Generational discourse is pretty popular, even if it mostly exists for one group or another to pass blame on why, say, the diamond industry or business wear is dying. Self-proclaimed experts pass around sweeping descriptions of what one group likes and dislikes with supreme confidence. So if you sometimes feel like you don’t fit the many, many molds out there, you aren’t alone.

This Facebook group gathers the memes, life experiences, and situations experienced by those caught between being a millennial and gen z. So upvote whatever you find relatable, funny, or inexplicable, and comment your own thoughts on what it might mean to be between generations.

More info: Facebook