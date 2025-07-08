Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”
Illustration of a hand holding a mirror shaped like a vulva with text encouraging vulva awareness and knowing your normal.
User submission
Health & Wellness

I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”

ginaava59 Gina Conolly
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not even going to sugar-coat this: I was 36 years old the first time I properly looked at my vulva.

Not a quick glance. Not a flash while shaving. I mean really looked, with a mirror, a quiet moment alone, and zero judgment.

And the weirdest part? I didn’t even realise I hadn’t looked until someone asked me: “Do you know what your normal is?”

That question came from a campaign launched by PAUSE Live, the UK’s biggest women’s health event. Their latest campaign, “Know Your Normal,” is asking women across the country to do something simple but revolutionary: check your vulva.

Yes. Your actual vulva.

For years, I assumed any weird symptoms were “just hormonal.” Or “just dryness.” Or “just me being dramatic.” I’d been taught, like so many of us, that our intimate health is taboo. Those changes down there are either shameful or just part of being a woman. Something to ignore or push through.

Turns out, that silence? It’s dangerous.

Dr. Shirin Lakhani, the GP fronting the Know Your Normal campaign, is trying to break that cycle. She’s made it her mission to talk openly about conditions like Lichen Sclerosus (LS), a chronic skin condition affecting the vulva that often goes undiagnosed for years.

“Too many women suffer in silence or are told it’s all in their head,” says Dr. Shirin. “We want women to know that effective, non-invasive treatments exist. And nothing about your body is too embarrassing to talk about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s right. And honestly? After finally getting up-close-and-personal with myself, I saw how little I actually knew about what’s “normal” for my body.

What Even Is Normal?

One of the most powerful things PAUSE Live created is their Vulva Self-Check Guide, a beautifully simple checklist that walks you through a monthly self-exam in four steps:

Use a mirror. Hold it in one hand and explore with the other.

Check the outer area (mons pubis and labia majora). Look for changes in skin, size, or texture.

Part the labia majora to see the labia minora. Observe any changes or discomfort.

Look at the vaginal opening and urethra. Check for redness, swelling, or irritation.

That’s it. No med school degree required. Just curiosity, gentleness, and a few minutes alone.

They also guide you on what to look for—things like unusual lumps, colour changes, discharge, itching, or anything that just doesn’t feel quite right. (Spoiler alert: your labia don’t need to match. Symmetry is not the goal.)

The goal isn’t to freak out over every tiny change. It’s to get familiar with your baseline so that when something’s off, you’ll know and you’ll act.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what Dr. Shirin and the campaign are fighting for: a world where women trust themselves enough to speak up. We stop waiting until things are unbearable before asking for help.

And honestly? I wish I’d started sooner.

So I’m telling every woman I know: look at your vulva. Know your texture, colour, and shape. Notice if anything feels off. Do it regularly. Speak up when you need to.

Because this isn’t about vanity, it’s about autonomy.

Download the full Vulva Self-Check Guide and join the conversation with #KnowYourNormal. Your health, your voice, your vulva. It’s all yours.

More info: pauselive.com

RELATED:

    Have You Checked Your Vulva Recently?

    I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”

    Check Your Vulva

    I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Know Your Normal

    I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”

    What to look for

    I Looked At My Vulva For The First Time At 36, And Here’s What I Learned About “Knowing Your Normal”

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    real women
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    0

    Gina Conolly

    Gina Conolly

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Gina Conolly is a respected UK-based marketing and communications specialist with a strong focus on women’s health and wellbeing. With over 20 years’ experience in dynamic healthcare and aesthetics environments.

    Read less »
    Gina Conolly

    Gina Conolly

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Gina Conolly is a respected UK-based marketing and communications specialist with a strong focus on women’s health and wellbeing. With over 20 years’ experience in dynamic healthcare and aesthetics environments.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT