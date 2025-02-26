And no page embraces that better than Welcome JPEG on Instagram . With no rhyme, no reason, and barely any context, it delivers a steady stream of unhinged, absurd images . If that’s exactly what you need today, stick around—we’ve rounded up some of their best. Scroll down and enjoy.

You can’t always trust the internet to be accurate, but at least you can count on it to never run out of nonsense.

#1 Orthodox Monks Playing In The Snow On Mount Athos, Greece (2015) Share icon

#2 Paintings Made On Ms Paint By Christian Young Share icon

#3 80s Style Pet Portraits By Olan Meows Share icon

#4 Several Graffiti Artists Got Together To Tag This Soon-To-Be-Demolished Building In Miami During Art Basel Last Week Share icon

#5 “Too Much Love”, A Photo Series By Katja Kemnitz That Shows How Kids Overuse Toys Share icon

#6 Storm Chaser Tim Samaras Share icon

#7 The Solar Eclipse Share icon

#8 A Monk In The Himalayas Meditating In Frozen Temperatures Share icon This type of Meditation is called Tapasya and is said to raise the temperature of the bodies core so you are unaffected by external forces of nature

#9 Walter Wick Is An American Photographer Best Known For Creating The Images In The “I Spy” Series Of Children’s Books Share icon

#10 In 1986, A French Woman Named Nadine Invested Several Months To Gain The Necessary Qualifications To Operate A Helicopter Share icon She then proceeded to rent one, fly it over a prison, and successfully extract her husband Michel, a convicted bank robber, from the prison’s roof

#11 “Tree, Line” Photo Series By Zander Olsen (2004-Ongoing) Share icon Inspired by the intersection of nature and human intervention in the landscape, Olsen’s photographs capture trees wrapped in white/colorful material, aligning them with the horizon line.



The series prompts viewers to contemplate the relationship between nature and human structures, questioning the boundaries and interactions between the two.

#12 Low Poly Animals Share icon

#13 Priests And Monks Blessing Server Rooms And Sprinkling Holy Water On Computer Systems As A Way To Prevent Them From Ever Shutting Down Share icon

#14 ‘Swim Call’ Is A Naval Tradition Where Sailors Are Allowed To Swim In The Open Ocean During A Ship’s Deployment Share icon

#15 The Accidentally Discovered Giant Crystal Cave Located In Chihuahua, Mexico Was First Discovered By Two Brothers In April 2000 Share icon Unbeknownst to them, the Naica mine in which they were drilling, is connected to the cave. The cave has since been visited by a variety of geologists who have made the pilgrimage there to study its unique giant selenite crystal formations.

#16 Droodles By Roger Price (1953) , They Are Visual Riddles That He Released As A Book In The 50s Share icon

#17 Tripod Fish (Bathypterois Grallator) Share icon

#18 Yohji Yamamoto “Many Buttons” Shirt (2010) Share icon

#19 Ghost Horse Studio Designed By Asher Moss Located In Yucca Mesa, California Share icon

#20 Dan Hays Paints Low Resolution Landscapes Pixel By Pixel. Swipe Through To Zoom Into The Detail. This Painting Is Called “Colorado Snow Effect 4” (2007) Share icon

#21 A Man Poses For A Photo On A Camel In Front Of A Soyuz Rocket At Baikonur, Kazakh Ssr, In The 1980s Share icon

#22 In 1992, Artist Paul Sermon Created A Digital Portal Between Two Separate Beds In Different Locations Using 2 Way Projections For His Artwork “Telematic Dreaming” Share icon Viewers would lay on these beds and a livestream of them was projected onto the opposing bed in the other location.



They could interact with each other across this live-streamed portal as newly disembodied, projected forms; hence the title “telematic dreaming”. This process was meant to call into question the nature of digital relationships by blurring the line between presence and absence.

#23 “Cat Scans” - A Series Of Cats Placed On Flatbed Scanners Share icon

#24 Toshihiko Takamizawa’s Custom Esp Angel Guitars Share icon

#25 Hideo Kojima Voiced By Hideo Kojima Share icon

#26 Italian Artist, Graziano Cecchini, Pouring Red Dye Into The Trevi Fountain Turning It Blood Red (2017) Share icon He performed the act as a protest against the Italian government’s lack of attention to security, tourism, cleanliness, and transparency.

#27 The Cast Of Severance Was Seen ‘Working’ Today In Their Cubicle At Grand Central Terminal Inside Of A Glass Cube Share icon

#28 Works By Female Pentimento (2023-2024) Share icon

#29 Artist Sven Sachsalber Has Actually Looked For And Found A Single Needle Hidden In A Haystack As Part Of A Performance Art Piece Share icon Done by hand, it took 18 hours to complete this task at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. (2014)



Sachsalber gave himself 24 hours to find the needle by hand. His method was pretty simple: take a handful of hay, not too large, fold it a couple times and bend it, and, theoretically, if the needle was in that handful, he’d feel it. After about 18 hours, he emerged from his position next to the haystack, whooping, as he brandished the needle.

#30 Life Finds A Way Share icon

#31 Scans From Burst Magazines Documenting The Japanese Underground Punk Movement In The Late 90s Share icon

#32 X-Rays Taken By Us-Mexico Border Patrol Share icon

#33 Works By Anton Alekseev Share icon

#34 Ceramics By Robert Dawson Share icon

#35 Soccer Matches Are Played In Front Of A Wwii Bunker In St. Pauli, Hamburg Share icon The Feldstraße Bunker, also known as the Media Bunker, has been restored and now houses a luxury hotel, nightclubs, and concert venues.

#36 Taylor Hill Photographed By Yorgos Lanthimos For V Magazine (2016) Share icon

#37 Grocery Store Displays On Easter In America Share icon

#38 Freak Island Located Near Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada Share icon

#39 Trail Cam Photos Share icon

#40 What Women Keep In Their Bags Share icon

#41 Graffiti Works By Klub2020 (2023-2024) Share icon

#42 The Aquamen Are Part Of The French Theater Group “Machtiern” Share icon They are known for wandering around with fish bowls on their heads containing live fish.



The work was meant as a commentary on our ability to communicate with those around us when faced with rapidly growing social and political barriers.



Members from the theater group have stated that the performance is “not for the faint of heart” adding that it took years to perfect the craft and hone in on the design for the helmets, each of which are custom designed to fit the wearer to ensure leaks do not occur.

#43 Goodnight Share icon

#44 Paintings By Ollie Jones Share icon

#45 The Streets Of Los Angeles Photographed By Still Brazy Share icon

#46 Researchers Asked 100 People To Draw Different Famous Logos From Memory, Here Are The Results Share icon

#47 Og Tumblr Girl Allison Harvard Also Known As Creepy Chan Share icon She became famous in the 2000s after users on 4chan’s paranormal boards discovered her MySpace photos and began posting them calling her “Creepy Chan”. The “Creepy Chan” name stuck and soon enough she had a huge cult like following as the meme spread through the internet

#48 Pro Wrestler Mizuki From Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Performing Her Signature Moves Share icon

#49 Behind The Scenes Of Deftones “My Own Summer (Shove It)” Music Video (1997) Directed By Dean Karr Share icon

#50 The Bond Between A Yak And His Herder Is Sacred Share icon The herders follow them in a transhumance pattern between spring, summer autumn and winter pasture. Yaks contribute to maintain the delicate ecosystem; they graze on a high variety of flora, fertilizing the land which their manure, spreading the seeds with their hooves

#51 Muhammad Ali Once Paid A Surprise Visit To The ‘Sopranos’ Set Share icon James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, upon seeing the legendary boxer: “Holy sh*t.”

#52 Nathan Fielder Sitting/Standing Alone While Others Around Him Are Having A Really Good Time. Taken During His College Days (2000s) Share icon

#53 The Evolution Of The “Great Wave” Artwork. Woodblock Print By Hokusai Share icon

#54 “Icebreaker” Two Hour Performance, Using Ice And Natural Heat By Anabelle Lee Dehm And Wally Waliszewski Share icon

#55 Footwear By Stanis Slav (2023) Share icon

#56 Iconic Movie Scenes Recreated In The Style Of Playstation 1 Games By 3D Share icon 1. American Psycho

2. Taxi Driver

3. The Shining

4. Donnie Darko

#57 Pets Wearing Medieval Armor Share icon

#58 Stanley Kubrick’s Influence On “The Substance” (2024) Share icon

#59 Mitsuoka Orochi (2001) Share icon

#60 Wooden Car And Headlight Sculptures By Kiko Miyares Share icon

#61 Flyers Designed By Alan Wagner Share icon

#62 I Feel Like Ben 10 Share icon

#63 How Dieter Rams Influenced Apple Products Forever Share icon Dieter Rams, a visionary German industrial designer who made several iconic products for Braun, left an indelible mark on Apple’s design ethos, a legacy that is both profound and subtle. Known for his “less, but better” philosophy, Rams championed the idea that good design is as little design as possible, focusing on the essentials to create products that are straightforward and pure.



With Jony Ive leading Apple’s design department, he made sure to borrow design elements from Dieter Rams’ Braun designs, one of his biggest design inspirations. You can clearly see how Apple ingrained Rams’ Ten Principles for Good Design into its own ethos:

1. Good design is innovative

2. Good design makes a product useful

3. Good design is aesthetic

4. Good design makes a product understandable

5. Good design is unobtrusive

6. Good design is honest

7. Good design is long-lasting

8. Good design is thorough down to the last detail

9. Good design is environmentally-friendly

10. Good design is as little design as possible

#64 Nintendo Ds “Touch Me” Ads (2000s) Share icon

#65 Mike Tyson Getting His Face Tattoo In 2003 Share icon Originally, he had a different idea of what he wanted to get tatted. In an interview, Tyson revealed that he wanted his face to be covered in heart tattoos because he thought it was cool and that he’d then be recognised as ‘The Man of Hearts’. The tattoo artist, Victor Whitmill, advised Tyson against this, and instead created him the now iconic tribal design.

#66 How Hollywood Uses Filters And Color To Portray Countries In Movies Share icon

#67 Sonder Share icon

#68 “The Disciples” Is A Photography Series By James Mollison That Captures The Distinct Styles Of Music Fans Outside Concerts From 2004 To 2011 Share icon

#69 Apple Vision Pro Is Being Worn Proudly In The Public By Many Share icon