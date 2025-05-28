“You’re 15”: Woman Realizes Her Son Got His GF Pregnant Because He Wants Her To Move

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen pregnancies aren’t necessarily the end of the world, but it’s probably safe to say that most folks would do their utmost to avoid it when possible. However, accidents do happen, so the parents of teens have to sometimes be pragmatic. But what if a parent learns their kid is trying to use pregnancy to get something?

A woman discovered that her fifteen year old son got his girlfriend pregnant on purpose because he thought he could leverage it into getting his family to move to her city. We got in touch with the mom who shared the post and she was kind enough to give some more details.

RELATED:

Avoiding teen pregnancy is generally pretty important

Share icon

Image credits: The HK Photo Company / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one mom learned her son got his GF pregnant just to manipulate her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: No_Pool_7823

The mom shared her thoughts with us

Bored Panda got in touch with the mom who shared the post and she was kind enough to give a few more details. When asked about why the post was so popular, she suspected that it had something to do with how hairbrained and downright dumb her son’s plan was. She thought it was “a ridiculous idea and infuriating to anyone with a developed frontal lobe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the post had a lot of comments from folks asking for clarification, more details, or just sharing their thoughts, suggestions and reactions. She thought a lot of them were useful because “I felt like maybe I was being harsh but the majority think I’m not. I think most of them were validating.”

This is understandably a frustrating situation, particularly from a mom who has very literally seen it before and knows, firsthand, just how hard he and Bree have made their lives. It doesn’t help that her son will probably not realize just how right she is for a while. Her final advice to us sums up her feelings perfectly: “Don’t have kids.” Unfortunately, the internet is rife with stories of parents who really should have listened to this advice, but didn’t.

Teen pregnancies tend to really set people back

Share icon

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to not paint all teen pregnancy with too broad of a brush, but by and large, the statistics aren’t great. The effect, largely, tends to fall on the teen mom. One study found that teenage mothers completed secondary schooling only 10–12% as often as their non-childbearing counterparts.

Another perhaps surprising statistic is that 25% of teen moms will typically have a second child within the next two years. It’s not at all hard to imagine how quickly this can cause the teen mom to drop out of school or perhaps even quit her job since looking after two children is a lot of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

That last point is quite important, as it forces the mom to often be economically dependent on the teen father, if he even sticks around. It doesn’t take an expert to realize that a teenage boy probably doesn’t have the best prospects, even if he is willing to work hard. However, unfortunately, it’s not at all uncommon for a teen mom’s partner to be four to five years old and often not even a teenager in the first place.

This is perhaps why many teen moms end up practically in poverty. For example, in the UK, roughly half of teen moms are in the bottom fifth of income distribution. The majority are unemployed, forced to rely on their partner or family to survive. For all their “planning” this young couple has really not considered what this will actually do to their futures. However, it does appear that they perhaps think that Bree’s family will help, as they seem to be in on it, something the mom shared in the update at the end of the article.

ADVERTISEMENT

This often does become a burden not only for the teenage couple, but their families as well. The woman who shared this story seems to believe as much, noting that she expects to have to help with the newborn. Given the time and energy she put into escaping this, it’s pretty easy to see why she would be so frustrated. She also later shared an update, which can be found after the comments below.

Readers were shocked at the young couple’s plan

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she shared a short update

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT