Parents Wonder If They “Messed Up Their Son” After He Blows Up At Them Over Years Of Neglect
Young man walking outside looking back over his shoulder, reflecting feelings of parents neglect and emotional struggle.
Parenting

Parents Wonder If They “Messed Up Their Son” After He Blows Up At Them Over Years Of Neglect

All parents have their own idea of what it means to raise a child well.

So did this couple, who believed they’d done a pretty good job and were looking forward to celebrating their son’s acceptance into a competitive PhD physics program over dinner.

But the evening took a turn when their son dropped an emotional bombshell. He told them he felt unloved his entire life—convinced they loved each other more than him—and that he no longer wanted to stay in contact.

His father has turned to Reddit for advice on how to deal with the fallout. Read the full story below.

    The parents thought it would be a night of celebration after their son got into a competitive PhD physics program

    Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But instead, they were stunned when he admitted he’s never felt truly loved and doesn’t want to be in their lives anymore

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ahmed / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: worrieddad27

    Some readers chimed in with similar experiences

    Many sided with the couple’s son, saying his feelings were valid and the parents were in the wrong

    One commenter did speak up in defense of the parents

    The dad later shared that he had one more meeting with his son and revealed how it went

    Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mary Taylor / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: worrieddad27

    Most readers agreed the outcome was deserved

    With a few others sharing final stories of their own

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I think of vacations, I think of what my kids would enjoy. I can't fathom going anywhere without them. One time, I went to my cousin's destination wedding alone because it was a no-kids wedding. I hated that I couldn't bring them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is a s**t parent. Who thinks their spouse comes before their kid?? OP deserves the NC/anything else the son can think of to give him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel for the son so much. My own parents weren't much better, though in different ways. Just this past weekend was my birthday. There were a lot of other milestone events going on, so I made the choice to travel to where they live, knowing full well this would happen. But despite it being my birthday, the entire four days I did not get to make a single decision. Everything had to revolve around everyone else, usually my sisters kids (who are old enough to learn not everything needs to revolve around them). The day of my birthday, the party had to be at my sister's house, because she wanted it to be. The guest list, a bunch of strangers to me. We had to do whatever activity the kids wanted. I couldn't open my own presents, because they wanted to do it. The next day, the kids had to come over to my parents house where I was staying. They were told don't go in the room I was staying in. What did they do? Go in my room. Were there any consequences? No. (Cont in reply)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I offered to cook, something I enjoy and everyone likes what I make. But even though I had made the dish before and they liked it, my parents still insisted on questioning me as I did. And we couldn't eat any meal in peace, because the kids had to have their tablets blaring. When I told my sister my parents and I were going to the aquarium the next day (it was near the airport so I could leave straight from there), I immediately get "Oh you don't want to do that, do THIS instead". Now, like I said, I expected all this. Its always like this. But what put me over is that I took the day after my trip off work as well, so that I would have ONE DAY for myself, where I could celebrate my birthday. Because the only way I get to be the priority, make my own decisions, is when I'm alone. And they call me at 8 in the morning to tell me how to spend my day off, even for things I specifically told them NOT to. And when I get mad? They brush it off. (cont in reply)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
