Here’s a riddle for you, pandas: What’s something that gives you chills without the need for cold weather? Keeps you glued to the edge of your seat but isn’t a rollercoaster? Gets dissected in podcasts but has nothing to do with a lab? The headline might have already spoiled it—it’s true crime!

For all you lovers of the genre, we’ve gathered a collection of fascinating true crime facts and stories from across the web. Perfect for impressing your friends or giving yourself a healthy dose of goosebumps. Scroll down to check it out, upvote your favorite pics, and if you’ve got any eerie trivia to add, share it in the comments!

#1

Pretty Wild

Portrait of a young woman with text about true crime story involving confession, DNA testing, and prosecution.

    #2

    Pizza Hut To The Rescue

    Man and woman involved in a true crime story; note details a plea for help via a pizza order app in 2015.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well done to the employees for their attention to the details

    #3

    At Just Nine-Years-Old, Nathan Thomson Saved His Mother From A Crazed Attacker Who Broke Into The Family Home Intent On Killing Her

    Young boy involved in a true crime story, showing bravery after surviving a violent encounter.

    #4

    The Free Tape In Korean Post Offices Is Called ‘Hope Tape’. It Has Details Of Missing Children And Age Progressed Pictures

    Package with true crime stories and curiosities, featuring missing individuals' profiles.

    #5

    Time To Find A Lawyer Who Specializes In Bird Law

    Bird in jail cell with bread and water, part of a true crime story, with a black bar over its face for identity protection.

    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if this is some kind of weird joke but I'm pretty sure that poor bird isn't seeing the funny side.

    #6

    “Boy In The Box” Finally Identified As Joseph Augustus Zarelli 66 Years Later!

    Tweet revealing identity of "The Boy In The Box," a notable true crime story, as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

    #7

    Youngest Person To Be Executed: George Stinney. He Was Executed For A Crime He Did Not Commit And Was Exonerated 70 Years After His Execution

    Young boy in striped prisoner uniform, part of chilling true crime stories collection.

    #8

    Many Years Ago, My Mom Went On A Date With Paul Bernardo. It Ended Quickly, As She Found Him To Be "Off". Glad She Trusted Her Instincts

    Business card with "Price Waterhouse," related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #9

    The 70's Were Crazy

    70s crime mugshots highlighting true crime curiosities in a humorous meme format.

    loubyjohnson avatar
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last picture is of an actor from it’s always sunny.

    #10

    The Influence Of Columbine. Around 40 Mass Murderers Were Directly Influenced By Columbine

    Collage of individuals connected to true crime stories and curiosities, with various portraits displayed in rows.

    loubyjohnson avatar
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are these people all male. I’m interested from a psychological point of view. Why no females, what drives the male more?

    #11

    My Moms Boyfriend I Called Dad Since I Was 3

    Mugshot of a man involved in a true crime story shown on a news report with a headline below.

    This case was technically recent though for me it’s been 14 year of heck. I got out at 18, turned him in, my mom and siblings initially sided with him. (One being his victim as well she was only 16 at the time). I lost my case in Barton county mo and turned down kc no offer to prosecute based on supporting evidence. Their argument was that he would not pay for a prom dress and I was mad (?) idk he as all over with try’s. It was the other victims being young and denying out of fear that solidified my loss. Years later he would be caught with his biological grand daughter, this reopened my case. 4 years later after and even a day of being on stand with a jury present for 8 hours of triggering evidence, he would be found guilty, I feel free. But not enough to let my guard down as he has promised my death since I was about 3 if I spoke. I feel like he should be seen for what he is.

    #12

    The Co-Ed Killer - Ed Kemper

    Mugshot of a man involved in true crime stories, illustrating an infamous historical case.

    #13

    The One On The Left Looks Like An Older Man To Me. Glad They Caught Him Though!

    True crime comparison of a sketch and photo in a tweet about the Night Stalker case.

    #14

    One Of Many Homemade Cages Jayme Kushman And Her Partner Jamie Sena Used To Confine Their 5 Children Without Food, Water Or Bathroom Access For Up To 14 Hours A Day

    Two women in mugshots beside an unsettling handmade crib highlight a true crime story curiosity.

    #15

    44 Days Of Hell. Japanese Highschool Girl Junko Furuta Was Abducted, Brutally Tortured For 44 Days (Nov 1988 To Jan 1989) By 4 Teenagers. They Put Her Dead Body In A 55 Gallon Drum And Filled It With Concrete. The Crime Was Believed To Be The Worst Case Of Juvenile Delinquency In Post War Japan

    A young woman with long dark hair smiling, associated with true crime stories and curiosities.

    #16

    Skull Found In David Attenborough's Garden Was Victorian Murder Victim Who Was Cut Up And Boiled To Feed Street Children

    Elderly man in blue shirt with two inset images: a skull and a vintage photo, related to true crime stories.

    A skull discovered in David Attenborough’s back garden belonged to the victim of a gruesome Victorian murder, a coroner has ruled.
    Widow Julia Martha Thomas, 55, was attacked in 1879 by her maid Kate Webster who pushed her down the stairs, then strangled her, chopped up her body, boiled it and gave the dripping to local children to eat.
    Webster was tried and sent to the gallows but the skull lay undiscovered until October last year when workmen at TV naturalist Sir David’s £1.5million home dug it up while building an extension.

    #17

    My Forensic Files Bingo Card. Happy Quarantine

    Forensic Files bingo card highlighting true crime stories and curiosities.

    #18

    FBI's Fingerprint Files, 1944

    Historic archive room with rows of workers, showcasing true crime curiosities in a vast, organized setting.

    #19

    Amy Mihaljavic Got A Phone Call From A Mysterious Stranger Who Offered To Take Her To Buy A Gift For Her Mother. Amy Told Friends And Met The Man At A Local Shopping Center. She Was Found Dead Three Months Later

    Young girl in a white shirt with a cross necklace, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    loubyjohnson avatar
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m actually shocked that this young girl was not bought up with a bit more common sense. This could have been avoided if she were better educated by her elders. How sad this is for all who knew her.

    #20

    And They Never Found Her Head... Anyway, You Won't Believe How Delicious These Meals Are!

    True crime podcasts compared humorously to meal kit ads in a social media post.

    #21

    Found This In A River With My Magnet Solved A Cold Case With It!!

    Man in a kayak holds a rusty gun found while exploring, highlighting true crime curiosities.

    I have a case number. The only news link is this but the investigation was still ongoing at the time of the interview. We have found over 80+ guns.

    #22

    Mindhunter (Netflix) -- Actual Serial Killers vs. Actors Who Played Them

    Collage of various individuals associated with true crime stories and curiosities.

    #23

    Born On 12 May 2003, Madeleine Mccann’s Went Missing At Age 3 In 2007 While On Holiday With Her Parents In Praia Da Luz, Portugal. Her Case Remains Unsolved

    Young child with short blonde hair in a red top, relevant to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #24

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who Was Recently Released From Prison After Seven Years In Custody—took To Instagram On Dec. 29 To Show Off Her Freedom Feelings In A Mirror Selfie

    A woman taking a mirror selfie in a hotel room, wearing a casual outfit.

    amylee_1 avatar
    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This murder I can sort of understand. They could have called the authorities, but given everyone bought the poor single mum with a severely disabled child line, I can see why she thought killing her mum was the only way to be free of her.

    #25

    Susan Kuhnhausen Is The S**t

    Two people in a historical true crime story. A woman survived an attack by a hitman hired by her husband.

    #26

    Ester Petschar: (Night Stalker) Describes The Women Who Fancied Richard Ramirez. It's Her Whole Style And Sass For Me

    A person wearing heart-shaped glasses, showcasing a scene related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #27

    In 1995, 13 Yo Thad Philips Was Kidnapped From His Home By Joe Clark, Aka "The Bone Breaker Killer." Held Captive For Almost 2 Days, Both His Legs Were Broken And Ankles Were "Twisted Until They Snapped." He Managed To Escape And Eventually Walk Again

    Person wearing a red baseball jersey and cap, standing in front of a window. True crime story context.

    #28

    In 1997, Reena Virk Was Relentlessly Bullied For Her Indian Heritage By Her Fellow Canadian Classmates. Her Life Ended At Age 14 When One Of Her Bullies Kelly Ellard Forced Reena's Head Under Water Until She Drowned

    Two women associated with intriguing true crime stories, one smiling, the other serious.

    #29

    On June 4th 2008, Jodi Arias (Currently Serving Life In Prison) Brutally Killed Her On And Off Again Boyfriend Travis Alexander

    A couple posing together near a waterfall, representing true crime stories theme.

    #30

    This Girl Is 8 Year Old Maddie Clifton. In 1998, She Was Killed By A 14 Year Old Neighbor And Was Under His Waterbed For A Week

    Child wearing a leopard print turtleneck, smiling at the camera, part of a true crime stories collection.

    #31

    Five Stages Of Body Decomposition In An Easy To Understand...chart

    A true crime curiosity cake showing stages of decay, from fresh to dry remains, depicted on a realistic hand model.

    #32

    Stephen Griffiths, The Crossbow Cannibal, Flipping Off The Cctv After Realizing It Was Watching Him Capture An Escaped Victim From His Flat

    Person holding a crossbow in a narrow hallway, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #33

    Skylar Neese Was Stabbed To Death By Her Two ‘Best Friends’, Shelia Eddy And Rachel Shoaf

    Women featured in a collection of true crime stories and curiosities, shown in various settings.

    #34

    6 Miles

    True crime story poster seeking information about a hit-and-run incident from January 1, 2016, involving a black sedan.

    #35

    Man Arrested Nearly 50 Years After Killing A 15 Year Old Girl Thanks To Genetic Genealogy

    True crime story: 1972 Illinois girl cold case solved with genetic genealogy.

    #36

    Missing Convicted Child Killer Lester Eubanks

    Three images depicting changes in appearance of convicted criminal, part of true crime stories and curiosities.

    #37

    Peter Porco, After Being Attacked With An Axe By His Son While He Slept With His Wife: Gets Up And Uses The Bathroom, Writes A Check, Loads Dishwasher And Packs Lunch Before Dying After Getting Locked Out While Fetching The Mail

    A smiling man with glasses, representing a true crime story curiosity.

    #38

    Samantha Josephson Mistakenly Entered A Wrong Vehicle After Ordering An Uber And Was Stabbed Over 100 Times In The Backseat. This Incident Sparked New Laws And Procedures To Protect Passengers

    Smiling woman in a white fur coat, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #39

    The First And Last Mugshots Of Warren Nutter, Who Served 65 Years In The Iowa State Penitentiary. The First Mugshot Was Taken In 1956, When Nutter Was 18. The Last Mugshot Was Taken In 2021, When He Was 84

    Two images of an unidentified man during different times in his life, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #40

    In December 2009 Susan Cox Powell Was Reported Missing. Police In West Valley City Utah Did Absolutely Nothing To Solve Her Case

    Woman smiling with two young boys in striped shirts, outdoors on a sunny day.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband likely did it. Then killed the kids https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/article274469475.html

    #41

    Daryll Rowe, Convicted Of Inflicting Multiple Counts Of Grievous Bodily Harm In A Landmark Case In The UK In 2017 After Deliberately Infecting Five Men With HIV

    Handcuffed man exiting a vehicle, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    loubyjohnson avatar
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A*****e. He should never see the light of day, this was cruel and premeditated

    #42

    Jo Kamisaku, One Of The 4 Kidnappers Of Junko Furuta, During His Arrest In 1989, Age 17. In 2004, He Kidnapped And Beat A Man For 4 Hours

    Young man sitting indoors, holding a cigarette, with another cigarette sticking out of his nose, representing crime curiosities.

    #43

    Olivia Engel Would Have Been 18. Olivia Was Killed Along With 19 Other Children, 6 Members Of Staff And The Perpetrator’s Mother In The Sandy Hook Shooting On December 14th 2012

    Collage of children, related to true crime stories and curiosities, featuring smiling faces and diverse backgrounds.

    #44

    On November 21st 2022, 44-Year-Old Quiana Mann Was Shot To Death By Her 10-Year-Old Son After She Refused To Buy Him A VR Headset

    A person with braided hair smiling in a restaurant setting, linked to true crime stories.

    #45

    Today I Learned

    Young woman holding a black cat, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #46

    What Do You Guys Think?

    Proposed Bentley's Law would mandate drunk drivers pay child support if a parent is killed, true crime story highlighted.

    #47

    Many Will Continue Mourning The Brutal Murder Of Vanessa Guillén, A 20-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned To Death By A Fellow Soldier April 22, 2020 In Fort Hood, Texas

    U.S. Army soldier in camouflage uniform with flag background, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    It was reported that Vanessa faced sexual harassment by a sergeant before her murder.

    #48

    18-Year Old Noah Galle Has Been Charged With 6 Charges Of Vehicular Homicide. The Florida Teen Drove His Bmw At A Speed Of 151mph Into An Suv, Killing All 6 People Inside. He Would Often Post Videos On TikTok Bragging About How Fast He Could Drive

    Curly-haired young man as part of true crime stories and curiosities collection.

    #49

    On October 2017, Father Of Four, Kenneth White Was Killed When A 6-Pound Rock Thrown By A Group Of Teens Crashed Through The Windshield Of The Van He Was Riding

    Bald man in a blue shirt holding a baby, smiling outdoors. True crime keyword image.

    #50

    Matthew Shepard, Was An American College Student Who Was Severely Beaten Because Of His Sexual Orientation And Was Left To Die In October 1998

    Portrait in black and white by a window, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #51

    Current State Of The Watts Family Home

    A large dark brown house under a cloudy sky, a setting for true crime stories and curiosities.

    #52

    In August 1965, Louisville, Kentucky’s First Black Female Prosecutor Was Murdered. Her Case Remains Unsolved

    Portrait of a woman from a true crime story, wearing a light-colored top and a necklace, smiling softly.

    #53

    Each Week I Recreate The Last Meals Of Notable People. This Week I Focused On Dutch Schultz’s Last Meal Of Steak, Fries & Peppercorn Sauce

    A historical figure in a suit and hat next to a plate of fries with steak; true crime stories and curiosities theme.

    #54

    My Blood Is Boiling

    Young child holding a small dog, overlay text discussing a legal case dismissal related to a true crime story.

    #55

    Elizabeth Short, Age 22, Who Would Become Infamous As The Black Dahlia, Poses For Pictures Outside Of John Marshall High School, La, 1946

    Woman standing in front of ornate doors, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #56

    Molly Cheng: Mother Drowns Herself And 3 Children In Vadnais Lake Shortly After Husband Shot Himself

    "Couple in a cityscape and three children by a food truck, connected to true crime stories and curiosities theme."

    #57

    Melted Plastic Chairs In The Columbine Highschool Cafeteria After The Massacre

    Melted purple chairs around a table, evoking chilling true crime scene curiosities.

    #58

    Chad Oulson Was Shot And Killed After Throwing Popcorn At A Man Following A Verbal Altercation In A Movie Theatre

    "Smiling couple outdoors with a blurred child, related to true crime stories and curiosities."

    #59

    On July 12th 2024, Gavin Plumb Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Soliciting The Kidnap, Sa, And Murder Of TV Presenter Holly Willoughby

    "Two people side by side, related to true crime stories and curiosities."

    #60

    The Fence Where Matthew Shephard, A Gay Man Who Was Tortured And Murdered, Was Beaten And Left To Die

    Man standing near wooden structure with flowers, under blue sky, reflecting true crime stories' eerie setting.

    #61

    On September 22nd 2006, 16-Year-Old Cassie Jo Stoddart Was Brutally Murdered By Two Boys She Considered Friends. The Perpetrators Were Inspired By The Movie "Scream’"

    A woman smiling with long brown hair, featured in true crime stories content.

    #62

    On April 14th 1991, 19-Year-Old Rachel Mclean Was Strangled To Death By Her Boyfriend Who Hid Her Body Under Her House After She Said No To His Marriage Proposal

    Woman with curly hair smiling, wearing a patterned top; connected to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #63

    On November 13th 2001, Michael Blagg Reported His Wife Jennifer And 6-Year-Old Daughter Abby Missing. Michael Had Murdered Jennifer. Abby Remains Missing To This Day

    A woman and child hugging outdoors, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #64

    After Being Falsely Accused Of R*pe By Classmate Wanetta Gibson, Brian Banks Spent Close To Six Years In Prison

    Man overwhelmed during a courtroom scene, true crime emotions run high as people offer support by placing hands on his shoulder.

    #65

    Zheng Shuzhen, A Chinese Grandmother, Sobs As She Holds A Photo Of Her Infant Granddaughter, Who Died After Drinking Tainted Milk

    Woman holding a baby's photo and documents, visibly distressed, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #66

    Ty Underwood, 24, Was Murdered By A New Partner. Someone She Met Just A Few Weeks Prior. Her Story Highlights The Dangers Of Being A Black Transwoman

    Smiling person sitting in a car, related to true crime stories and curiosities.

    #67

    On February 20th 2007, 15-Year-Old Carly Ryan Was Murdered On A Beach. She Was Groomed Online By A 50-Year-Old Man Who Pretended To Be An 18-Year-Old Boy

    "Portrait of a young woman with true crime connection, smiling, against a soft blue background."

