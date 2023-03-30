Recruiter Blacklists Applicant After They Have The “Gall” To Ask About Employee Benefits For The Job Title They Promised
Negotiating a salary during a job interview can be a daunting experience, but it’s not the only thing that applicants think about. The company’s benefits package is also essential, as it can add significant value to the overall compensation. Or detract from it.
But when Redditt user u/Choice-NoAd-5580 entered talks with a potential employer, they didn’t even get a chance to discuss them. In a post on r/RecruitingHell, the Redditor explained that the company’s HR terminated the hiring process the moment they mentioned benefits.
This job seeker entered what they believed were negotiations with a potential employer
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
But the company thought they were being outrageous just for mentioning benefits
Image credits: Choice-NoAd-5580
