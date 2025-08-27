Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Estranged Dad Gets Cancer, Begs To Reconnect With Daughter He Disowned For Getting Pregnant
Young woman looking pensive and sad on a white couch, reflecting on estranged dad with cancer seeking to reconnect.
Family, Relationships

Estranged Dad Gets Cancer, Begs To Reconnect With Daughter He Disowned For Getting Pregnant

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Your parents should have your back when things get tough. Right? While that sounds like something obvious, not everyone passes the test. Unfortunately, some adults sound like they’re fairy-tale villains, actively trying to harm their kids for the choices they make.

Redditor u/ThrowRa6351iw526, a teenage mom, shared how her parents disowned her after she decided to keep the child. Not only that, but they also kept calling CPS on her for every little slight, making her life hell for years. However, once the woman’s dad became terminally ill, he wanted to reconnect with her and his granddaughter. The woman turned to Reddit for advice on how to handle the situation. Scroll down for the full story and the advice the internet gave her.

RELATED:

    What a teenager needs the most when they find themselves pregnant is support from their parents, not shaming and emotional harm

    Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual photo)

    A young mom opened up about how her parents disowned her and terrorized her for years after she decided to keep her baby. Later, they begged her to reconnect

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: user17007025 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRa6351iw526

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nobody should be forced to reconnect with someone they despise at the drop of a hat. Rebuilding trust takes months and years of consistent effort

    Image credits: (not the actual image)

    The situation that the author described in her two viral posts sounds like a nightmare. Not only was she thrown out of her parents’ home for deciding to keep her child as a teenage mom, but she also had to deal with years and years of harassment.

    The woman shared that her parents had made her life hell. On top of that, her daughter had to go to therapy because she was traumatized by the couple constantly calling CPS for every perceived mistake the young mom made.

    To be clear, it’s a very personal and delicate decision, whether or not you should forgive your relatives for years of neglect, disgusting behavior, and emotional and mental violence. It’s your choice that matters the most here. And while other people can give you advice, ultimately, you and you alone make that decision.

    If you feel like reconnecting with your parents, do so. It’ll likely take months and years to create a new (hopefully, healthy) relationship with them.

    However, you shouldn’t feel pressured to ignore someone’s awful past behavior just because they now have a deadline due to their health. To be blunt, getting sick does not automatically forgive a person’s past sins, like disowning their teen child instead of doing the mature thing and supporting them when they need them the most.

    And while everyone is theoretically capable of redemption, the person who has hurt you has to show that they’ve changed. They’re in no position to force you to forgive them. Genuinely rebuilding trust takes lots of time. You can’t fast-track something like this if you want it to be authentic.

    You might also find yourself in a nuanced situation where you forgive the people who have hurt you without actually reconnecting with them. That way, you start the healing process, move on with your life, but feel no obligation to have a relationship with someone whom you don’t want as part of your life.

    On the flip side, keeping hold of all of that anger and sadness for years is going to eat away at your physical and mental health. It disempowers you. You may need years of therapy and self-care to accept what has happened and reframe it in a way that restores your confidence.

    Healing from trauma is a long and arduous process. You need to make sure that you find a therapist with the right skill set

    The Cleveland Clinic explains that when it comes to trauma, the earlier it happens to you in life, the more it tends to leave an impact that follows you into adulthood, unless handled early. Children under the age of 8 are particularly vulnerable.

    Childhood trauma can result in:

    • Shame
    • Guilt
    • Low self-esteem
    • Risky behaviors
    • Addiction
    • Anxiety
    • Learning disabilities

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, tackling trauma requires multiple strategies, from seeking trauma-informed therapy and learning your triggers to guided meditation and self-care.

    When it comes to therapy, you should look for a counselor whom you can truly trust and who has the right skill set to help you.

    “The most important step is to establish a really safe therapeutic alliance before you open up about all the details of your trauma,” says psychotherapist Natacha Duke, MA, RP. On top of that, your therapist knows what tools can help you work through your trauma both safely and efficiently.

    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind also recommends looking for a trauma-informed therapist. “Individual trauma-focused psychotherapy is recommended over all other approaches for PTSD and traumatic experiences in general. Modalities like EMDR, somatic experiencing, trauma-focused CBT, Internal Family Systems, or art therapy can be good treatment options as well.”

    However, support groups aren’t recommended for trauma without individual trauma-informed support because talking about traumatic events can be re-traumatizing.

    What are your thoughts, dear Readers? Do you think the young mom was right to refuse her parents from meeting her granddaughter because of the years they’d spent making her life hell? Or do you think she should have tried to reconnect with them since her dad was now terminally ill? Have you ever tried reconnecting with someone whom you have cut off in the past? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    The story went viral, and many people wanted to share their advice with the young mom

    Image credits: lebsnow (not the actual photo)

    Later, the woman shared a significant update. She confronted her parents and set some boundaries going forward

    Image credits: teksomolika (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRa6351iw526

    The internet was very impressed with the way the woman handled the emotionally tense situation with her parents

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    health
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT