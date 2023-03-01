Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boss Tells Employees Not To Work Overtime, Still Calls Them After Hours, Is Shocked When They Hang Up
31points
People, Work4 hours ago

Boss Tells Employees Not To Work Overtime, Still Calls Them After Hours, Is Shocked When They Hang Up

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

Some days at work are impossible to fit in the scheduled hours. That’s when overtime enters the picture. The redditor u/tokiohy recently discussed such an instance with the ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community.

Their co-workers at a Home Health agency didn’t mind staying a couple of minutes longer until their boss said ‘no more overtime.’ The situation changed when the superior themselves needed assistance after office hours. The employees refused to help, which led to changes in the company’s overtime policy and an irritated boss.

Some bosses tell their employees not to work overtime, only to continue bothering them after work hours regardless

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

This person refused to help such a boss, complying with their request in a malicious way, yet the boss didn’t seem pleased about it

Image credits: wichayada69 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tokiohy

People in the comments had plenty to say when it came to this situation, sharing their own workplace experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda