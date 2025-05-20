Teen Refuses To Be A Birthday Gift For Stepmother: “I Already Have A Mom”
Blending two families into one takes a lot of effort from everyone involved. Even though there was some tension, Reddit user Throwawaydontunderst thought his situation was going alright — until his dad’s new wife started insisting he call her “Mom.” The teenager just didn’t feel like she was. However, the pressure got to him, and he started doubting his decision. So, the boy made a post online where he described his situation in detail and asked others to share their take on it. Here’s what he wrote.
Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawaydontunderst
