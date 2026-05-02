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“Top 1%”: Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend’s Private Parts
Biohacker Bryan Johnson and his girlfriend smile together, reflecting on a Top 1% comment.
Couples, Relationships

“Top 1%”: Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend’s Private Parts

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Biohacker Bryan Johnson has sparked controversy and debate after sharing explicit details about his girlfriend’s intimate health online, prompting widespread public reaction.

On April 30, the 48-year-old posted on X about his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report, claiming it ranked in the “top 1%,” and the post quickly gained more than 21 million views.

Highlights
  • Biohacker Bryan Johnson shared his girlfriend Kate Tolo's private parts microbiome report on social media.
  • Johnson highlighted that his partner's sample was 98.7% dominated by Lactobacillus crispatus.
  • Despite public criticism and mockery, Kate Tolo defended the post, stating she is grateful for a partner who takes their collective health seriously.

“Dude charts his wife’s p**sy instead of the stock market,” one person wrote, while another simply added, “You’re weird.”

RELATED:

    Bryan Johnson shared his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report in detail, highlighting her high ranking

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Instagram

    The ordeal began on April 30 when Johnson posted an unusual message to his followers: “Just gave Kate oral s*x. Goodnight, everyone.” Minutes later, he followed up with her vaginal microbiome report.

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    Minutes later, he followed it up by sharing his girlfriend Kate Tolo’s vaginal microbiome report, calling it a “100/100 score” and placing it in the “top 1% of all vaginas.”

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: AnonMTS

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: OfAthenry

    He explained the results in detail, stating, “Her sample is dominated by the single most protective bacterial species a v*gina can host (Lactobacillus crispatus).”

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    Johnson said that only 25-30% of women worldwide are L. crispatus-dominant, and Kate’s level was 98.7%.

    According to him, the report showed no presence of harmful bacteria or infections. He listed that the lab found “no Gardnerella, candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, aerobic vaginitis markers, etc.”

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

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    He also linked these results to several health benefits, including reduced risks of UTIs, yeast infections, HPV persistence, HSV-2, HIV acquisition, and improved IVF outcomes.

    “A vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, s*xual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it,” he concluded.

    Following Johnson’s post, his girlfriend also addressed the intimate information later that day

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: vortogen

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    Kate Tolo acknowledged the unusual nature of the post.

    “This seems unhinged,” she wrote, before adding that the topic itself deserves more awareness.

    “Oral s*x carries genuine risks. HSV-1 (oral herpes) can be transmitted to the g*nitals and vice versa,” she explained.

    She added that HPV via oral s*x is now a top cause of certain cancers and said, “Bacteria in saliva can disrupt the vaginal microbiome.”

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

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    She ended her response by saying, “I’m grateful I have a partner who takes my health, his health, and our collective health seriously.”

    As soon as the post went online, detractors harshly criticized it.

    Some users mocked the detailed post. “Are we vaginamaxxing now?” and “First in my bloodline to read vaginal microbiome report.”

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: bryan_johnson/X

    Others doubted the claims; one user asked, “Conducted any peer review on this?”

    Meanwhile, some were harsher. “Bro really psyoped his gf into doing an STI test,” one added.

    This isn’t the first time Johnson has shared intimate health details online

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: bryan_johnson

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    Johnson is known for broadcasting extreme details about his personal health online, frequently generating attention and criticism.

    In March 2025, he spoke about using pe*is Botox and shockwave therapy to improve his s*xual health.

    According to him, the goal was to increase nighttime erections, which he described as an important health marker.

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Saint_Shu

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube

    “We set out to increase my nighttime erections. NTEs are a strong biomarker of cardiovascular, psychological, and s*xual health,” he said.

    He said treatment included Botox injections, a muscle relaxant, and shockwave therapy, which uses acoustic waves to create “micro-injuries” for tissue repair.

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    Johnson described the treatment as painful, rating it “7/10,” and “9/10 at the tip,” but said the results were worth it.

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

    Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

    After three months, he claimed his nighttime erections improved by 34%, increasing from around two hours to nearly three hours.

    “Men, if you’re not performing how you’d like, there are many paths to improvement. There’s no shame in this,” he added.

    “The fact she agreed to it is crazy,” wrote one user

    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    "Top 1%": Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend's Private Parts

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    Samridhi Goel

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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously, the concept of 'privacy of the bedroom' is non-existent for some people. Apart from that, living long only makes sense if you can live the kind of life you want to live, either healtwise, financially or both. There is solace in the thought that there will come a day that I will shuffle off this mortal coil.

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    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work..… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who is equipped with a vágina, I would punch my partner in the face if they shared something like this online, no matter how famous, rich, etc. my partner happened to be or how amazing my hootenanny's microbial makeup was. It's also not something we can directly control - we can support our microbiome and try to maintain our pH (it should be acidic in there) but it's not like having a "top 1% váginal microbiome" is something that is directly an accomplishment to be proud of XD

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    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously, the concept of 'privacy of the bedroom' is non-existent for some people. Apart from that, living long only makes sense if you can live the kind of life you want to live, either healtwise, financially or both. There is solace in the thought that there will come a day that I will shuffle off this mortal coil.

    1
    1point
    reply
    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work..… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who is equipped with a vágina, I would punch my partner in the face if they shared something like this online, no matter how famous, rich, etc. my partner happened to be or how amazing my hootenanny's microbial makeup was. It's also not something we can directly control - we can support our microbiome and try to maintain our pH (it should be acidic in there) but it's not like having a "top 1% váginal microbiome" is something that is directly an accomplishment to be proud of XD

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    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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