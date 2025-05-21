Each of us at different times and in different ways realizes that we are no longer young. For some, this is the first "age-related" health problem, and for others, an unexpected look in the mirror—and a strange old guy in the reflection, or for others, just another jubilee. Well, let's find out what made netizens think about their age for the very first time.

A school friend of my mother's, when she recently turned 70, said something interesting in a conversation with her: "I look at the date of birth on my passport, I look at the calendar - and I think that this is probably some kind of mistake..." In fact, she's so right—we all get old, and we aren't always ready to accept this inevitable truth.

#1 When a simple paper cut took a long time to heal. .

#2 When I shrank 2 inches in height! I hate this - I liked being tall, plus now my middle is even lumpier.

#3 Crepey skin on my arms.

A few days ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, where the user u/Antique-Swordfish-14 asked netizens: "What was the first thing you noticed about your body that made you realize you are getting old?" ADVERTISEMENT As of today, the thread has over 1.3K different comments, with a wide variety of revelations, from funny to sad, and from poignantly true to sarcastically witty. And we, Bored Panda, offer you today a selection of the most interesting posts from this thread.

#4 I distinctly remember the small text on a page suddenly wasn't as crisp as I would have liked it to be. It dawned on me that the problem wasn't the printed page--it was my eyesight. After a good five decades of clear, crisp vision, it turned out that I needed to wear reading glasses.



I'm still not used to wearing them, and I miss being able to pick up anything and read with my naked eyes.

#5 If I sit for more than 15 minutes my joints rust. Then when I get up it is a serious of cracks, pops and serious pain for the first few minutes.

#6 My a*s deflated.



I used to have glutes like bowling balls!

Each of us has our own "biological clock" in our body, measuring our age and the threshold beyond which aging begins. This depends on both internal factors—our genes or our gender (for example, women statistically live longer than men), and on ourselves, too. For instance, bad habits, hard work, or an unhealthy lifestyle often lead to early aging.

#7 At 40 while at my annual Dr. visit, when my PCP asked me if I had any concerns, I said yes, the skin on my arm doesn't look normal. She looked at my chart and said, you just turned 40. I said, okay so why does my age have to do with it? She just smiled until my brain could comprehend, I am aging. 😁.

#8 Thinning hair. I went to make a ponytail, and I couldn't get a hair tie to even stay in.

#9 I looked in the mirror and saw my father.

So, at some point, we realize—that's it, youth has finally passed! When, swinging wide to throw a stick to our doggo, we feel an unexpected pain in our back. When we see the first grey hairs on our temples or the first wrinkles in the corners of our eyes that never smooth out, or when we change our facial expressions. When we get out of bed in the morning and suddenly feel dizzy... ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Losing muscle mass.

#11 Having difficulty opening new jars of things like pickles. It felt like losing my autonomy.

#12 Hair growing from places it never used too. Getting asked if you want your eyebrows trimmed.

In fact, of course, there is no universal recipe for longevity. However, if we analyze the habits of supercentenarians around the world, we can deduce several common patterns—healthy eating, physical activity and, importantly, a philosophical attitude toward life's adversities. For example, in our recent article about Ethel Caterham from the UK, who at 115 years old is recognized as the oldest living human on Earth, we said that her life credo has always been: "Never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like." So, perhaps, you shouldn't argue with nature either. We will all inevitably grow old, but it is in our power to make the aging process as long and pleasant as possible.

#13 Getting to the point where makeup makes you look worse rather than better. I remember a few years ago at age 46 or so, getting ready for a day out and putting on foundation in the daylight. The more I applied around the eyes to cover dark circles, it all gathered in the creases and looked awful. Same with the eyeshadows. I ended up scrubbing it all off and just going very lightly with it thereafter.

#14 Sagging. Everything sags. I am not a heavy person. As a matter of fact, people say I am skinny, but everything sags anyway. Face, b***s, arms, butt. 😁.

#15 If you have laugh lines, consider yourself lucky! I don’t have very impressive laugh lines, myself, and I’m 70 years old. What I do have are these lines on each side of my mouth, but slightly lower down. I call them my quote marks, because that’s what they look like. They make it obvious that I have spent a good part of my life making tense, angry faces. D**n tattle-tales! I’d love to have more laugh lines!

In any case, I sincerely believe that you will be interested in reading this selection of human stories—even if you are very young and have never thought about how much time is measured on the clock of life. Well, and if you, for example, have already found some gray hairs or wrinkles—why not share your own story with us in the comments below?

#16 I’ve had both knees and both hips replaced, and survived cancer in my 40s. But I rehabbed well, returned to weight lifting and felt strong.



In my early 60s, I was tying down something in the bed of my pickup, and somehow lost my balance and fell over the side of the truck- breaking my pelvis.



It wasn’t the broken bones that bothered me- it was losing my balance. As I lay in the driveway my thought was- f**k, I’m officially old aged.

#17 Recovery time.

#18 My tummy suddenly began telling me that it couldn’t handle chili dogs. .

#19 Oh the first time I felt old because of my body was when I was handed a box, and I had to do that classic old person move where you move it closer and further away to try and get the right focal length.

#20 Not being able to get up off the floor, hearing my joints crack, not being able to hear the tv or see without a ton of light and a magnifying glass, crawling on all fours to get up the stairs, having to lay down after climbing two flights and currently walking around with a heart monitor. But my b***s are still perky!🤣.

#21 My eyelashes are so sparse now.

#22 Creepy skin on my neck.

#23 Getting tired easily.

#24 Getting up to pee in the middle of the night. Then getting up to pee two seperate times in the middle of the night. Then three times. You get the picture.

#25 I have to sit down to put my socks on.

#26 I'm a HS teacher, 56. This year, I realized I can no longer squat next a desk because I can't get up. I forgot this past week, and had to ask a student to help me up. Ugh thankfully, these are big boys. If I taught 1st grade, I'd be in trouble.

#27 Losing elasticity.

#28 63M. Suddenly my eyebrows have started going grey. They were black but there's about 9 grey ones now on either side.

#29 Waking up at night with itchy legs and feet.