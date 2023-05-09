Turns Out, There Is An Unofficial Generation Called ‘Zillennials’, And Here Are 110 Posts From The Facebook Group Where They Found Their People (New Pics)
Generational discourse is pretty popular, even if it mostly exists for one group or another to pass blame on why, say, the diamond industry or business wear is dying. Self-proclaimed experts pass around sweeping descriptions of what one group likes and dislikes with supreme confidence. So if you sometimes feel like you don’t fit the many, many molds out there, you aren’t alone.
This Facebook group gathers the memes, life experiences, and situations experienced by those caught between being a millennial and gen z. So upvote whatever you find relatable, funny, or inexplicable, and comment your own thoughts on what it might mean to be between generations.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I Remember That Nice Warm Feeling Of A Freshly Burned Cd
This
Nah That Looked Great I'd Get Them. I'm Cringe And I'm Free
To add another potentially confusing word into the mix, sociologists sometimes refer to “cuspers,” as in people on the cusp of being part of one generation or another. Like the zillennials here, people born at the tail end of one generation will often have a mix of the traits possessed by both. Xennials are another example of “cuspers,” people who do not feel like they are quite fully gen x, but also not millennials.
In general, the study of differences between generations is quite old, as most even unrelated surveys will still care about age as a demographic measure. But it’s only relatively recently that scientists started creating specific terms to describe large groups. Generally, gen x was the first to receive this treatment, which was applied retroactively to baby boomers who were quickly “reduced” to just boomers.
My Brain Reacting To Any Minor Inconvenience
That And 90's Music Being In The Classic Rock Genre Is Killing Me
Let me just say I'm extremely grateful that this zillennial is becoming a thing (is it?) because I was born in 2000 and my childhood had absolutely nothing to do with the >2002 people
Probably Because We're 2000 And Late
Despite the two very separate labels, millennials and gen z do often have more in common than different. Both are global generations, connected, generally all the time, to other people via the internet. This is just as true of current gen x and the baby boomers, but the two aforementioned groups grew up with the internet. Zillennials in particular, being on the younger edge of millennialism generally fall into the category of digital natives.
Oh…each Year That Goes By There Seems To Be Something That Becomes “Antique”
Not 'A' Hedgehog, The Hedgehog
The Things That Keep Me Up At Night
Both generations also have, at some level, experienced at least one crisis, from 2008 to Covid 19. This economic upheaval has left people less optimistic and with less faith in the economic system in general. However, both cohorts, and by extension millennials, benefit from the ocean of information out there, gaining skills, knowledge, and other benefits from the internet considerably faster than they would have from a traditional means of education.
I'd Hear Them Out
No One Warned Me
I spent 8 years saying my face doesn't change, last week I realized it's changed and I'm terrified
Shouldn't It Be In Black And White And Barely Able To See?
It’s not all similarities though. Sociologists have found that the vast majority of millennials put themselves into the millennial generation by default. Even among the technologically inclined millennials, zillennials are particularly adept, displaying a lot of creativity and skill in the digital realm. While they might not be true digital natives like gen z, by the time they were old enough to actually properly interact with the world, technology and the internet was in widespread use.
This Is Real In An Alternative Universe. I Feel It
Yes!! And Price Is Right, Family Fued, And The Cooking Channel
Not Green Day
Are they the ones from it's a new dawn, it's a green day, it's a new life?
Zillenials also stand out in the sense that they are the one “cusper” generation most likely to actually see themselves as a separate, distinct “minority” generation. The existence of the “Born Zillennial” group is ample evidence that there is a segment of the population that most definitely wants to not be lumped together with the industry-destroying millennials or always-online zoomers.
Welp—
Thought I'd Share My Birthday Cake
Suddenly I Have Aged About 50 Years
They might in some ways find a lot in common with the xennials, those born between the millennials and gen x. While zillennials are very comfortable with technology, they could still be seen as digital immigrants, as they weren't quite the “Ipad kids” of today. Both xillennials and zillennials, which sound way too similar when spoken out loud, are a bit cynical and not quite as optimistic as millennials. If you want to keep exploring these generational questions, check out our other article here.
I Honestly Hate Facebook Memories, I Don’t Need To Remember What I Was Going Through In Middle School
I Didn't Realize We Stopped
Every Time I See A Warthog I Think Of This!
You’re Hired!
It's a matter of time before we all run out When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth🎵🎵
Peak Fashion
Add that giant coat that Billie Eilish wore and people will look like Michelin
Best Opening Theme Song Of All Time
Not Only Did My Parents Have This, But They Gave It To Me As My First Alarm Clock
Felt Like This Belongs Here For Those Of Us Pushing 30+
Y’all 😂 😂 The Things We Didn’t Notice As Kids
How Many Of You Feel This Same Way?
Growing Up Is Realizing You Carry An Emotional Support Water Bottle Every Where You Go
Wake up juice, go to sleep juice and then I no longer feel like I'm dieing juice
It's A Reasonable Conclusion
Reason I Keep Adding To My Library Of Dvds Lol
If You Know You Know
Can’t Forget About Stardoll
Vroom Vroom
Cleaning Supplies Are Expensive, Sign Me Tf Up
I Feel Like This Is Scary Accurate For All Of Us
The World Might Actually Be Healing
I can't help but feel like they are gonna screw this up, like they did when they added a giant purple powerpuff girl (which I have no context, so I don't know if there is an explanation)
Caaaaarlll!!!
wait, he-man was on youtube? I only remember watching him on TV in about '86
Because Tonight Will Be The Night That I Fall For You Over Againnnnnn
I Still Want To Take A Bite Out Of Them
I'm amazed at how kids' stationary these days actually does what it's supposed to, rather than when I was a kid and you bought magic markers that had zero magic as it turned out
My College Graduation Cap!
This Movie Was My Favorite
I Feel Like This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here. So Enjoy My Dog In Her Hannah Montana Fit 😂 Circa 2010
Straight Up Had These In So Many Colors
It Makes Sense Now
What Was Your Very First Cell Phone And How Old Were You When You Got It?
Really Takes The Edge Off
Wanted To Share This With The Group Of People Who Understand Why This Makes Me Feel Some Type Of Way
I'm horrified by the amount of cruelty presented in this picture
And My Back
I Say This Way Too Much In My Daily Life
It Gets My Head In The Game
I'd Do It In A Heartbeat
An Ancient Relic That Has Been Slowly Reclaimed By The Earth
We've Come Full Circle
In Retrospect I Shoulda Done It
I Think 2023 Is Going Like This For All Of Us
It's True
This Was So Heavy To Bring To Someone’s House
We had like 3 or 4, along with a CD stacker at home and we had a CD book for the car