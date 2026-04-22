That’s exactly the spirit of r/interesting, a subreddit where users post all kinds of random things that grabbed their attention. We picked out some of the best recent ones and gathered them here for you. Scroll down and enjoy.

Whenever people come across anything that genuinely fascinates them , one of their first instincts is to share it with someone else. It’s a pretty universal impulse. If it catches your eye, you want others to see it too. And honestly, there’s something really lovely about that.

#1 LA Fires From A Plane

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#2 For The Apple Lovers

#3 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress

#4 Mit’s Device Pulls Drinking Water From Desert Air Using No Power

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#5 An Amazing Cosplay Of Mystique Cosplay Mid Merge. Credit To Magnetomystique

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#6 ​"The Netherlands Will Completely Ban Fireworks. The Country Has Adopted A National Fireworks Ban That Will Take Effect In 2026. The Goal Is To Protect Animals And Reduce Damage To Ecosystems." Dutch Senate Votes In Favor Of National Fireworks Ban

#7 Mount Rushmore If You Zoomed Out

#8 Amazing Paint Job

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#9 The Job Qualifications On This Filipino Job Ad

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#10 LEGO Switched Their Packaging From Plastic To Paper

#11 It's One Photo

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#13 Two Parents Listening To The Heartbeat Of Their 23-Year-Old Son’s Transplanted Heart

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#14 A 10MB Hard Drive From The 60s

#15 A 4500 Year Old Egyptian Dress Found In A Giza Tomb, Made With Over 7000 Beads

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#16 Rare Devil Sunrise Which Was Seen In Multiple Countries Causes one to think what ancient people would think about this?



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#17 Beach Sand Invisible To The Naked Eye

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#18 Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch

#19 Kane Hodder, The Actor Who Played Jason Voorhees In Four ‘Friday The 13th’ Films, Refused To Perform A Scene In Which Jason Was Supposed To Kick A Dog. He Insisted That Jason Wasn’t Evil Enough To Harm Animals

#20 A Cat With Fur And Eyes That Are Split Into Two Distinct Colors

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#21 Picture Accidentally Taken On The Disposable Camera Assembly Line

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#22 The Size Of This Czech Police Officer

#23 A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet

#24 Image Of A Cat Getting A CT Scan

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#25 A Photo Of An Anglerfish's Actual Size

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#26 Gotta Take Shoes Off At An Asian Party

#27 The Donkey Model For Shrek Passed Away At The Age Of 30

#28 The Heck Is This All About

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#29 When Japan Changed Its Flag In '99 And Nobody Knew Why

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#30 The Side Of Planet Earth We Aren't Used To Seeing

#31 Zoom Into The Picture, You’ll See It’s Actually Black And White!

#32 1800 Years Of History At One Home

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#33 This Dad In Texas, A True Bro

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#34 Curved Escalators Exist

#35 In Algeria, A Man Missing Since 1996 Was Found Captive In His Neighbor's Underground Pit

#36 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)

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#37 The German Police Has A Special Protection Suit For Cases Of Attacks With A Knife

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#38 A 191 Year Old Tortoise

#39 Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator

#40 The End Of Hiv Is Near!

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#41 Dummy Head For Training Dentists In The 1930s

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#42 Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen

#43 Fire Hydrant Bursts In Sub-Zero Temperature

#44 28-Year-Old Jenny Joseph Posing For The Columbia Pictures Logo In 1992

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#45 Accidental Camouflage…

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#46 Druid's Temple In The UK

#47 A World That Doesn't Exist Anymore The iconic Windows XP 'Bliss' desktop wallpaper shown above in 2001 and below in more recent years. location: Sonoma, California, USA



#48 Oha … Never Noticed !

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#49 How Do You Say Number 92?

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#50 Found This Wear Indicator On These Tires I have never seen this style of tire wear indicator ever before. I found it quite interesting. As long as the tire wear is equal over the surface, it works great



#51 Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House

#52 In 2018, Thief Hung Phuoc Nguyen Was Caught Using The Sketch On The Right

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#53 7 Engineers Were Suspended After They Built A Bridge With A 90-Degree Turn

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#54 This Photographer Has Spent Over 9 Years Documenting Solitary Vending Machines Across Japan

#55 This Is Christopher Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin’s 63 Year Old Son. Charlie Was 73 When Christopher Was Born

#56 That's Pretty Wild

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#57 A Mother And Her Daughter At A Budapest Market In 1987, And The Same Pair At The Same Market 33 Years Later

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#58 Saturn In Daylight, Visible Through A Telescope. 2022

#59 Did You Know

#60 This Was An Odd Thing To See Today

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#61 This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero

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#62 Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees

#63 Til Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work

#64 No One Has The 500 Day Streak On Reddit

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#65 Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Him

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#66 This Bridge Is Round For No Apparent Reason

#67 When Bill Gates Married Melinda French In 1994, He Rented Out All The Available Hotel Rooms On The Hawaiian Island Of Lanai To Prevent The Media From Staying There And Hired All The Helicopters On Maui To Keep Photographers From Flying Over The Wedding

#68 This Japanese Man Had An Argument With His Wife And Decided Not To Talk To Her. He Literally Went 20 Years Without Talking To Her They Raised 3 Kids Together And Started Talking After She Apologized After 20 Years Later

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#69 Eminem’s Song “Brain Damage” Was Inspired By His Real Bully, Deangelo Bailey, Who Once Bragged About Giving Him A Concussion. In 2001 Bailey Sued Him For $1 Million, But A Judge Threw Out The Case With A Rap

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#70 In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This