Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Know How To Make Our Life Better, It’s Just Not In The Budget”: Boss Brags About His New Standing Desk, Refuses To Buy One For Everyone Else
31points
Social Issues, Work & Money5 hours ago

“They Know How To Make Our Life Better, It’s Just Not In The Budget”: Boss Brags About His New Standing Desk, Refuses To Buy One For Everyone Else

Miglė Miliūtė and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Sitting by the computer the entire day takes its toll on people’s bodies. That’s why it’s important to take breaks, move around a little, or opt for a standing desk at times to mitigate the damage.

Redditor u/ElConaprole told the ‘Antiwork’ community that the latter is what their boss did. The OP went to see the new desk and listened to their superior say how good it was for one’s health. However, they quickly learned that it’s only the boss’s health that’s being taken into consideration. Scroll down to find the full story in the redditor’s own words.

Opting for a standing desk is a great way to mitigate the toll sitting takes on our bodies

Image credits: JakeSteam (not the actual photo)

This boss discussed the benefits of his standing desk but didn’t buy them for the rest of the employees

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ElConaprole

People discussed the situation, the boss, and standing desks in the comments

Redditors also shared stories about selfish bosses

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda