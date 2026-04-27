Charles Joughin was the chief baker on the RMS Titanic when it sank on April 14, 1912. When the ship hit an iceberg, he acted quickly. He sent his 13 assistant bakers to the boat deck and gave them more than 50 loaves of bread so they would have food in the lifeboats. Even though he was supposed to get into Lifeboat 10, he chose not to leave the ship.



Instead, he stayed behind and tried to help other passengers. He threw about fifty deck chairs into the freezing ocean so people could use them to stay afloat. He also helped women and children get into lifeboats safely.



At one point during the panic, he went back to his cabin and drank a large amount of whisky. After that, he returned to the deck as the ship was sinking lower into the sea.



When the Titanic finally went under, Joughin stayed on it and went into the icy water with the ship. He did not fully drown and somehow managed to survive in the freezing Atlantic Ocean for about two hours. He later said he did not feel the cold very strongly, likely because of shock and alcohol.



Eventually, he was rescued when he was found in the water and held by another crew member until help arrived. He survived the disaster with only swollen feet. His story is remembered as one of the most unusual and surprising survival stories from the Titanic tragedy.