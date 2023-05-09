Generational discourse is pretty popular, even if it mostly exists for one group or another to pass blame on why, say, the diamond industry or business wear is dying. Self-proclaimed experts pass around sweeping descriptions of what one group likes and dislikes with supreme confidence. So if you sometimes feel like you don’t fit the many, many molds out there, you aren’t alone. 

This Facebook group gathers the memes, life experiences, and situations experienced by those caught between being a millennial and gen z. So upvote whatever you find relatable, funny, or inexplicable, and comment your own thoughts on what it might mean to be between generations. 

More info: Facebook

#1

I Remember That Nice Warm Feeling Of A Freshly Burned Cd

I Remember That Nice Warm Feeling Of A Freshly Burned Cd

Born Zillennial , mcdadstuff Report

Elita One
Elita One
Always remember leaning over the lounge watching my dad burn CDs, one of those big stacks of blanks next to him.

#2

This

This

Born Zillennial , realBrookNash Report

SCamp
SCamp
Oh good god, my brother, I feel you

#3

Nah That Looked Great I'd Get Them. I'm Cringe And I'm Free

Nah That Looked Great I'd Get Them. I'm Cringe And I'm Free

Born Zillennial , korndiddy Report

To add another potentially confusing word into the mix, sociologists sometimes refer to “cuspers,” as in people on the cusp of being part of one generation or another. Like the zillennials here, people born at the tail end of one generation will often have a mix of the traits possessed by both. Xennials are another example of “cuspers,” people who do not feel like they are quite fully gen x, but also not millennials.

In general, the study of differences between generations is quite old, as most even unrelated surveys will still care about age as a demographic measure. But it’s only relatively recently that scientists started creating specific terms to describe large groups. Generally, gen x was the first to receive this treatment, which was applied retroactively to baby boomers who were quickly “reduced” to just boomers. 
#4

My Brain Reacting To Any Minor Inconvenience

My Brain Reacting To Any Minor Inconvenience

Born Zillennial Report

#5

That And 90's Music Being In The Classic Rock Genre Is Killing Me

That And 90's Music Being In The Classic Rock Genre Is Killing Me

Born Zillennial , KatieDeal99 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me just say I'm extremely grateful that this zillennial is becoming a thing (is it?) because I was born in 2000 and my childhood had absolutely nothing to do with the >2002 people

#6

Probably Because We're 2000 And Late

Probably Because We're 2000 And Late

Born Zillennial , WITCHTRlALS Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

only the billboard awards 06 live version

Despite the two very separate labels, millennials and gen z do often have more in common than different. Both are global generations, connected, generally all the time, to other people via the internet. This is just as true of current gen x and the baby boomers, but the two aforementioned groups grew up with the internet. Zillennials in particular, being on the younger edge of millennialism generally fall into the category of digital natives.
#7

Oh…each Year That Goes By There Seems To Be Something That Becomes “Antique”

Oh…each Year That Goes By There Seems To Be Something That Becomes "Antique"

Born Zillennial , jessecase Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it's Kiss on the Golden Oldies channel singing I wanna rock n roll all ni-ee-ight and party eve-ryDAY!

#8

Not 'A' Hedgehog, The Hedgehog

Not 'A' Hedgehog, The Hedgehog

Born Zillennial , albert12798 Report

#9

The Things That Keep Me Up At Night

The Things That Keep Me Up At Night

Born Zillennial , thehyyyype Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ugly mess humans make

Both generations also have, at some level, experienced at least one crisis, from 2008 to Covid 19. This economic upheaval has left people less optimistic and with less faith in the economic system in general. However, both cohorts, and by extension millennials, benefit from the ocean of information out there, gaining skills, knowledge, and other benefits from the internet considerably faster than they would have from a traditional means of education. 
#10

I'd Hear Them Out

I'd Hear Them Out

Born Zillennial , SamuelSaulsbury Report

#11

No One Warned Me

No One Warned Me

Born Zillennial , Bexdora Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I spent 8 years saying my face doesn't change, last week I realized it's changed and I'm terrified

#12

Shouldn't It Be In Black And White And Barely Able To See?

Shouldn't It Be In Black And White And Barely Able To See?

Born Zillennial Report

Lennart
Lennart
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell?

It’s not all similarities though. Sociologists have found that the vast majority of millennials put themselves into the millennial generation by default. Even among the technologically inclined millennials, zillennials are particularly adept, displaying a lot of creativity and skill in the digital realm. While they might not be true digital natives like gen z, by the time they were old enough to actually properly interact with the world, technology and the internet was in widespread use.
#13

This Is Real In An Alternative Universe. I Feel It

This Is Real In An Alternative Universe. I Feel It

Born Zillennial , AutoBotanist Report

#14

Yes!! And Price Is Right, Family Fued, And The Cooking Channel

Yes!! And Price Is Right, Family Fued, And The Cooking Channel

Born Zillennial Report

#15

Not Green Day

Not Green Day

Born Zillennial , momsense_ensues Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they the ones from it's a new dawn, it's a green day, it's a new life?

Zillenials also stand out in the sense that they are the one “cusper” generation most likely to actually see themselves as a separate, distinct “minority” generation. The existence of the “Born Zillennial” group is ample evidence that there is a segment of the population that most definitely wants to not be lumped together with the industry-destroying millennials or always-online zoomers. 
#16

Welp—

Welp—

Born Zillennial Report

#17

Thought I'd Share My Birthday Cake

Thought I'd Share My Birthday Cake

Born Zillennial Report

#18

Suddenly I Have Aged About 50 Years

Suddenly I Have Aged About 50 Years

Born Zillennial , gothbabys Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They ran commercials on tv for them!

They might in some ways find a lot in common with the xennials, those born between the millennials and gen x. While zillennials are very comfortable with technology, they could still be seen as digital immigrants, as they weren't quite the “Ipad kids” of today. Both xillennials and zillennials, which sound way too similar when spoken out loud, are a bit cynical and not quite as optimistic as millennials. If you want to keep exploring these generational questions, check out our other article here
#19

I Honestly Hate Facebook Memories, I Don’t Need To Remember What I Was Going Through In Middle School

I Honestly Hate Facebook Memories, I Don't Need To Remember What I Was Going Through In Middle School

Born Zillennial Report

#20

I Didn't Realize We Stopped

I Didn't Realize We Stopped

Born Zillennial Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

millenials I know still do this.

#21

Every Time I See A Warthog I Think Of This!

Every Time I See A Warthog I Think Of This!

Born Zillennial Report

#22

You’re Hired!

You're Hired!

Born Zillennial Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a matter of time before we all run out When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth🎵🎵

#23

Peak Fashion

Peak Fashion

Born Zillennial Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add that giant coat that Billie Eilish wore and people will look like Michelin

#24

Best Opening Theme Song Of All Time

Best Opening Theme Song Of All Time

Born Zillennial Report

#25

Not Only Did My Parents Have This, But They Gave It To Me As My First Alarm Clock

Not Only Did My Parents Have This, But They Gave It To Me As My First Alarm Clock

Born Zillennial Report

#26

Felt Like This Belongs Here For Those Of Us Pushing 30+

Felt Like This Belongs Here For Those Of Us Pushing 30+

Born Zillennial Report

#27

Y’all 😂 😂 The Things We Didn’t Notice As Kids

Y'all 😂 😂 The Things We Didn't Notice As Kids

Born Zillennial , msjenniferlaw Report

#28

How Many Of You Feel This Same Way?

How Many Of You Feel This Same Way?

Born Zillennial Report

#29

Growing Up Is Realizing You Carry An Emotional Support Water Bottle Every Where You Go

Growing Up Is Realizing You Carry An Emotional Support Water Bottle Every Where You Go

Born Zillennial , MissJCousins Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wake up juice, go to sleep juice and then I no longer feel like I'm dieing juice

#30

It's A Reasonable Conclusion

It's A Reasonable Conclusion

Born Zillennial , KatieDeal99 Report

#31

Reason I Keep Adding To My Library Of Dvds Lol

Reason I Keep Adding To My Library Of Dvds Lol

Born Zillennial Report

#32

If You Know You Know

If You Know You Know

Born Zillennial Report

#33

Can’t Forget About Stardoll

Can't Forget About Stardoll

Born Zillennial Report

#34

Vroom Vroom

Vroom Vroom

Born Zillennial Report

#35

Cleaning Supplies Are Expensive, Sign Me Tf Up

Cleaning Supplies Are Expensive, Sign Me Tf Up

Born Zillennial Report

#36

I Feel Like This Is Scary Accurate For All Of Us

I Feel Like This Is Scary Accurate For All Of Us

Born Zillennial Report

#37

The World Might Actually Be Healing

The World Might Actually Be Healing

Born Zillennial Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't help but feel like they are gonna screw this up, like they did when they added a giant purple powerpuff girl (which I have no context, so I don't know if there is an explanation)

#38

Caaaaarlll!!!

Caaaaarlll!!!

Born Zillennial Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait, he-man was on youtube? I only remember watching him on TV in about '86

#39

Because Tonight Will Be The Night That I Fall For You Over Againnnnnn

Because Tonight Will Be The Night That I Fall For You Over Againnnnnn

Born Zillennial Report

#40

I Still Want To Take A Bite Out Of Them

I Still Want To Take A Bite Out Of Them

Born Zillennial Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm amazed at how kids' stationary these days actually does what it's supposed to, rather than when I was a kid and you bought magic markers that had zero magic as it turned out

0
#41

My College Graduation Cap!

My College Graduation Cap!

Born Zillennial Report

#42

This Movie Was My Favorite

This Movie Was My Favorite

Born Zillennial Report

#43

I Feel Like This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here. So Enjoy My Dog In Her Hannah Montana Fit 😂 Circa 2010

I Feel Like This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here. So Enjoy My Dog In Her Hannah Montana Fit 😂 Circa 2010

Born Zillennial Report

#44

Straight Up Had These In So Many Colors

Straight Up Had These In So Many Colors

Born Zillennial Report

#45

It Makes Sense Now

It Makes Sense Now

Born Zillennial , roastmalone_ Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not Shawn Mendes and moi being called out

#46

What Was Your Very First Cell Phone And How Old Were You When You Got It?

What Was Your Very First Cell Phone And How Old Were You When You Got It?

Born Zillennial Report

#47

Really Takes The Edge Off

Really Takes The Edge Off

Born Zillennial Report

#48

Wanted To Share This With The Group Of People Who Understand Why This Makes Me Feel Some Type Of Way

Wanted To Share This With The Group Of People Who Understand Why This Makes Me Feel Some Type Of Way

Born Zillennial Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm horrified by the amount of cruelty presented in this picture

#49

And My Back

And My Back

Born Zillennial Report

#50

I Say This Way Too Much In My Daily Life

I Say This Way Too Much In My Daily Life

Born Zillennial Report

#51

It Gets My Head In The Game

It Gets My Head In The Game

Born Zillennial Report

#52

I'd Do It In A Heartbeat

I'd Do It In A Heartbeat

Born Zillennial , zachsilberberg Report

#53

An Ancient Relic That Has Been Slowly Reclaimed By The Earth

An Ancient Relic That Has Been Slowly Reclaimed By The Earth

Born Zillennial Report

#54

We've Come Full Circle

We've Come Full Circle

Born Zillennial , shOoObz Report

#55

In Retrospect I Shoulda Done It

In Retrospect I Shoulda Done It

Born Zillennial , Danika_Lyle Report

#56

I Think 2023 Is Going Like This For All Of Us

I Think 2023 Is Going Like This For All Of Us

Born Zillennial Report

#57

It's True

It's True

Born Zillennial , f8the Report

#58

This Was So Heavy To Bring To Someone’s House

This Was So Heavy To Bring To Someone's House

Born Zillennial Report

Nickie Chan
Nickie Chan
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had like 3 or 4, along with a CD stacker at home and we had a CD book for the car

#59

I Don’t Understand What They Expected Us To Do

I Don't Understand What They Expected Us To Do

Born Zillennial , ayedocc Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't want you coming back 😉

#60

Y'all Were Running In Gym?

Y'all Were Running In Gym?

Born Zillennial Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Run? What is this run you speak of?

#61

I’m About To Be 28 And Youngins Are Hard To Hang Around

I'm About To Be 28 And Youngins Are Hard To Hang Around

Born Zillennial Report

#62

I Feel Ancient

I Feel Ancient

Born Zillennial Report

Nina
Nina
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, that really makes me feel old..

#63

They Were Simpler Times

They Were Simpler Times

Born Zillennial , sarahlugor Report

#64

Please Let There Be A Third One Soon

Please Let There Be A Third One Soon

Born Zillennial Report

#65

No One Asked For This Lol

No One Asked For This Lol

Born Zillennial Report

#66

One Of The Most Memorable Parts Of Vhs Previews

One Of The Most Memorable Parts Of Vhs Previews

Born Zillennial Report

#67

That If Fully Truthful!!!!

That If Fully Truthful!!!!

Born Zillennial , ChikoritaCheez Report

#68

Just Noticed The Colors Of The Carabiners On My College Backpack

Just Noticed The Colors Of The Carabiners On My College Backpack