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Ever since childhood, family roles are often spoken about as if they naturally come with emotional meaning and responsibility. Terms like “big brother” or “new sibling” are frequently assumed to automatically create connection, even when real-life relationships are far more complicated.

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story explores what happens when those expectations are placed on a teenager who has grown up largely detached from his father’s side of the family. When he then refused to accept to be a “big brother” to anyone, he was left wondering if he was wrong.

More info: Reddit

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For some, being pushed into that role can feel less like a privilege and more like an obligation, one that assumes connection where none exists

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author grew up mostly with his mom, seeing his dad only once a month and never forming bonds with his half-siblings

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His dad’s new pregnant girlfriend now wants to involve him in the baby’s life, expecting him to be excited about becoming a big brother

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When confronted, he bluntly told her he doesn’t consider himself a sibling and says she “picked the wrong guy”, which leaves her upset

Image credits: Natural-Bat7423

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The situation has escalated as his dad demands an apology, but the author refuses, standing by his feelings and boundaries

The OP explains that he grew up almost entirely with his mom, seeing his dad only once a month. Despite attempts to reduce or end his visitation, a judge ruled it should continue until he turns 18 largely because the dad technically fulfilled his minimal obligation. Over time, though, the dad had multiple relationships and children with other women, but none of them were ever integrated into the OP’s life.

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In fact, he actively chose not to meet his half-siblings, and his mom respected that boundary. However, things took a turn when the dad’s current girlfriend became pregnant. Unlike previous partners, she seems genuinely invested in building a relationship with the OP, and assumes he will be excited about becoming a big brother.

She invites him to baby-related events like shopping trips, scans, bonding moments, but he repeatedly shows his disinterest. Eventually, the girlfriend confronted him, asking why he isn’t “gearing up” for his new role. He told her he doesn’t see himself as a brother, and doesn’t intend to start now. He points out that this isn’t the first time his dad has had another child, and none of those relationships exist either.

When she retorted that she wanted better for her baby, the OP told her she picked the wrong guy for that. She then isolated herself, while his dad demanded an apology. The girlfriend also demanded an apology and asked him to promise that he’ll try to be a better brother.

Image credits: barriolo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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In situations like the one described in the story, psychology research helps explain why that expectation can feel unnatural or even overwhelming. According to Psychology Today, long-term emotional detachment, especially when it develops during adolescence, can create deep psychological barriers that are not easily reshaped simply because new family roles are introduced.

This becomes even more relevant in increasingly common blended or fragmented family systems. Choosing Therapy highlights that emotional closeness between half-siblings depends far more on sustained shared experiences than on biological ties alone. Without growing up in the same household or having consistent interaction during childhood, these relationships may remain more distant.

According to Raising Children, teenage identity development relies on stable emotional and social environments that allow young people to explore relationships and build a sense of self. Drawing on Erikson’s theory of identity versus role confusion, psychologists emphasize that roles such as “brother” are not simply assigned through biology, but emerge through consistent experiences of trust and emotional involvement.

Netizens agreed that the OP is not at fault for refusing a forced sibling relationship. They also criticized the father’s behavior and emphasized that the girlfriend should have been aware of his history before expecting a different outcome. What do you think about this situation? Was the girlfriend out of line for expecting him to bond with the baby, or was she just being hopeful? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens expressed empathy toward the author’s position and validation of his boundaries, especially given his long-standing emotional detachment from his father’s side of the family

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