Woman Goes Viral On Facebook After Showing How To Style Your Clothes When You’re Plus-Size (30 Outfits)
When you look for fashion inspiration on the internet, most likely you will get ideas for skinny people. But in reality, not everyone is as skinny as we are made to think. In fact, most people do not match “the ideal body.”
The plus-size model and influencer Marcela Gaya Baccarim Fagundes gives solutions to this problem. She provides fashion inspiration for people who have a similar body to hers.
Pose with your hands blocking your waist so you look more hourglass? Brilliant when you are standing still, hard to do long-term.
Obviously the woman on the right doesn't carry her weight in her belly. There isn't a universal plus size. (Just venting)
Marcela Gaya Baccarim Fagundes is a Portuguese-speaking plus size model and influencer. According to her Facebook page “about” section, she was Miss Brasil Plus Size 2014.
She posts videos where she styles the same clothes in two different ways. This way she proves how powerful styling can be. Marcela posts these videos on several different platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Combining all her platforms, she has over 1M followers.
Another translucent body part. Those trousers are either magic or sorcery. Or just bad Photoshop job.
Yes, the one on the right looks better, but these aren't even remotely close to being the same outfit. The same shirt, sure, but literally everything else has been changed.
Have you ever wondered how the plus-size movement came to be? Bored Panda has the answer to your question!
Back in the 1800s, the ideal body shape was a curvy one. Things changed in the 1900s. As technology advanced and clothing became mass-manufactured, fewer variations in body type became popular.
In 1904, the first exclusively plus-size retailer came into the market. Lane Bryant opened up a store in New York City. One of the customers requested a maternity dress, which was considered taboo at the time. The dress was the first of that kind.
These pants are ill-fitting but the open shirt plus lacy bustier looks nice
Now I see what she’s doing. She’s comparing the styling that we “bigger” folks tend to use to hide ourselves (long pants, all black outfits, etc) and comparing them to styling we usually don’t believe we can “pull off.” It’s not meant to be identical outfits styled differently. It’s like a mindset comparison. Edit: I’m too tired to fix the grammatical mess above.
I hate skinny jeans and how they look, but even Lane Bryant pushes them.
In 1909, Albert Malsin, a mechanical engineer, became so inspired by L. Bryant’s adjustable waistbands that he patented new designs to fit varying sizes of women’s bodies.
A. Malsin conducted research, during which he learned that women’s bodies, especially above a certain size, varied greatly in shape from person to person.
In the 1940s, America was trying to assert itself as a leader in the fashion industry. And so, it was decided that the ideal American woman was tall, athletic, and well-rounded. That meant that all women who didn’t fit this definition were basically crossed out from fashion.
Even when plus-size clothes were sold, the illustrations in ads didn’t realistically portray the women and the language used bordered on offensive.
This also illustrates how different poses can be more flattering than others.
Gorgeous! Finally! Pants that are intact!
In the 1960s, women came together to fight weight bias. Though the movement wasn’t about fashion, it set the stage for the shift in attitude.
In the 1970s, fashion became more about loving our bodies than trying to hide and conceal our natural shapes.
In the 1980s, the term “plus size” was born. It meant all sizes from 14 and up.
In the new century, the body-positive movement began. Body positivity is a social movement focused on the acceptance of all bodies, no matter their size, shape, physical abilities and so on.
And while we see more and more variations of body types in everything, it is still not as common as skinniness. We could say that we are still kind of suffering from such ideas as the “ideal American woman”. But people like Marcela, who we talked about in this article, are those who slowly are closing the gap between different body size representation.
We're not allowed to cross our arms now?
Your jeans not looking like they came from a dumpster is a great change. I don't understand why women want to wear jeans that look like cats mated on them.
Please stop. My wallet hurts looking at all these wonderful pants that have been shredded.
All I got from this is that tucking your t-shirt in makes you look nicer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ kinda useful
Dress the smallest part of you, she's just putting a belt or something to cinch at her narrowest part.
well, she's emphasizing her waist, which is her most narrow area. She has a pretty typical hourglass, too.
And wear a belt (preferably above your actual waist and exposing camel toe)
So accessories, tucking in my shirt, wearing no capri pants and I will look thinner. I'm always a bit self conscious in tucking in and a belt seems like I would feel expose my fupa more, but she's killing it! Great job!
Thank you for using the word fupa. I will be chuckling all day
I think the stances make a lot of difference here. She looks good in all of them tbh. Why is the weight printed in some of the pictures? That seems ... indelicate.
The weight is listed to show that she looks slimmer on the right, even though she didn't lose weight.
