jobs..., but this is too much.
My Coworker Loves To Strike Out The Previous Day At Midnight. Someone Beat Him To It Tonight
Coworker Keeps Avoiding Paying Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner
A few weeks ago I decided to grab some dinner with a coworker. I rarely go out to eat as it's so expensive these days, but I finally decided to treat myself one night. My coworker ordered appetizers for herself, multiple drinks, a larger dinner and even dessert. When it came time to pay, we were each going to just pay for our food but she conveniently forgot her wallet and just sat there staring at me. I’m an awkward person and I really didn’t want to cover her food in the moment because it was more than I could even afford but it was such a weird situation and she promised to pay me back, so to just end the evening I covered her bill expecting to get reimbursed.
That was weeks ago and she keep posting on social media about going out to fancy restaurants or weekend trips but she always has an excuse when I ask to be paid back. I barely make a livable wage and being in the red because of her has caused me so much anxiety, I feel like such an idiot.
Every Week, My Coworker Only Eats This Much Of Her Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Before Throwing It In The Garbage
This Is My Office On Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes On Friday
Told Coworker He Can Have Half Of My Reese’s. This Is How He Handed It Back
This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend's Coworker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box
A bit weird but at least they used a knife. And they propably wanted to have a taste of each different one. Also they didn't take away too much. All the parts barely combine up to a whole donut.
I Don't Get Irritated Easily By Double Parking, But One Of My Coworkers Does This Every Day In A Full Parking Lot
I do get easily irritated by double parking!!! That would drive me up the walls! Not even a week into it I would have been in front of their desk, slamming their license plates on it! I can't stand stupid, but entitlement enrages me!!!
Out Of Dishwasher Detergent. Coworker Decided To Use Dish Soap
I did the same when I was 6yrs old and wanted to help around the house
Actually Remembered To Bring My Lunch To Work. Coworker Didn't Remember To Close The Pepper
My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work
Coworkers Used My Mug As A Pen Holder In My Absence
Finally got cold, went looking for my mug and found it like this. This is as clean as I could get it.
The Way My Coworker Discards Their Cigarette Butts
Mine just throw them into the plant pots that are 10 FEET AWAY from the ashtrays..........
The Surprise My Coworkers Left For Me
The Way My Coworker Supported Stock On A Single Can Instead Of Breaking It All Down
Coworker "Fixed" A Hole In The Roof Of Our Truck. And Yes, All Those Tools Are Attached
My Coworkers Dropped A Pallet And Left Me To Clean It Up
I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It
The Number Of Times My Coworker Said "Obviously" In The Month Of April
My Coworker Called Out 18 Minutes Before His Shift Was Supposed To Start. He Wasn't Even In The State
My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk. Again
I work at a front desk, so have to share the same one and this is the 2nd time he's done it. He claims he takes it out when he eats.
This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day
I work at a national auto parts retailer. There’s only a handful of spots to start with then there’s this to deal with.
I Hate My Coworkers
Coworkers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue
How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag
Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave. They Even Left The Empty Packaging Inside My Drawer
Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office
I don't even mind that someone made a coffee with milk, but what bothers me is that this person left a mess behind for someone else to clean up, and no one is admitting that they did it.
At our office someone tried to heat up milk in a water cooker
Would Really Like To Thank My Generous Coworker For Leaving This For Me
Job Was Supposed To Be Done Today. Coworker Brought And Installed The Wrong Door. Guess Who Has To Waste Two Hours To Fix It Tomorrow?
I Keep A Pack Of Gum In My Cubicle At Work. Tried To Grab A Piece And Discover This. I Hate My Coworkers
People Meet Outside My Office And Leave Chairs Blocking My Door. Left A Note Asking Them To Stop, Note Intact But Door Still Blocked
The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"
How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top
My Coworker Brags That Her Chair (Blue) Is 20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Needs To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains. She Refuses To Take A New Chair
The Way My Coworkers Ate This Cake
That's An Insufferable Perspective
Coworker Has Had This Mouse For Years. How Do People Just Leave The Plastic On
How My Coworker Cut This Cheesecake
My boss bought us a cheesecake for meeting a sales goal. I cut two beautiful slices out of it and while I was handing them out my coworker butchered it.
My Coworker Hyped Up Her "Lasagna" All Week. This Is What She Ended Up Bringing
First Day Back In The Office. Bought A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts To Take Home To Family. Went For Lunch And Someone Took Them From My Desk
My Coworker Locked Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch
That's solid copper wire from an electrical cable. Plotting my revenge now.
Coworker Kept Using My Creamer. I Live On A Farm And He Knows It
My next step is to write breast milk.
Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today, With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move
Coworker Said We Couldn't Use The Warmer Because It Was "Already Being Used"
My Coworker Does This All The Time. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question
One Microwave At Work. Someone Is Cooking For 28 Minutes
New Girl Arrived At Work With No Way To Get In Before I Even Leave For Work. Then Within Half An Hour Of Me Being There She Asked If I Could Drive Her Home Every Night
She's a good worker but I am sick of people taking jobs that they have no way to get to or from and expecting me to drive them. This is like the fourth person in a row, and she knew where we were because she did a paid trial shift.
The Way My Coworker Staples Paper
I Took Out The Trash Bin Last And My Coworkers Refuse To Take Their Turn
We have 5 people here and we share the bathroom with another store next door, so it has to be emptied daily. This was day three of nobody taking it out. There’s no designated trash person, since we share our workspace and bathroom so we all agreed to "take turns".
My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much
Coworker Feels The Need To Share Everything On A Company-Wide Channel. Here's Today's Latest Unrequested Update
My Coworker Lacks Common Sense A Lot Of The Time. Got To Work To Find This Email And A Half-Finished Job
My Coworker Has At Least 25 Years Of Experience Over Me In Office Work
Offered A Coworker Some Of My Mini Muffins. This Is How She Opened The Box
A Coworker Ate Half My Sandwich And Had The Audacity To Leave The Other Half
My Coworker Always Leaves The Microwave Door Open
My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes
I'm a head closer so I cannot leave until all of the work is done or I get in trouble. I'm going to be letting my boss know tomorrow when he asks why I was there an hour over my scheduled time.
My Coworker Never Rinses Anything Off Before Running It Through Our Dishwasher, So I Have To Go Behind Her And Rewash Almost Everything
She knows very well that our dishwasher is a glorified sanitizer. Yet she acts surprised every time when nothing comes out clean, even though she refuses to rinse off heavy amounts of food.
My Coworkers Are Worse Than Chimpanzees
This is a shared lunch room and this is how it’s left by the night crew every time. In what world is it acceptable to leave things like this.
No One Puts The Dishes Away In The Communal Office Sink
It looks like this every day. The dishwasher is directly next to this sink. Are my coworkers this lazy? Do they not realize there is not a maid here to clean up after them? Or just completely disrespectful?
Apparently My Coworkers Don't Know How To Read
Coworker Unable To Staple Things To Paper Without It Hanging Over The Edge
My Coworker Brought In A Cookie Cake And Offered To Cut It Up
World's Most Annoying Coworker Lives Up To Expectations
How Much Coffee My Coworkers Leave In The Pot Everyday
I Have Multiple Coworkers Who Leave Their Lunches Out Instead Of Putting Them In The Fridge. It Stinks
How My Coworkers Cut Cake
I Thought It Was Common Sense To Call In Sick To Work
My Coworker Is A Monster Who Clearly Doesn't Know How To Properly Staple Papers Together
One Of My Coworkers In IT Unboxed 10 New Computers And Set Them Aside This Morning
Every Day, Sometimes Twice A Day, Coworker Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink With The Dishwasher Right Next To It
My Coworker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients
In My Defense, I Never Followed Her Back In The First Place Because She Was Annoying In Real Life. Checkmate
My Fully Grown Adult Coworkers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place
I’m Having A Daily Battle With An Unknown Coworker On The Proper Orientation Of The Toilet Paper Roll
The Way My Coworkers Use The Dish Soap
Instant Red Flag
That May Be Worse Than Microwaving Fish
How My Coworkers Stack Pallets. I Hate This
I hope your sphincter simultaneously explodes and implodes.
