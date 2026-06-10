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Most folks are perfectly capable of feeling some sort of emotion when they see a picture, typically the feeling its author wanted them to feel. But sometimes life is wild enough to create combinations so bizarre that it becomes hard to even describe.

We’ve assembled a list of pics that straddle the line between cursed and blessed, which the internet deemed should be called cursed. You can leave your thoughts on that label in the comments below. Otherwise, get comfortable, prepare to be somewhat confused as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites.

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#1

The Wrong One Got Put In Timeout

Golden retriever sitting in foreground as children sit inside a dog crate doing homework

kylmkc Report

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    #2

    Here You Are, We've Been Waiting For You, Come In

    Person in bird costume sitting in armchair wearing red wig

    aleksey_the_slav Report

    9points
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    #3

    Blursed Goose W A Crab Shell

    Goose wearing a crab shell on its head creating a funny animal mashup

    Single_Fold_3025 Report

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    The term "cursed image" was coined on social media in 2015 and has since become one of the internet's most beloved and bizarre visual traditions. A cursed image refers to a picture, usually a photograph, that is perceived as mysterious or disturbing due to its content, poor quality, or a combination of the two.

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    The whole point is to make a person question why the image exists in the first place. It is not horror in the traditional sense. Nobody is screaming. There is no jump scare. Instead, it is more like stumbling upon a photo of a man sitting in a bathtub full of baked beans while staring directly into the camera, and feeling a very specific kind of confusion you cannot quite name.
    #4

    Blursed Cat

    Hairless cat curled up inside a toilet bowl

    ITISNEVERTHATBAD Report

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    #5

    I Don't Know

    Turtle surrounded by multiple hands on a Ouija board

    SirBaconFace Report

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    #6

    Toilet Party

    Outdoor table and chairs made from white toilets in a grassy yard

    ilqv Report

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    The cursed image concept originated from a Tumblr blog whose owner had a "voyeuristic hobby of searching the archives of Flickr to look at forgotten flash photography from years in the past." What started as a niche corner of Tumblr eventually spread across Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram, picking up millions of fans along the way.

    #7

    Human Bird

    Funny image of person with shirt puffed out creating a humorous look

    United_Plastic_8530 Report

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    #8

    Forgive Me Father, I Had To Snap

    Cosplayer dressed as Thanos in pope robes at convention

    prodoshmitter Report

    8points
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    #9

    Do You Know How Fast You Were Running?

    Police officer writing a ticket next to a cheetah on the roadside

    Extension_Split7212 Report

    8points
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    The bottom line for a cursed image is the emotions it triggers rather than the specific pictures it displays. Discomfort, confusion, and an inexplicable need to keep staring are all part of the deal. As one researcher put it, people love "that tolerable forbidden zone, not too disgusting to turn around, but weird enough to keep us looking."
    #10

    Caffeine Infinity Gauntlet

    Person holding eight coffee mugs with different drinks by their handles

    Round-Good1179 Report

    8points
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    #11

    Minion Rizz Detected

    Woman standing at counter with Minion cutout creating a funny illusion

    --lily-rose-- Report

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    #12

    Bro Spawned In Real Life

    Shadow projection creating a spooky face on ancient stone carving

    CharlesR_4 Report

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    On the complete opposite end of the emotional spectrum, you have blessed images. Blessed images are generally pictures that are seen as positive, or the opposite of cursed images. The contents are typically cute or wholesome. Think a golden retriever gently holding someone's hand at the vet. A grandpa learning to use a smartphone with the biggest grin on his face. A toddler and a puppy asleep in the exact same position.

    #13

    Blursed_beautiful View

    Pilot taking a selfie outside airplane attached to the engine in flight

    all-the-goddesses_ Report

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    #14

    The Grand Bunny. I Got This For Easter

    Chocolate bunny with hollow eyes and decorated colorful bow tie, packaging labeled Grand Bunny

    miaisanidiot Report

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    #15

    Pikachu Spotted At My Local Mall

    Worn-out yellow Pikachu scooter with visible damage and missing parts indoors

    Pooblbop Report

    8points
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    The goal of a blessed image is to tuck the viewer in like a warm blanket by giving them uplifting and wholesome content. While cursed images make you question reality, blessed images make you feel like maybe everything is going to be okay after all. They are the internet's version of a warm hug, and they have their own thriving Reddit community and dedicated social media pages to prove it.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I’ve Been Making A Stuffed Head Of Everyone Who Enters My Life

    Art installation showing multiple carved faces on wooden objects arranged on a wooden rack

    Noimpact_ Report

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    #17

    Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante

    Chain of caterpillars crawling on pavement in strange cursed image

    whiskey__throwaway Report

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    #18

    Our Family Dog Will Cry Non Stop In The Car Unless He Is Up Front And Touching My Mom

    Large dog putting paw on car driver’s shoulder in amusing photo

    smolhippie Report

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    For years, the internet operated with these two poles. Something was either cursed or blessed, unsettling or wholesome, a little nightmare or a little miracle. Then along came a third category that decided the binary was too simple, and honestly, it was right.
    #19

    Cursed Photo Of My Wife

    Person with drawstring hoodie zipped over face showing teeth in funny image

    MiddleMaterial9796 Report

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    #20

    What Hitting A Pile Of Mosquito At 90kmph Looks Like

    Person wearing helmet and glasses covered in small insects hilarious cursed photo

    ALIEN-CATALOGUE Report

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    #21

    Blursed Selfie

    Funny bath selfie with distorted face used in a chat conversation

    Nintendophile79 Report

    7points
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    Blursed images are photographs that are simultaneously blessed and cursed. As such, they can be funny, wholesome, or deeply unsettling, and are often famous for evoking visceral emotions that simply do not exist or are impossible to describe. The word itself is exactly what it sounds like: "blessed" and "cursed" smashed together into one perfectly chaotic portmanteau. The popularity of blursed images began primarily in early 2018, gradually rising in the following years until it became a much more mainstream phenomenon, spreading from Reddit to Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram.

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    #22

    Geese Sitting In The Back Of A Car

    Car back window full of geese packed inside on city street at dusk

    Horseman-Of-Death Report

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    #23

    Stuck On The Ceiling

    Person taped to ceiling with black duct tape while others prepare a bed

    SentenceDry7229 Report

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    #24

    Dino Detectives

    Police talking to two people in dinosaur costumes at night on a street

    obeboh Report

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    The moderators of r/BlursedImages describe the goal as striking a perfect balance: 50 percent blessed, 50 percent cursed. But the most successful blursed images tend to lean a little heavier on one side or the other, with just enough of the opposite energy to taint your expectations. As an example, they describe a drawing of Goofy next to someone's homemade imitation of it. Goofy alone? Pure blessed. The off replica? Just unsettling enough to tip the whole thing into blursed territory.

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    #25

    Blessed Bear

    People bowing down in front of giant cute bear costume figure

    Japan cursed images Report

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    #26

    Fast & The Furious: Wwe Edition

    Muscular man sitting shirtless in a red Jeep at gas station

    General-Ad-8129 Report

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    #27

    Bro Storing Snacks For Winter

    Deer with unusually puffed cheeks standing in a forest

    TheForsakenWaffle Report

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    Most blursed images cannot be explained by logic and lack any context behind their origin. They are typically shared with the intent of humor rather than the goals of leaving the viewer disturbed or positively uplifted, which are the presumed intentions of cursed and blessed images respectively. A blursed image is not trying to scare you, and it is not trying to make you feel warm inside. It is trying to make you send it to your group chat with zero explanation and watch the chaos unfold.

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    #28

    Trust Me Bro, It Fits

    Man struggling to mount a large TV onto a wall bracket in small room

    plain_handle Report

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    #29

    Bro Evolved The Wrong Eevee

    Man holding a Lego Pokemon Eevee set and a horned Lego figure smiling

    Otherwise-Sense-4941 Report

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    #30

    Tiny Farmer, Big Dreams

    Small dog dressed as a gardener holding a tool in a garden

    eizlan010 Report

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    The subreddit r/blursedimages has surpassed both cursed images and blessed images in popularity, with over 2.1 million members. That is a lot of people who have collectively decided that the grey zone between wholesome and horrifying is actually the most interesting place to be. The blursed images below are a perfect example of exactly that energy. Prepare to feel things you do not have words for.

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    #31

    Mcfingers

    Hand intertwined with fries that have ketchup resembling fingernails

    JaneMakkoli Report

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    #32

    Potato Protection Squad

    Potato packaging with bunny face design combining food and animal humor

    stangame Report

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    #33

    Captain Unbothered, Ruler Of The Flooded Lands

    Man fishing in a small pool floating on floodwater

    Consistent_Bend2997 Report

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    #34

    Cathulhu The Destroyer

    Distorted cat image creating a funny visual illusion

    OriginalBlackberry89 Report

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    #35

    Tankitty, The Defender Of Catkind

    Black cat inside a metal box shaped like a tank

    Wendigo-Huldra_2003 Report

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    #36

    Pumpkinseed Sunfish With Legs: Ancient Ancestor Of All Land Animals

    Funny fish with human legs toy on rocky ground

    Full_Let1755 Report

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    #37

    Rare Pic Of Baby Barn Owl Dashing Across The Grass

    Fluffy young barn owl walking on grass

    pystar Report

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    #38

    Gull On My Window Sill

    Seagull perched on window ledge looking inside building

    tomaltenk Report

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    #39

    Blursed Duck (Let Him In!)

    Duck standing outside door with do not let the duck in sign

    late_to_redd1t Report

    7points
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    #40

    Blursed Koala Mario

    Cursed statue combining Mario and a rodent

    ____DEADPOOL_______ Report

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    #41

    This Man Is Doing Movember Right

    Funny candid photo of men sitting in casual setting

    F_period Report

    7points
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    #42

    He Looks So Confused

    Hilarious image of person wearing jacket with cat head poking out

    gaktieryiit Report

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    #43

    My Pumpkin Was Inspired By The Don't Obey Posters In Portland

    Pumpkin carved with a glowing green frog face surrounded by decorative lights

    Maximum_Paper_6302 Report

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    #44

    Blursed Maternity Photo

    Pregnant person in blue dress standing outdoors in a grassy area

    patronsaintofdice Report

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    #45

    Blursed Orange Cat

    Cats sitting strangely on large outdoor rocks at night

    Ameennnnn Report

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    #46

    Blursed Snack

    Clothes hanger holding socks, underwear, and a bag of snacks

    VesterSSS Report

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    #47

    Homer Simpson

    Wooden mannequin head resembling Homer Simpson in antique store

    Relkjo Report

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    #48

    Blursed Ice Cream Bowl

    Vintage bowl featuring a cartoon character and phrase I scream

    noname130 Report

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    #49

    Carved My Coworker's Head Out Of A Watermelon. Pineapple Pieces For Eyes

    Watermelon carved to look like an angry face with teeth

    passthepizza32 Report

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    #50

    Cursed Spongebob

    Creepy SpongeBob statue with distorted face in outdoor area

    yng_Argxn Report

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    #51

    Cursed Doll

    Creepy doll seated on a chair next to a teddy bear and lamp in a dimly lit room

    unknown Report

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    #52

    Watching Wall

    Weird distorted face cutout with googly eyes in hilarious cursed image

    Joelbannsted6969 Report

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    #53

    Grandpa Is A Knight

    Elderly man holding a large sword with a small dog in his cardigan

    SerendipitycyPan Report

    6points
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    #54

    Average Anime Fight Scene

    Person skillfully blocking multiple jumpers in hilarious action scene

    Timothy-M7 Report

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    #55

    Do Not Disturb

    Towel folded like a bird sitting on a toilet holding a brochure

    agfacid3 Report

    6points
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    #56

    The Family Neighborhood

    Three people wearing horse masks with one riding a horse and dog also in horse mask

    Hosanna20 Report

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    #57

    Bro Got Eaten By Childhood

    Child playfully stuck in a cartoon character statue mouth

    eizlan010 Report

    6points
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    #58

    If You Were A Gotham Criminal And Found This In A Public Bathroom, What Would You Do?

    Hilarious person dressed as Batman using a urinal

    Lopsided_Fly8564 Report

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    #59

    Blursed Sign

    Amusing private sign on wooden fence with contradictory message

    jpugg Report

    6points
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    #60

    My Buzz Lightyear Costume From 1996 Still Fits!!

    Man dressed in humorous Buzz Lightyear costume

    Mister_Posting Report

    6points
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    #61

    Blursed Summoning Jutsu

    Person twisted into a complex pose showing flexibility and balance indoors

    wasdxqwerty Report

    6points
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    #62

    Took This One Myself

    Creepy clown inside a large red apple statue outdoors

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #63

    Cursed Paper Roll

    Close-up of a large roll of textured paper towels on a wooden surface

    VictoriousVsk Report

    6points
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    #64

    I Found A Fang Of Ronald McDonald's Revolting Against KFC

    Group of people dressed as Ronald McDonald clowns inside a KFC restaurant

    zoba-zone Report

    5points
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    #65

    Cold Computer

    Person holding old computer monitor above icy water with another person nearby

    --lily-rose-- Report

    5points
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    #66

    Blursed Fit

    Mannequins with bloated stomachs in clothing store display

    dryseed Report

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    #67

    Blursed Sign

    Funny toilet sign featuring cartoon character on skateboard

    That_Lil_Virus Report

    5points
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