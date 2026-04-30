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“This Is Sad AF”: Parents Face Criticism After Posting And Celebrating Their 12YO Daughter’s Baby Shower
A pregnant 12-year-old at her baby shower, flanked by two people, under baby boy/girl decorations. Parents face criticism.
Social Issues, Society

“This Is Sad AF”: Parents Face Criticism After Posting And Celebrating Their 12YO Daughter’s Baby Shower

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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A Mississippi woman’s Facebook post celebrating what appeared to be a baby shower for a 12-year-old relative has gone viral after the images were reposted on X, where millions of viewers reacted with shock, anger, concern, and debate over teenage pregnancy in the United States.

The April 27 post, shared by Greenwood resident Sheila Marble, showed her posing beside the young girl and a 13-year-old boy, with baby shower decorations visible in the background.

Highlights
  • A Mississippi family’s baby shower photos went viral after viewers noticed the pregnant girl appeared to be only 12 years old.
  • The images were reposted on X and reached more than 7.7 million views, drawing widespread criticism.
  • Viewers questioned why a baby shower was being celebrated for someone so young, while others argued the family should support the girl.

“They made me a Great Glamom,” Marble wrote.

Two days later, on April 29, the images were reposted on X. 

By then, the post had reached more than 7.7 million views, turning a private family celebration into a national argument over what should or should not be publicly celebrated.

RELATED:

    A family went viral after celebrating a 12-year-old’s baby shower

    Family at a baby shower for their 12-year-old daughter. The pregnant girl in a blue dress, with parents beside her.

    Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

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    In the original post, Marble is seen standing with the visibly pregnant girl, who appears to be at a baby shower decorated with blue and pink banners, balloons, and table displays.

    Other photos show the girl standing beside a boy identified online as 13 years old, though there is no public confirmation from the family regarding his relationship to the pregnancy beyond the assumptions made by commenters.

    On Marble’s page, the response appeared mostly positive, with people reacting to the family moment and leaving supportive comments.

    That changed once the photos left Facebook.

    Mother and pregnant 12-year-old daughter at a baby shower, facing criticism for celebrating teen pregnancy.

    Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

    On X, the images were framed as a source of criticism, inviting viewers to share their thoughts on the celebration.

    Viewers reacted with disbelief at the girl’s apparent age and at the way the event had been presented publicly.

    “Why do teen pregnancies even get baby showers?” one user wrote. “What exactly is being celebrated?”

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    Another added, “They are just babies themselves.”

    A user's comment, "There is absolutely nothing to celebrate or congratulate. Not one thing," regarding the 12YO baby shower.

    A comment by @must_b_vonne on parents celebrating their 12yo daughter's baby shower: "These kids need hobbies. My God."

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    A young couple, the pregnant daughter in a blue dress, standing at a baby shower with decorations. Parents celebrating a 12YO daughter's baby shower.

    Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

    Others focused on the boy standing beside the girl, with some making jokes about whether he would stay involved.

    “At least he’s still standing next to her, I guess,” one commenter wrote.

    Another user posted a close-up of the boy’s face and wrote, “I can see the pain in your eyes.”

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    Some comments went further, joking that the boy looked ready to leave or abandon his responsibilities. The jokes became part of the viral reaction, but they also drew criticism from people who argued that mocking children in an already serious situation was cruel.

    Viewers debated whether the celebration was appropriate given the ages of those involved

    "This Is Sad AF": Parents Face Criticism After Posting And Celebrating Their 12YO Daughter’s Baby Shower

    Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

    A large part of the backlash centered on the idea that the baby shower looked like a celebration of a situation many viewers found deeply troubling.

    “Supporting her emotionally is necessary, but presenting this like a typical milestone can send the wrong message,” one user wrote. “We can’t have this normalized.”

    Another commenter made a similar point, writing, “Okay, it happened. But why did they put it online? The world didn’t need to know this happened. They’re kids having a kid. This is just sad.”

    A screenshot of a comment from user h_ailey0731 saying, Im d**d he wearing his school uniform. This refers to the baby shower criticism.

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    A comment from "kellandkaylamom_brenda" saying: "He came straight from school, he didn't wanna miss it." This relates to parents celebrating a baby shower.

    Others criticized the decorations and the tone of the post, arguing that a baby shower for someone so young should not be framed in the same way as an adult pregnancy.

    “Not being able to afford proper decorations for a baby shower but having a baby on the way is nasty work,” one viewer wrote.

    Others pushed back against the condemnation, arguing that the pregnancy had already happened and that shaming the girl would only add harm.

    A young pregnant woman, wearing a neutral-colored shirt, cradles her baby bump, evoking discussion about a baby shower.

    Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “It’s best to try and keep them together instead of shaming and keeping them apart,” one user wrote. “I’m sure the parents did their share of expressing disappointment. The damage has already been done. Hopefully, they stay together and take care of the baby.”

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    Another commenter asked what critics expected the family to do if the girl was continuing the pregnancy.

    “I mean, the baby is coming anyway,” the person wrote. “Are they supposed to hate her and say, ‘Forget the baby,’ if she’s going to keep it? The child is still going to need love and guidance.”

    The photo led to a wider debate about birth control and parental responsibility

    A social media post from lunauapp stating, "We don't support teen pregnancy but we DO SUPPORT PREGNANT TEENS!" amid criticism.

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    The viral post also opened a wider debate about birth control and parental responsibility.

    One user wrote, “You all banned abortions and s*x ed in school, yet you’re surprised when young kids end up having babies? Oh, okay.”

    Another asked how children so young could end up in the situation at all, writing, “The world is messed up. How are 12- and 13-year-olds getting pregnant?”

    A young woman with long hair in a cream cardigan looks sadly at a pink and white pregnancy test. #babyshower

    Image credits: KMPZZZ/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Some also questioned the ethical aspects surrounding the post.

    Because the girl is reportedly 12 and the boy is reportedly 13, both are minors. No public information confirms the circumstances of the pregnancy, the relationship between the children, or whether authorities have reviewed the situation.

    That matters because the images did not originally reach a mass audience through Sheila Marble’s own Facebook page.

    Her April 27 post appeared to receive a limited response, with dozens of comments and only a handful of shares.

    The backlash came after the photos were lifted from her profile and reposted on X by a media account, where they were placed in front of millions of strangers without the family’s apparent consent.

    Teen pregnancy in the United States has fallen over the past three decades

    A doctor performs an ultrasound on a pregnant belly, with a baby shower theme in mind, showing the fetus on screen.

    Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, usually tracks teen birth rates among girls ages 15 to 19. In 2024, that rate fell to 12.7 births for every 1,000 girls in that age group, meaning about 13 out of every 1,000 girls ages 15 to 19 gave birth that year.

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    Final 2023 data showed 140,977 births to girls ages 15 to 19. That year’s rate was 13.1 births per 1,000 girls, down from 13.6 in 2022. The CDC also noted that the teen birth rate had dropped 68% since 2007 and 79% since its 1991 peak.

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    The CDC says the long-term drop is likely tied to two major factors: fewer teenagers having s*x, and more active teenagers using birth control.

    Pregnancy rates have also dropped among younger teens. According to the Guttmacher Institute, the pregnancy rate for girls ages 15 to 17 fell to 11 pregnancies per 1,000 girls in 2020, down from 75 per 1,000 in 1989. Among girls ages 18 to 19, the rate fell to 50 pregnancies per 1,000, down from 175 per 1,000 in 1991.

    “Should’ve been private.” Netizens questioned the fact the images were made public

    A tweet by Klay Thompson's Advisor expressing criticism over parents celebrating their 12YO daughter's baby shower.

    Image credits: F**KOFF6pkm

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    A tweet from George describing a sad incident with a young pregnant girl and her baby daddy. Parents face criticism for baby shower.

    Image credits: Georgew6kf

    A tweet from Jessi Sixx about the "sad AF" reality of a 12-year-old having a baby shower.

    Image credits: JessiSixx13

    A Twitter comment about a baby shower, saying "This should've been private, people have no shame anymore," sparking criticism.

    Image credits: kxxngspade

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    A Twitter reply by Tramaine Moody saying 12 is too young for a baby shower, criticizing parents of the 12YO daughter.

    Image credits: Tmood72

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    A tweet from Nick with a skull emoji, relating to a sad situation parents might face with their children.

    Image credits: Goonzz

    A tweet from L Roach about their daughter's friend getting pregnant at 13, emphasizing the realities and criticism of a teen pregnancy.

    Image credits: lkroach58

    A tweet from TruthBot criticizing parents and a baby shower, linking it to benefits. This is Sad AF.

    Image credits: TruthBot777

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    A tweet by Chisomeje Odimba criticizing parents celebrating their 12yo daughter's baby shower, highlighting the controversial topic.

    Image credits: OChisomeje

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    A tweet from Charlotte Laurent replying to @inezalbright2, stating "At least they are the same age. Still horrific." concerning the baby shower.

    Image credits: MadameM0ntespan

    A tweet from Still Unbothered saying "That's Sad" in response to a 12YO daughter baby shower post.

    Image credits: Rohini791758716

    A tweet showing opinions on parents celebrating their 12yo daughter's baby shower, saying the child deserves celebration.

    Image credits: chicksopinion

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    A tweet from @wearenot_MONSTER discussing accessible abortions and s*x education in relation to a baby shower. This is sad AF.

    Image credits: nosadsimp

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    A Twitter reply about baby shower criticism: "I surely don't condone it. Yet what's done is done. Why it celebrate and make the best of it."

    Image credits: 1_Military_man

    A tweet from Mustang Mia about parents facing criticism for a baby shower. The text discusses teens engaging in s****l activity.

    Image credits: MadameHP2

    A tweet from @Bahmarrr, responding to criticism about a 12YO daughter's baby shower by referencing past generations.

    Image credits: Bahmarrr

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    A Twitter comment from "Luna" supporting a 12YO daughter's baby shower, saying, "I hope she's a wonderful mother."

    Image credits: LunaSee000

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    A Twitter comment about a 12YO daughter's baby shower, criticizing the parents and calling the situation sad AF.

    Image credits: TurpisRealitas

    A tweet from Slim defending parents after their 12yo daughter's baby shower, saying families need support.

    Image credits: Slim39551586391

    A tweet from Ace Wams about the controversy of a 12YO daughter's baby shower, highlighting parental criticism.

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    Image credits: Tamirwams

    Poll Question

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but this is awful. She's a 12 year old CHILD.

    4
    4points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my friends fell pregnant at 12. We wanted her to have an abortion. She had 3 kids by 16. Her parents should be in jail. I believe that even more as an adult after working with children, even the 16 year olds I have worked with were too young to be parents, they were children in every sense of the word. Teen pregnancy should never be celebrated.

    0
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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should not have been public. While it's horrid she got pregnant at such an early age, I can understand the parents not wanting to shame her for it (Shame won't help anything.) But this going out online, normalizing an active celebration of something? No.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ablazablue avatar
    Mary Mac
    Mary Mac
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ADOPTION no child 12 yrs. old wants to raise a baby, and look at the 'father', that poor kid looks like he wants to bolt why the grandmother smiling is beyond me. Yes, what's done is done and I don't think a baby shower is inappropriate if she is going to keep that baby, but posting it online like it's some miraculous birth is insane that poor girl is just going to end up as a sad statistic her entire future has been set in motion by this & if she keeps that baby, there is no going back my heart breaks for this little girl being forced into our grownup world so soon

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but this is awful. She's a 12 year old CHILD.

    4
    4points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my friends fell pregnant at 12. We wanted her to have an abortion. She had 3 kids by 16. Her parents should be in jail. I believe that even more as an adult after working with children, even the 16 year olds I have worked with were too young to be parents, they were children in every sense of the word. Teen pregnancy should never be celebrated.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should not have been public. While it's horrid she got pregnant at such an early age, I can understand the parents not wanting to shame her for it (Shame won't help anything.) But this going out online, normalizing an active celebration of something? No.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ablazablue avatar
    Mary Mac
    Mary Mac
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ADOPTION no child 12 yrs. old wants to raise a baby, and look at the 'father', that poor kid looks like he wants to bolt why the grandmother smiling is beyond me. Yes, what's done is done and I don't think a baby shower is inappropriate if she is going to keep that baby, but posting it online like it's some miraculous birth is insane that poor girl is just going to end up as a sad statistic her entire future has been set in motion by this & if she keeps that baby, there is no going back my heart breaks for this little girl being forced into our grownup world so soon

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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