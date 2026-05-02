“Top 1%”: Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend’s Private Parts

ADVERTISEMENT

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has sparked controversy and debate after sharing explicit details about his girlfriend’s intimate health online, prompting widespread public reaction.

On April 30, the 48-year-old posted on X about his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report, claiming it ranked in the “top 1%,” and the post quickly gained more than 21 million views.

Highlights Biohacker Bryan Johnson shared his girlfriend Kate Tolo's private parts microbiome report on social media.

Johnson highlighted that his partner's sample was 98.7% dominated by Lactobacillus crispatus.

Despite public criticism and mockery, Kate Tolo defended the post, stating she is grateful for a partner who takes their collective health seriously.

“Dude charts his wife’s p**sy instead of the stock market,” one person wrote, while another simply added, “You’re weird.”

RELATED:

Bryan Johnson shared his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report in detail, highlighting her high ranking

Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Instagram

The ordeal began on April 30 when Johnson posted an unusual message to his followers: “Just gave Kate oral s*x. Goodnight, everyone.” Minutes later, he followed up with her vaginal microbiome report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes later, he followed it up by sharing his girlfriend Kate Tolo’s vaginal microbiome report, calling it a “100/100 score” and placing it in the “top 1% of all vaginas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Johnson (@bryanjohnson_)

Image credits: AnonMTS

Image credits: OfAthenry

He explained the results in detail, stating, “Her sample is dominated by the single most protective bacterial species a v*gina can host (Lactobacillus crispatus).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson said that only 25-30% of women worldwide are L. crispatus-dominant, and Kate’s level was 98.7%.

According to him, the report showed no presence of harmful bacteria or infections. He listed that the lab found “no Gardnerella, candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, aerobic vaginitis markers, etc.”

Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

He also linked these results to several health benefits, including reduced risks of UTIs, yeast infections, HPV persistence, HSV-2, HIV acquisition, and improved IVF outcomes.

“A vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, s*xual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it,” he concluded.

Following Johnson’s post, his girlfriend also addressed the intimate information later that day

Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vortogen

Image credits: wsbmod

Kate Tolo acknowledged the unusual nature of the post.

“This seems unhinged,” she wrote, before adding that the topic itself deserves more awareness.

“Oral s*x carries genuine risks. HSV-1 (oral herpes) can be transmitted to the g*nitals and vice versa,” she explained.

She added that HPV via oral s*x is now a top cause of certain cancers and said, “Bacteria in saliva can disrupt the vaginal microbiome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended her response by saying, “I’m grateful I have a partner who takes my health, his health, and our collective health seriously.”

As soon as the post went online, detractors harshly criticized it.

Some users mocked the detailed post. “Are we vaginamaxxing now?” and “First in my bloodline to read vaginal microbiome report.”

Image credits: bryan_johnson/X

Others doubted the claims; one user asked, “Conducted any peer review on this?”

Meanwhile, some were harsher. “Bro really psyoped his gf into doing an STI test,” one added.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has shared intimate health details online

Image credits: bryan_johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is known for broadcasting extreme details about his personal health online, frequently generating attention and criticism.

In March 2025, he spoke about using pe*is Botox and shockwave therapy to improve his s*xual health.

According to him, the goal was to increase nighttime erections, which he described as an important health marker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Saint_Shu

Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube

“We set out to increase my nighttime erections. NTEs are a strong biomarker of cardiovascular, psychological, and s*xual health,” he said.

He said treatment included Botox injections, a muscle relaxant, and shockwave therapy, which uses acoustic waves to create “micro-injuries” for tissue repair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson described the treatment as painful, rating it “7/10,” and “9/10 at the tip,” but said the results were worth it.

Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram

After three months, he claimed his nighttime erections improved by 34%, increasing from around two hours to nearly three hours.

“Men, if you’re not performing how you’d like, there are many paths to improvement. There’s no shame in this,” he added.

“The fact she agreed to it is crazy,” wrote one user

Image credits: chronikallyon9

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DoodadDoctor

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dayonefoundry

Image credits: liltraderrrr

Image credits: FSDRoboRides

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: daddydaphney

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TrapJesus4L

Image credits: WaterMagister

Image credits: gibraninc

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: theoluminati

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: growintfast

Image credits: TheTiddyComiddy

Image credits: Marvin42Android

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MarindaVannoy1

ADVERTISEMENT