Body Piercer Shared A Conversation He Had With A Parent Of A 2-Week-Old Who Asked If They Can Have Its Ears Pierced

Some people believe that it’s better to get their child’s ears pierced when they are a baby because they will not remember the pain, they might believe the medical myths, or maybe it’s a cultural thing. But it doesn’t seem right to make modifications to someone’s body without them being able to have a say in it, especially when it’s for aesthetic reasons.

This piercer realized that and when a parent wanted to make an appointment for their 2-week-old baby, he refused to do it.

A parent requested that body piercer Adhum pierce their baby’s ears but received a negative answer as the baby was 2 weeks old

“Customer: Yes, hello. Good afternoon. Do you do piercings?

Piercer: Good afternoon. Yes, we are a piercing studio.

C: Hello. Yes. Can I please get my baby’s ears pierced?

P: I’m sorry, sir, how old is your baby?

C: My baby is 2 weeks old.

P: [Focusing heavily on not letting my inside voice pop off, exuding expletives I never realized I knew] No, sorry, we wouldn’t pierce your baby’s ears at two weeks old.

C: So how old would you pierce my child’s ears?

P: [Me staying calm and collected] Yeah, we only really go from 8 years upwards and even then it’s a case of informed consent. You kind of have to have a conversation with your kid and find out whether it’s something they want to go through with. Whether they’re comfortable with them having them pierced and whether, you know, they’re alright with us using needles for this procedure.

C: Ah, they’re fine with needles. They’re fine with needles.

P: Sir, they’re 2 weeks old.

C: So you won’t do them?

P: No, sorry.”

The body piercer is Adhum Price and he is the manager and senior body piercer at Blue Banana Birmingham, “Your number one stop for alternative fashion and the UK’s largest chain of Body Piercers.”

On TikTok, Adhum is nearing 2k followers as he shares bits of his life, participates in trends and makes reaction videos. One of his recent videos attracted media attention and it was a conversation with a parent wanting to have their 2-week-old baby’s ears pierced.

Adhum refused to do it because babies can’t give consent to it, which is a problem because it permanently modifies their bodies, but isn’t a necessary procedure that would make their life quality better.

People in the comments of the video agreed that parents should not make this decision for the baby and should allow them to decide when they grow up a bit, because otherwise it’s abuse, and applauded Adhum for refusing to do it.

According to WebMD, “Piercings are not more harmful to babies than they are to adults, and any complications of an ear piercing are not determined by age. They can happen to people of all ages.”

But they would suggest waiting until a child grows up a bit so they can take care of the piercing themselves. Also, “Young children can end up touching their ears with dirty hands, which can lead to infections. An older kid will have more discipline to avoid playing with pierced ears since they are more aware of what is going on.”

But it is still very common for parents to take their baby to a piercer and punch a couple of holes in their ears. According to Katherine Rivera-Spoljaric, who is a member of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonary Medicine and the Medical Director of the Multidisciplinary Technology Dependent Child Clinic, “In Latin cultures, infant female ear piercing is routine.” Babies sometimes get their ears pierced even in the hospital before being discharged.

And in Hindu tradition, ear piercing is a religious and cultural tradition claimed to ward off evil, opening up the ear for receiving sacred sounds, which helps with cleaning the mind and nurturing the spirit.

Many people think that ear piercing is justifiable because it’s not as invasive and cruel as male circumcision and causes so little pain that many babies don’t even cry during the procedure. Others argue that that’s not the point and parents are still violating their children’s bodily autonomy.

Where do you stand? Do you think Adhum made the right decision? Do you think there should be more regulation around baby ear piercing? Or do you think it’s not that big of a deal and parents have the right to decide for their children in this matter? Let us know in the comments.

People in the comments were quite furious that parents still decide for their children about ear piercing and applauded Adhum for refusing the customer