When you get into a relationship with someone, it means you trust them enough to let them into the personal and intimate spaces of your life. And so, if someone violates that trust, the ramifications of that can last a very long time, even after the event has passed.

We’re pretty sure that today’s OP will be among those people whose trust issues impact them in an interesting way. After all, the way his girlfriend violated his trust is very… let’s say, intriguing, but definitely gross.

More info: Reddit

When you get into a relationship with someone, it means you trust them enough to become part of your day-to-day life, but not to disturb your peace too much

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When your partner violates your trust, like one woman did to her boyfriend, more often than not, there is no going back

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text describing a guy horrified after witnessing his girlfriend spitting into his food, feeling compelled to do it.

Young woman smiling while holding a bowl of cereal with milk and a spoon in a bright kitchen setting.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be more specific, one day, this man witnessed his girlfriend spitting into his cereal

Text excerpt showing shock after witnessing girlfriend spitting in food, mentioning feeling compelled to do it.

Text of a guy horrified after witnessing his girlfriend spitting in his food, describing his reaction and silence.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Yes, you read that right – she spat in his food, and what’s even more shocking is that she didn’t have a reasonable way of justifying it

Text excerpt discussing a girlfriend acting casual and unapologetic after spitting in her boyfriend’s food.

Text screenshot showing someone questioning if they are overreacting after witnessing their girlfriend spitting in their food.

Image credits: FancyCod6637

So, there is no surprise this sent the man down a spiral of reconsidering their whole relationship

The OP has been dating his girlfriend for about 5 months, and things have been normal throughout this whole period. They stay over at his apartment, cook together, and eat together – just perfect relationship bliss. Or, that’s what he thought.

One morning, the man poured himself a bowl of cereal, but went to the bathroom before eating it. When he came back, he saw his girlfriend hunched over the bowl, spitting into his food. And there was no other way to interpret the situation – she was straight up leaving her saliva in his cereal.

He immediately called her out, but she denied doing anything weird. But how can she expect that to work when he saw the act taking place, clear as day? After a few minutes of questioning, she caved in and confessed. But her explanation was that she did it because “something compelled” her to. This kind of an answer freaked the OP out. Why was she’s so casual about it all? This was beyond strange.

We can’t disagree with him – spitting in food someone is about to eat is indeed strange. In fact, it’s not only weird but borderline criminal, too. You see, depending on the place you are, such an event can be treated as enough for certain legal charges.

Not to mention the fact that doing this violates someone’s trust. Like, how is the OP supposed to trust his girlfriend around his food after this? And not only around his food, just in general.

Just as we mentioned in the beginning, when someone enters a relationship, they let a person into their personal, intimate spaces with an expectation of them being respected. In fact, some even say that in relationships, trust is the big T, which just shows how important it is for their foundation. And that means that this simple letter being damaged, can cause a lot of further damage for the rest of the kinship.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The ways trust can be broken are beyond various – it ultimately depends from person to person. For someone’s trust to be broken, a grand thing needs to happen, like infidelity, violence, dependance on substances, or something along those lines. For others, even the smallest blip can wreck the whole thing.

For instance, a broken promise to spend time together, a forgotten detail, or something like that. If that was an important thing for someone and it gets violated, it’s normal, and even expected for them to develop some issues. Sometimes, these issues are able to be resolved, depending on how willing both involved parties are to work on them.

One of the best ways to step out of mistrust is to show consistent changed behavior over time. Basically, while trust can be violated in a second, it cannot be rebuilt in the same amount of time – it requires a lot of time.

Sometimes, outside help is beneficial too. For example, couples can reach out to counselors to help them to work on the causes and results of their broken trust, as sometimes doing it all by yourself can be too overwhelming to properly work. At the same time, there are some situations when there is no going back. And that might be the case in today’s story.

Here, the trust was broken not by forgetting some kind of detail, it was by contaminating someone’s meal with saliva. To make matters worse, there was no justifiable explanation as to why it was done. So, in this case, the “consistent changed behavior over time” might not really work, as for it to be implemented, a second change has to take place.

And netizens urged the original poster to not give one, but rather to get out of the relationship before it’s too late. Do you agree with such a stance? Please, explain in the comments.

Netizens encouraged the man to leave her as soon as possible, as her behavior just screamed “anti-social”

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a guy reacts with horror after his girlfriend spits in his food.

Reddit user horrified after witnessing girlfriend spitting in his food and questioning her reason for the act.

Online discussion with users debating if a story about a guy horrified after witnessing girlfriend spitting in his food is real.

Alt text: Comment warning a guy horrified after witnessing his girlfriend spitting in his food, urging him to protect himself and run away.

Comment expressing shock and warning about potential poisoning after witnessing girlfriend spitting in his food.

Guy reacting with shock and disgust after witnessing girlfriend spitting in his food during a meal.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy horrified after witnessing his girlfriend spitting in his food.

Comment describing a guy horrified after witnessing his girlfriend spitting in his food, with a disturbing story shared.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if the guy can accept his girlfriend’s behavior of spitting in his food.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing disgust over a girlfriend spitting in food and concerns about personal hygiene.

Comment expressing concern about mental illness and advising to leave a girlfriend who spit in his food due to compulsive behavior.

