When you look for fashion inspiration on the internet, most likely you will get ideas for skinny people. But in reality, not everyone is as skinny as we are made to think. In fact, most people do not match “the ideal body.” 

The plus-size model and influencer Marcela Gaya Baccarim Fagundes gives solutions to this problem. She provides fashion inspiration for people who have a similar body to hers.

#1

#2

michelle_hawkins
MichelleDonut
MichelleDonut
Community Member
1 day ago

Pose with your hands blocking your waist so you look more hourglass? Brilliant when you are standing still, hard to do long-term.

#3

joannboyd
My "in my head" Voice
My “in my head” Voice
Community Member
1 day ago

Obviously the woman on the right doesn't carry her weight in her belly. There isn't a universal plus size. (Just venting)

Marcela Gaya Baccarim Fagundes is a Portuguese-speaking plus size model and influencer. According to her Facebook page “about” section, she was Miss Brasil Plus Size 2014. 

She posts videos where she styles the same clothes in two different ways. This way she proves how powerful styling can be. Marcela posts these videos on several different platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Combining all her platforms, she has over 1M followers.
#4

#5

matojakubik
Cuppa tea?
Cuppa tea?
Community Member
1 day ago

Another translucent body part. Those trousers are either magic or sorcery. Or just bad Photoshop job.

#6

rpepperpot
The Other Guest
The Other Guest
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes, the one on the right looks better, but these aren't even remotely close to being the same outfit. The same shirt, sure, but literally everything else has been changed.

Have you ever wondered how the plus-size movement came to be? Bored Panda has the answer to your question! 

Back in the 1800s, the ideal body shape was a curvy one. Things changed in the 1900s. As technology advanced and clothing became mass-manufactured, fewer variations in body type became popular. 

In 1904, the first exclusively plus-size retailer came into the market. Lane Bryant opened up a store in New York City. One of the customers requested a maternity dress, which was considered taboo at the time. The dress was the first of that kind.
#7

michelle_hawkins
MichelleDonut
MichelleDonut
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

These pants are ill-fitting but the open shirt plus lacy bustier looks nice

#8

joannalikesyou
J
J
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

Now I see what she’s doing. She’s comparing the styling that we “bigger” folks tend to use to hide ourselves (long pants, all black outfits, etc) and comparing them to styling we usually don’t believe we can “pull off.” It’s not meant to be identical outfits styled differently. It’s like a mindset comparison. Edit: I’m too tired to fix the grammatical mess above.

#9

In 1909, Albert Malsin, a mechanical engineer, became so inspired by L. Bryant’s adjustable waistbands that he patented new designs to fit varying sizes of women’s bodies.  

A. Malsin conducted research, during which he learned that women’s bodies, especially above a certain size, varied greatly in shape from person to person.

In the 1940s, America was trying to assert itself as a leader in the fashion industry. And so, it was decided that the ideal American woman was tall, athletic, and well-rounded. That meant that all women who didn’t fit this definition were basically crossed out from fashion.

Even when plus-size clothes were sold, the illustrations in ads didn’t realistically portray the women and the language used bordered on offensive.

#10

johannazamora_1
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 day ago

Excellent job at putting her body into 3rds instead of cutting it in half.

#11

h-turney22
GlitterPanda
GlitterPanda
Community Member
1 day ago

This also illustrates how different poses can be more flattering than others.

#12

In the 1960s, women came together to fight weight bias. Though the movement wasn’t about fashion, it set the stage for the shift in attitude. 

In the 1970s, fashion became more about loving our bodies than trying to hide and conceal our natural shapes.

In the 1980s, the term “plus size” was born. It meant all sizes from 14 and up. 

In the new century, the body-positive movement began. Body positivity is a social movement focused on the acceptance of all bodies, no matter their size, shape, physical abilities and so on.

And while we see more and more variations of body types in everything, it is still not as common as skinniness. We could say that we are still kind of suffering from such ideas as the “ideal American woman”. But people like Marcela, who we talked about in this article, are those who slowly are closing the gap between different body size representation. 
#13

#14

#15

orlsie2012
Irishgal
Irishgal
Community Member
22 hours ago

She needs to strike the same pose in both pictures for this to be accurate! Its like shes purposely standing frumpily in the left ones on every pic! Its not really a fair comparison

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

cetakron
TomCat
TomCat
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

We're not allowed to cross our arms now?

#21

#22

#23

paulpienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Your jeans not looking like they came from a dumpster is a great change. I don't understand why women want to wear jeans that look like cats mated on them.

#24

paulpienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Please stop. My wallet hurts looking at all these wonderful pants that have been shredded.

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

susang_1
SueG
SueG
Community Member
1 day ago

The common denominator to almost all of these styled shots is *tucking the top in*. Sometimes with a belt, sometimes not, but tucking in makes the legs look so much longer.

#30

