“This Is Sad AF”: Parents Face Criticism After Posting And Celebrating Their 12YO Daughter’s Baby Shower

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A Mississippi woman’s Facebook post celebrating what appeared to be a baby shower for a 12-year-old relative has gone viral after the images were reposted on X, where millions of viewers reacted with shock, anger, concern, and debate over teenage pregnancy in the United States.

The April 27 post, shared by Greenwood resident Sheila Marble, showed her posing beside the young girl and a 13-year-old boy, with baby shower decorations visible in the background.

Highlights A Mississippi family’s baby shower photos went viral after viewers noticed the pregnant girl appeared to be only 12 years old.

The images were reposted on X and reached more than 7.7 million views, drawing widespread criticism.

Viewers questioned why a baby shower was being celebrated for someone so young, while others argued the family should support the girl.

“They made me a Great Glamom,” Marble wrote.

Two days later, on April 29, the images were reposted on X.

By then, the post had reached more than 7.7 million views, turning a private family celebration into a national argument over what should or should not be publicly celebrated.

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A family went viral after celebrating a 12-year-old’s baby shower

Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

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In the original post, Marble is seen standing with the visibly pregnant girl, who appears to be at a baby shower decorated with blue and pink banners, balloons, and table displays.

Other photos show the girl standing beside a boy identified online as 13 years old, though there is no public confirmation from the family regarding his relationship to the pregnancy beyond the assumptions made by commenters.

On Marble’s page, the response appeared mostly positive, with people reacting to the family moment and leaving supportive comments.

That changed once the photos left Facebook.

Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

On X, the images were framed as a source of criticism, inviting viewers to share their thoughts on the celebration.

Viewers reacted with disbelief at the girl’s apparent age and at the way the event had been presented publicly.

“Why do teen pregnancies even get baby showers?” one user wrote. “What exactly is being celebrated?”

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Another added, “They are just babies themselves.”

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Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

Others focused on the boy standing beside the girl, with some making jokes about whether he would stay involved.

“At least he’s still standing next to her, I guess,” one commenter wrote.

Another user posted a close-up of the boy’s face and wrote, “I can see the pain in your eyes.”

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Some comments went further, joking that the boy looked ready to leave or abandon his responsibilities. The jokes became part of the viral reaction, but they also drew criticism from people who argued that mocking children in an already serious situation was cruel.

Viewers debated whether the celebration was appropriate given the ages of those involved

Image credits: Shelia Marble/Facebook

A large part of the backlash centered on the idea that the baby shower looked like a celebration of a situation many viewers found deeply troubling.

“Supporting her emotionally is necessary, but presenting this like a typical milestone can send the wrong message,” one user wrote. “We can’t have this normalized.”

Another commenter made a similar point, writing, “Okay, it happened. But why did they put it online? The world didn’t need to know this happened. They’re kids having a kid. This is just sad.”

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Others criticized the decorations and the tone of the post, arguing that a baby shower for someone so young should not be framed in the same way as an adult pregnancy.

“Not being able to afford proper decorations for a baby shower but having a baby on the way is nasty work,” one viewer wrote.

Others pushed back against the condemnation, arguing that the pregnancy had already happened and that shaming the girl would only add harm.

Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“It’s best to try and keep them together instead of shaming and keeping them apart,” one user wrote. “I’m sure the parents did their share of expressing disappointment. The damage has already been done. Hopefully, they stay together and take care of the baby.”

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Another commenter asked what critics expected the family to do if the girl was continuing the pregnancy.

“I mean, the baby is coming anyway,” the person wrote. “Are they supposed to hate her and say, ‘Forget the baby,’ if she’s going to keep it? The child is still going to need love and guidance.”

The photo led to a wider debate about birth control and parental responsibility

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The viral post also opened a wider debate about birth control and parental responsibility.

One user wrote, “You all banned abortions and s*x ed in school, yet you’re surprised when young kids end up having babies? Oh, okay.”

Another asked how children so young could end up in the situation at all, writing, “The world is messed up. How are 12- and 13-year-olds getting pregnant?”

Image credits: KMPZZZ/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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Some also questioned the ethical aspects surrounding the post.

Because the girl is reportedly 12 and the boy is reportedly 13, both are minors. No public information confirms the circumstances of the pregnancy, the relationship between the children, or whether authorities have reviewed the situation.

That matters because the images did not originally reach a mass audience through Sheila Marble’s own Facebook page.

Her April 27 post appeared to receive a limited response, with dozens of comments and only a handful of shares.

The backlash came after the photos were lifted from her profile and reposted on X by a media account, where they were placed in front of millions of strangers without the family’s apparent consent.

Teen pregnancy in the United States has fallen over the past three decades

Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, usually tracks teen birth rates among girls ages 15 to 19. In 2024, that rate fell to 12.7 births for every 1,000 girls in that age group, meaning about 13 out of every 1,000 girls ages 15 to 19 gave birth that year.

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Final 2023 data showed 140,977 births to girls ages 15 to 19. That year’s rate was 13.1 births per 1,000 girls, down from 13.6 in 2022. The CDC also noted that the teen birth rate had dropped 68% since 2007 and 79% since its 1991 peak.

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The CDC says the long-term drop is likely tied to two major factors: fewer teenagers having s*x, and more active teenagers using birth control.

Pregnancy rates have also dropped among younger teens. According to the Guttmacher Institute, the pregnancy rate for girls ages 15 to 17 fell to 11 pregnancies per 1,000 girls in 2020, down from 75 per 1,000 in 1989. Among girls ages 18 to 19, the rate fell to 50 pregnancies per 1,000, down from 175 per 1,000 in 1991.

“Should’ve been private.” Netizens questioned the fact the images were made public

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