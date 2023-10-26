In the 1960s, women came together to fight weight bias. Though the movement wasn’t about fashion, it set the stage for the shift in attitude.

In the 1970s, fashion became more about loving our bodies than trying to hide and conceal our natural shapes.

In the 1980s, the term “plus size” was born. It meant all sizes from 14 and up.

In the new century, the body-positive movement began. Body positivity is a social movement focused on the acceptance of all bodies, no matter their size, shape, physical abilities and so on.

And while we see more and more variations of body types in everything, it is still not as common as skinniness. We could say that we are still kind of suffering from such ideas as the “ideal American woman”. But people like Marcela, who we talked about in this article, are those who slowly are closing the gap between different body size representation.