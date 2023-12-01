Meet Helen, The Blind Cow Rescued From A Dairy Farm Who Can’t Stop Cuddling With Her New Caretakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to share with you the story of Helen, a 19-year-old cow who was born blind, spent her whole life on a dairy farm, and now is finally leading her happy life in an animal sanctuary, surrounded by other saved animals and loving caretakers.

Uncle Neil’s Home was founded by Rian Feldman and Scooter Belasco in 2019 and initially dedicated to rescuing dogs, but eventually transformed into an organization rescuing all animals in need, being a “voice for the voiceless.” As we read on the UNH website: “We envision a world that rejects speciesism, where all animals are free from suffering and exploitation and treated with the respect that they deserve.” The main thought behind the sanctuary is: “Our mission is to rescue farmed animals while educating and advocating for a compassionate, vegan, and cruelty-free lifestyle to make our world a kinder place for all.”

More info: Instagram | uncleneilshome.org

Meet Helen, a 19-year-old cow who was born blind, who is finally leading her happy life in an animal sanctuary

Image credits: uncleneilshome

The cow spent her whole life on a dairy farm

Helen endured 19 years in a stall, carrying approximately 14 pregnancies until she was 15 years old

Her former owners could no longer provide her with the care she needed

That’s when Uncle Neil’s Home stepped in and decided to help a cow in need

When Helen arrived at the sanctuary, she needed some time to adjust to the new surroundings

Rian Feldman took all the precautions and made sure the cow could adapt to her new home soon

The caretakers spent extended time with her to keep her company and bond together

Helen could listen to their voices, sometimes even music they played for her

After some time, the cow familiarized herself with the place and formed an inseparable bond with her caretakers

Even though the cow is still a relatively new resident at Uncle Neil’s Home, she already loves this place

Helen immediately responds when called and adores cuddles with her guardians

She affectionately leans her head against people visiting her and enjoys all the pets they give her

She’s also had the chance to make some encounters with other animals living at the sanctuary

Due to her blindness, which makes her slower than the rest of the cows, she can’t join the big herd

However, she meets other cows, and with some of them, she gets to spend some time in her enclosure

Everyone can contribute to Helen’s well-being by making a donation to the Uncle Neil’s Home foundation

There are many wonderful animals under the care of Rian Feldman and Scooter Belasco and the volunteers of the sanctuary

The story of this blind cow is another example of how every animal deserves a decent life

Thanks to Uncle Neil’s Home, Helen can enjoy her mature years living in great conditions surrounded by people who love her and do everything to maintain her well-being

Consider supporting the sanctuary or sharing Helen’s story to raise awareness and make a positive impact on the lives of rescued animals

