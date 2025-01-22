For all you lovers of the genre, we’ve gathered a collection of fascinating true crime facts and stories from across the web. Perfect for impressing your friends or giving yourself a healthy dose of goosebumps. Scroll down to check it out, upvote your favorite pics, and if you’ve got any eerie trivia to add, share it in the comments!

#1 Pretty Wild

#2 Pizza Hut To The Rescue

#3 At Just Nine-Years-Old, Nathan Thomson Saved His Mother From A Crazed Attacker Who Broke Into The Family Home Intent On Killing Her

#4 The Free Tape In Korean Post Offices Is Called 'Hope Tape'. It Has Details Of Missing Children And Age Progressed Pictures

#5 Time To Find A Lawyer Who Specializes In Bird Law

#6 "Boy In The Box" Finally Identified As Joseph Augustus Zarelli 66 Years Later!

#7 Youngest Person To Be Executed: George Stinney. He Was Executed For A Crime He Did Not Commit And Was Exonerated 70 Years After His Execution

#8 Many Years Ago, My Mom Went On A Date With Paul Bernardo. It Ended Quickly, As She Found Him To Be "Off". Glad She Trusted Her Instincts

#9 The 70's Were Crazy

#10 The Influence Of Columbine. Around 40 Mass Murderers Were Directly Influenced By Columbine

#11 My Moms Boyfriend I Called Dad Since I Was 3 Share icon This case was technically recent though for me it’s been 14 year of heck. I got out at 18, turned him in, my mom and siblings initially sided with him. (One being his victim as well she was only 16 at the time). I lost my case in Barton county mo and turned down kc no offer to prosecute based on supporting evidence. Their argument was that he would not pay for a prom dress and I was mad (?) idk he as all over with try’s. It was the other victims being young and denying out of fear that solidified my loss. Years later he would be caught with his biological grand daughter, this reopened my case. 4 years later after and even a day of being on stand with a jury present for 8 hours of triggering evidence, he would be found guilty, I feel free. But not enough to let my guard down as he has promised my death since I was about 3 if I spoke. I feel like he should be seen for what he is.



#12 The Co-Ed Killer - Ed Kemper

#13 The One On The Left Looks Like An Older Man To Me. Glad They Caught Him Though!

#14 One Of Many Homemade Cages Jayme Kushman And Her Partner Jamie Sena Used To Confine Their 5 Children Without Food, Water Or Bathroom Access For Up To 14 Hours A Day

#15 44 Days Of Hell. Japanese Highschool Girl Junko Furuta Was Abducted, Brutally Tortured For 44 Days (Nov 1988 To Jan 1989) By 4 Teenagers. They Put Her Dead Body In A 55 Gallon Drum And Filled It With Concrete. The Crime Was Believed To Be The Worst Case Of Juvenile Delinquency In Post War Japan

#16 Skull Found In David Attenborough's Garden Was Victorian Murder Victim Who Was Cut Up And Boiled To Feed Street Children Share icon A skull discovered in David Attenborough’s back garden belonged to the victim of a gruesome Victorian murder, a coroner has ruled.

Widow Julia Martha Thomas, 55, was attacked in 1879 by her maid Kate Webster who pushed her down the stairs, then strangled her, chopped up her body, boiled it and gave the dripping to local children to eat.

Webster was tried and sent to the gallows but the skull lay undiscovered until October last year when workmen at TV naturalist Sir David’s £1.5million home dug it up while building an extension.



#17 My Forensic Files Bingo Card. Happy Quarantine

#18 FBI's Fingerprint Files, 1944

#19 Amy Mihaljavic Got A Phone Call From A Mysterious Stranger Who Offered To Take Her To Buy A Gift For Her Mother. Amy Told Friends And Met The Man At A Local Shopping Center. She Was Found Dead Three Months Later

#20 And They Never Found Her Head... Anyway, You Won't Believe How Delicious These Meals Are!

#21 Found This In A River With My Magnet Solved A Cold Case With It!! Share icon I have a case number. The only news link is this but the investigation was still ongoing at the time of the interview. We have found over 80+ guns.



#22 Mindhunter (Netflix) -- Actual Serial Killers vs. Actors Who Played Them

#23 Born On 12 May 2003, Madeleine Mccann's Went Missing At Age 3 In 2007 While On Holiday With Her Parents In Praia Da Luz, Portugal. Her Case Remains Unsolved

#24 Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who Was Recently Released From Prison After Seven Years In Custody—took To Instagram On Dec. 29 To Show Off Her Freedom Feelings In A Mirror Selfie

#25 Susan Kuhnhausen Is The S**t

#26 Ester Petschar: (Night Stalker) Describes The Women Who Fancied Richard Ramirez. It's Her Whole Style And Sass For Me

#27 In 1995, 13 Yo Thad Philips Was Kidnapped From His Home By Joe Clark, Aka "The Bone Breaker Killer." Held Captive For Almost 2 Days, Both His Legs Were Broken And Ankles Were "Twisted Until They Snapped." He Managed To Escape And Eventually Walk Again

#28 In 1997, Reena Virk Was Relentlessly Bullied For Her Indian Heritage By Her Fellow Canadian Classmates. Her Life Ended At Age 14 When One Of Her Bullies Kelly Ellard Forced Reena's Head Under Water Until She Drowned

#29 On June 4th 2008, Jodi Arias (Currently Serving Life In Prison) Brutally Killed Her On And Off Again Boyfriend Travis Alexander

#30 This Girl Is 8 Year Old Maddie Clifton. In 1998, She Was Killed By A 14 Year Old Neighbor And Was Under His Waterbed For A Week

#31 Five Stages Of Body Decomposition In An Easy To Understand...chart

#32 Stephen Griffiths, The Crossbow Cannibal, Flipping Off The Cctv After Realizing It Was Watching Him Capture An Escaped Victim From His Flat

#33 Skylar Neese Was Stabbed To Death By Her Two 'Best Friends', Shelia Eddy And Rachel Shoaf

#34 6 Miles

#35 Man Arrested Nearly 50 Years After Killing A 15 Year Old Girl Thanks To Genetic Genealogy

#36 Missing Convicted Child Killer Lester Eubanks

#37 Peter Porco, After Being Attacked With An Axe By His Son While He Slept With His Wife: Gets Up And Uses The Bathroom, Writes A Check, Loads Dishwasher And Packs Lunch Before Dying After Getting Locked Out While Fetching The Mail

#38 Samantha Josephson Mistakenly Entered A Wrong Vehicle After Ordering An Uber And Was Stabbed Over 100 Times In The Backseat. This Incident Sparked New Laws And Procedures To Protect Passengers

#39 The First And Last Mugshots Of Warren Nutter, Who Served 65 Years In The Iowa State Penitentiary. The First Mugshot Was Taken In 1956, When Nutter Was 18. The Last Mugshot Was Taken In 2021, When He Was 84

#40 In December 2009 Susan Cox Powell Was Reported Missing. Police In West Valley City Utah Did Absolutely Nothing To Solve Her Case

#41 Daryll Rowe, Convicted Of Inflicting Multiple Counts Of Grievous Bodily Harm In A Landmark Case In The UK In 2017 After Deliberately Infecting Five Men With HIV

#42 Jo Kamisaku, One Of The 4 Kidnappers Of Junko Furuta, During His Arrest In 1989, Age 17. In 2004, He Kidnapped And Beat A Man For 4 Hours

#43 Olivia Engel Would Have Been 18. Olivia Was Killed Along With 19 Other Children, 6 Members Of Staff And The Perpetrator's Mother In The Sandy Hook Shooting On December 14th 2012

#44 On November 21st 2022, 44-Year-Old Quiana Mann Was Shot To Death By Her 10-Year-Old Son After She Refused To Buy Him A VR Headset

#45 Today I Learned

#46 What Do You Guys Think?

#47 Many Will Continue Mourning The Brutal Murder Of Vanessa Guillén, A 20-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned To Death By A Fellow Soldier April 22, 2020 In Fort Hood, Texas Share icon It was reported that Vanessa faced sexual harassment by a sergeant before her murder.



#48 18-Year Old Noah Galle Has Been Charged With 6 Charges Of Vehicular Homicide. The Florida Teen Drove His Bmw At A Speed Of 151mph Into An Suv, Killing All 6 People Inside. He Would Often Post Videos On TikTok Bragging About How Fast He Could Drive

#49 On October 2017, Father Of Four, Kenneth White Was Killed When A 6-Pound Rock Thrown By A Group Of Teens Crashed Through The Windshield Of The Van He Was Riding

#50 Matthew Shepard, Was An American College Student Who Was Severely Beaten Because Of His Sexual Orientation And Was Left To Die In October 1998

#51 Current State Of The Watts Family Home

#52 In August 1965, Louisville, Kentucky's First Black Female Prosecutor Was Murdered. Her Case Remains Unsolved

#53 Each Week I Recreate The Last Meals Of Notable People. This Week I Focused On Dutch Schultz's Last Meal Of Steak, Fries & Peppercorn Sauce

#54 My Blood Is Boiling

#55 Elizabeth Short, Age 22, Who Would Become Infamous As The Black Dahlia, Poses For Pictures Outside Of John Marshall High School, La, 1946

#56 Molly Cheng: Mother Drowns Herself And 3 Children In Vadnais Lake Shortly After Husband Shot Himself

#57 Melted Plastic Chairs In The Columbine Highschool Cafeteria After The Massacre

#58 Chad Oulson Was Shot And Killed After Throwing Popcorn At A Man Following A Verbal Altercation In A Movie Theatre

#59 On July 12th 2024, Gavin Plumb Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Soliciting The Kidnap, Sa, And Murder Of TV Presenter Holly Willoughby

#60 The Fence Where Matthew Shephard, A Gay Man Who Was Tortured And Murdered, Was Beaten And Left To Die

#61 On September 22nd 2006, 16-Year-Old Cassie Jo Stoddart Was Brutally Murdered By Two Boys She Considered Friends. The Perpetrators Were Inspired By The Movie "Scream'"

#62 On April 14th 1991, 19-Year-Old Rachel Mclean Was Strangled To Death By Her Boyfriend Who Hid Her Body Under Her House After She Said No To His Marriage Proposal

#63 On November 13th 2001, Michael Blagg Reported His Wife Jennifer And 6-Year-Old Daughter Abby Missing. Michael Had Murdered Jennifer. Abby Remains Missing To This Day

#64 After Being Falsely Accused Of R*pe By Classmate Wanetta Gibson, Brian Banks Spent Close To Six Years In Prison

#65 Zheng Shuzhen, A Chinese Grandmother, Sobs As She Holds A Photo Of Her Infant Granddaughter, Who Died After Drinking Tainted Milk

#66 Ty Underwood, 24, Was Murdered By A New Partner. Someone She Met Just A Few Weeks Prior. Her Story Highlights The Dangers Of Being A Black Transwoman