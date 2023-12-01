Meet Helen, The Blind Cow Rescued From A Dairy Farm Who Can’t Stop Cuddling With Her New Caretakers
Today, we would like to share with you the story of Helen, a 19-year-old cow who was born blind, spent her whole life on a dairy farm, and now is finally leading her happy life in an animal sanctuary, surrounded by other saved animals and loving caretakers.
Uncle Neil’s Home was founded by Rian Feldman and Scooter Belasco in 2019 and initially dedicated to rescuing dogs, but eventually transformed into an organization rescuing all animals in need, being a “voice for the voiceless.” As we read on the UNH website: “We envision a world that rejects speciesism, where all animals are free from suffering and exploitation and treated with the respect that they deserve.” The main thought behind the sanctuary is: “Our mission is to rescue farmed animals while educating and advocating for a compassionate, vegan, and cruelty-free lifestyle to make our world a kinder place for all.”
More info: Instagram | uncleneilshome.org
Meet Helen, a 19-year-old cow who was born blind, who is finally leading her happy life in an animal sanctuary
Image credits: uncleneilshome
The cow spent her whole life on a dairy farm
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Helen endured 19 years in a stall, carrying approximately 14 pregnancies until she was 15 years old
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Her former owners could no longer provide her with the care she needed
Image credits: uncleneilshome
That’s when Uncle Neil’s Home stepped in and decided to help a cow in need
Image credits: uncleneilshome
When Helen arrived at the sanctuary, she needed some time to adjust to the new surroundings
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Rian Feldman took all the precautions and made sure the cow could adapt to her new home soon
Image credits: uncleneilshome
The caretakers spent extended time with her to keep her company and bond together
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Helen could listen to their voices, sometimes even music they played for her
Image credits: uncleneilshome
After some time, the cow familiarized herself with the place and formed an inseparable bond with her caretakers
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Even though the cow is still a relatively new resident at Uncle Neil’s Home, she already loves this place
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Helen immediately responds when called and adores cuddles with her guardians
Image credits: uncleneilshome
She affectionately leans her head against people visiting her and enjoys all the pets they give her
Image credits: uncleneilshome
She’s also had the chance to make some encounters with other animals living at the sanctuary
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Due to her blindness, which makes her slower than the rest of the cows, she can’t join the big herd
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
However, she meets other cows, and with some of them, she gets to spend some time in her enclosure
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Everyone can contribute to Helen’s well-being by making a donation to the Uncle Neil’s Home foundation
Image credits: uncleneilshome
There are many wonderful animals under the care of Rian Feldman and Scooter Belasco and the volunteers of the sanctuary
Image credits: uncleneilshome
The story of this blind cow is another example of how every animal deserves a decent life
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Thanks to Uncle Neil’s Home, Helen can enjoy her mature years living in great conditions surrounded by people who love her and do everything to maintain her well-being
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Consider supporting the sanctuary or sharing Helen’s story to raise awareness and make a positive impact on the lives of rescued animals
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
Image credits: uncleneilshome
This smile! 🙂 l-65556eb6...5__700.jpg
She is cheesin' hard, I want to hangout with her. Better company than most people it seems.
Who's cutting onions again?? Live long and prosper Helen!
