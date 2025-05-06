ADVERTISEMENT

Ethel Caterham is 115 years and 8 months old. She lives at Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home in the United Kingdom and recently became the oldest living person in the world after the passing of Brazilian nun and teacher Inah Canabarro Lucas.

Mrs. Caterham’s age has been officially verified, putting her almost a year ahead of the second-oldest person on the list, Marie-Rose Tessier of France. What’s more, this Briton – unless someone else that old is found – is the last person on the planet to have been born in the first decade of the 20th century.

    Ethel Caterham, 115, from the United Kingdom, has become the oldest living person in the world

    115YO Lady Becomes World's Oldest Human, Says "Never Arguing With Anyone" Was Her Biggest Secret

    Image credits: AP / Scanpix

    Mrs. Caterham was born in 1909, five years before WWI, and is the last person on Earth born in the 1910s

    Let’s just say that Mrs. Caterham probably won the genetic lottery. She was the seventh of eight children born to her parents, and at least one of her older sisters also lived to over the age of 100. The British woman was born on August 21, 1909, in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, England, and during her life, she managed to travel all over the world.

    Woman smiling warmly while hugging a man, illustrating kindness and harmony as a secret to longevity and aging well.

    Image credits: Rene Terp / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    At the age of eighteen, she went to British India, where she worked for several years as an au pair in a military family. Having married a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Army Pay Corps, she followed him first to Hong Kong, and then to Gibraltar, where their two daughters were born. Ethel’s husband passed away in 1976, after more than forty years of marriage, and his widow outlived him by almost half a century.

    Smiling elderly woman with glasses sitting by a lamp, symbolizing the worlds oldest human and longevity secret.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Mrs. Caterham also outlived both of her daughters. After the younger of them, Anne, passed away at the age of 82, her mother moved to live in a care home, where she has lived for more than five years now. In fact, the old lady keeps living her life to the fullest – until the age of 97, she drove a car, and she still enjoys playing contract bridge.

    115YO lady, the world’s oldest human, shaking hands with a younger woman in a warm, friendly office setting.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Ethel Caterham was the subject of six British monarchs – from Edward VII to Charles III

    Queen Elizabeth II remains a world-renowned symbol of longevity in our minds, but just imagine – Mrs. Caterham was already a teenager when the future queen was born, and she already outlived her by at least two and a half years! Moreover, Ethel is the only person in the history of the United Kingdom who was a subject of six monarchs – from Edward VII to Charles III.

    115YO lady relaxing on a hammock outdoors, embodying the world's oldest human with a peaceful and calm demeanor.

    Image credits: Q. Hưng Phạm / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The world record of longevity belongs to Jeanne Calment of France, who managed to live over 122 years

    However, Mrs. Caterham still has a long way to go before she can set the world record for longevity. For more than a quarter of a century, this record belonged to the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who lived in this world for more than 122 years! Moreover, what is interesting is that Madame Calment had a lifestyle that was far from healthy, although she played sports even after reaching her centenary.

    Every supercentenarian has their own secret and recipe for living a long life. Ethel Caterham has one too. Being interviewed by BBC Radio Surrey on the occasion of her 111th birthday, she said that the key is “taking everything in my stride, the highs and the lows.” She recently clarified this recipe: “Never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like.”

    In fact, this very much echoes Jeanne Calment’s life motto: “If you can’t do anything about it, don’t worry about it.” Who knows, maybe taking it easy is actually the key to a long life? Or at least to, well, just a happy life. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this? Please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below.

    Many people in the comments are just happy for Mrs. Caterham’s longevity, and wish her nothing but health and good spirits

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Christopher Bishop reflecting on outliving others and having extra years to live.

    Comment saying she looks very good for being 115 years old, referencing the world's oldest human.

    115-year-old lady smiling softly, representing the world's oldest human and sharing her secret of never arguing.

    Comment by Kimberly Rodriguez explaining life 115 years ago highlighting historical context and longevity of the 115YO lady.

    115-year-old lady smiling warmly, showcasing the world's oldest human with a secret of never arguing.

    Comment by Talesha Smith highlighting the 115-year-old lady witnessing major historical and technological advancements.

    Comment about 115-year-old lady becoming world's oldest human, sharing her secret of never arguing for longevity.

    115-year-old lady smiles warmly, becoming the world's oldest human, sharing her secret of never arguing with anyone.

    Comment from Vidala Trevino expressing admiration for the lifestyle of a 115-year-old lady, world’s oldest human.

    Comment on social media post mentioning staying away from men as advice related to a 115-year-old lady becoming the world's oldest human by never arguing.

    Comment by Olivia Carter praising the 115YO lady as the world's oldest human and her secret to longevity avoiding arguments.

    Comment expressing admiration for advice shared by 115-year-old lady who became world's oldest human.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a grandmother who lived into her 90s, relating to oldest human longevity.

    Comment about 115YO lady becoming world's oldest human, highlighting her uniqueness and age milestone.

    Comment by John Nave with a top fan badge sharing thoughts on stories from decades past about oldest human.

    115-year-old lady smiling peacefully, representing the world's oldest human and her secret to longevity.

    Comment from Nahid Sattar expressing a wish for the 115-year-old lady's long life with health and happiness.

    Comment by Jeffrey Miles on social media praising a 115-year-old lady for her secret to a long and happy life.

    Comment by Amanda Brook stating she finds it incredible that the 115YO lady was about 6 at the start of WW1

    Comment from Maria Feeney expressing curiosity if the 115YO lady feels like she is just 90 years old.

    Woman smiling warmly in a close-up shot, symbolizing longevity and the secret to becoming the world’s oldest human.

    115-year-old lady, world's oldest human, smiling softly, sharing secret to longevity and peaceful living.

    Comment by Maria Schoen praising a 115YO lady as the world's oldest human, wishing her great health and many more years.

    Comment on social media post by Melissa J Lambert saying awe that’s so sweet in a simple white text box.

    Comment by Maria Vazquez reading Bless her heart on a social media post about the 115YO lady becoming the world’s oldest human.

    115YO lady smiles warmly in a close-up portrait, celebrated as the world’s oldest human with a joyful expression.

