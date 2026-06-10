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Most folks are perfectly capable of feeling some sort of emotion when they see a picture, typically the feeling its author wanted them to feel. But sometimes life is wild enough to create combinations so bizarre that it becomes hard to even describe.

We’ve assembled a list of pics that straddle the line between cursed and blessed, which the internet deemed should be called cursed. You can leave your thoughts on that label in the comments below. Otherwise, get comfortable, prepare to be somewhat confused as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites.