Parents Wonder If They “Messed Up Their Son” After He Blows Up At Them Over Years Of Neglect
All parents have their own idea of what it means to raise a child well.
So did this couple, who believed they’d done a pretty good job and were looking forward to celebrating their son’s acceptance into a competitive PhD physics program over dinner.
But the evening took a turn when their son dropped an emotional bombshell. He told them he felt unloved his entire life—convinced they loved each other more than him—and that he no longer wanted to stay in contact.
His father has turned to Reddit for advice on how to deal with the fallout. Read the full story below.
The parents thought it would be a night of celebration after their son got into a competitive PhD physics program
Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)
But instead, they were stunned when he admitted he’s never felt truly loved and doesn’t want to be in their lives anymore
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ahmed / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: worrieddad27
Some readers chimed in with similar experiences
Many sided with the couple’s son, saying his feelings were valid and the parents were in the wrong
One commenter did speak up in defense of the parents
The dad later shared that he had one more meeting with his son and revealed how it went
Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mary Taylor / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: worrieddad27
Most readers agreed the outcome was deserved
With a few others sharing final stories of their own
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I feel for the son so much. My own parents weren't much better, though in different ways. Just this past weekend was my birthday. There were a lot of other milestone events going on, so I made the choice to travel to where they live, knowing full well this would happen. But despite it being my birthday, the entire four days I did not get to make a single decision. Everything had to revolve around everyone else, usually my sisters kids (who are old enough to learn not everything needs to revolve around them). The day of my birthday, the party had to be at my sister's house, because she wanted it to be. The guest list, a bunch of strangers to me. We had to do whatever activity the kids wanted. I couldn't open my own presents, because they wanted to do it. The next day, the kids had to come over to my parents house where I was staying. They were told don't go in the room I was staying in. What did they do? Go in my room. Were there any consequences? No. (Cont in reply)
I offered to cook, something I enjoy and everyone likes what I make. But even though I had made the dish before and they liked it, my parents still insisted on questioning me as I did. And we couldn't eat any meal in peace, because the kids had to have their tablets blaring. When I told my sister my parents and I were going to the aquarium the next day (it was near the airport so I could leave straight from there), I immediately get "Oh you don't want to do that, do THIS instead". Now, like I said, I expected all this. Its always like this. But what put me over is that I took the day after my trip off work as well, so that I would have ONE DAY for myself, where I could celebrate my birthday. Because the only way I get to be the priority, make my own decisions, is when I'm alone. And they call me at 8 in the morning to tell me how to spend my day off, even for things I specifically told them NOT to. And when I get mad? They brush it off. (cont in reply)Load More Replies...
They tell me all the reasons its ok that I get treated that way. They play the victim, that I'm upsetting THEM by being mad. They give a half hearted apology and expect me to just drop it. But saying "I'm sorry" doesn't give me my day back. Offering to buy me dinner doesn't fix the problem. And it certainly doesn't prevent it from happening again. Because they'll know they can just do whatever they want, and then throw out some cheap 'fix' and be done with it.
I feel for the son so much. My own parents weren't much better, though in different ways. Just this past weekend was my birthday. There were a lot of other milestone events going on, so I made the choice to travel to where they live, knowing full well this would happen. But despite it being my birthday, the entire four days I did not get to make a single decision. Everything had to revolve around everyone else, usually my sisters kids (who are old enough to learn not everything needs to revolve around them). The day of my birthday, the party had to be at my sister's house, because she wanted it to be. The guest list, a bunch of strangers to me. We had to do whatever activity the kids wanted. I couldn't open my own presents, because they wanted to do it. The next day, the kids had to come over to my parents house where I was staying. They were told don't go in the room I was staying in. What did they do? Go in my room. Were there any consequences? No. (Cont in reply)
I offered to cook, something I enjoy and everyone likes what I make. But even though I had made the dish before and they liked it, my parents still insisted on questioning me as I did. And we couldn't eat any meal in peace, because the kids had to have their tablets blaring. When I told my sister my parents and I were going to the aquarium the next day (it was near the airport so I could leave straight from there), I immediately get "Oh you don't want to do that, do THIS instead". Now, like I said, I expected all this. Its always like this. But what put me over is that I took the day after my trip off work as well, so that I would have ONE DAY for myself, where I could celebrate my birthday. Because the only way I get to be the priority, make my own decisions, is when I'm alone. And they call me at 8 in the morning to tell me how to spend my day off, even for things I specifically told them NOT to. And when I get mad? They brush it off. (cont in reply)Load More Replies...
They tell me all the reasons its ok that I get treated that way. They play the victim, that I'm upsetting THEM by being mad. They give a half hearted apology and expect me to just drop it. But saying "I'm sorry" doesn't give me my day back. Offering to buy me dinner doesn't fix the problem. And it certainly doesn't prevent it from happening again. Because they'll know they can just do whatever they want, and then throw out some cheap 'fix' and be done with it.
30
7