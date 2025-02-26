ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t always trust the internet to be accurate, but at least you can count on it to never run out of nonsense.

And no page embraces that better than Welcome JPEG on Instagram. With no rhyme, no reason, and barely any context, it delivers a steady stream of unhinged, absurd images. If that’s exactly what you need today, stick around—we’ve rounded up some of their best. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1

Orthodox Monks Playing In The Snow On Mount Athos, Greece (2015)

Two people in dark robes having a snowball fight, capturing the strange essence of the internet.

welcome.jpeg Report

    #2

    Paintings Made On Ms Paint By Christian Young

    Digital painting of a peaceful sunset over a meadow with trees, showcasing how the internet is a strange place for creativity.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet more proof that it's not the tools, it's the hand holding them.

    #3

    80s Style Pet Portraits By Olan Meows

    Surreal internet image featuring a hippo with flames and a human leg in boots.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #4

    Several Graffiti Artists Got Together To Tag This Soon-To-Be-Demolished Building In Miami During Art Basel Last Week

    Graffiti-covered building showcasing the strange creativity of the internet era.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #5

    “Too Much Love”, A Photo Series By Katja Kemnitz That Shows How Kids Overuse Toys

    Two stuffed rabbits, one plush and one matted, showcasing the strange and unhinged side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #6

    Storm Chaser Tim Samaras

    A person running down a road towards a tornado in a field, showcasing the strange aspects of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #7

    The Solar Eclipse

    Solar eclipse over a rocky desert landscape, showcasing the strange beauty of nature.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #8

    A Monk In The Himalayas Meditating In Frozen Temperatures

    Person covered in snow, sitting on a snowy hill, showcasing the internet's strange place ambiance.

    This type of Meditation is called Tapasya and is said to raise the temperature of the bodies core so you are unaffected by external forces of nature

    welcome.jpeg Report

    lemuelh avatar
    Lavern Defazio
    Lavern Defazio
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be thinking " What am I doing?" But if it works for you. Go for it.

    #9

    Walter Wick Is An American Photographer Best Known For Creating The Images In The “I Spy” Series Of Children’s Books

    Surreal sky scene with clouds and various whimsical objects, capturing how the internet is a strange place.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even as a child, I loved all the little hidden details in these kinds of books!

    #10

    In 1986, A French Woman Named Nadine Invested Several Months To Gain The Necessary Qualifications To Operate A Helicopter

    Person hanging from helicopter above a roof, showcasing the strange nature of internet content.

    She then proceeded to rent one, fly it over a prison, and successfully extract her husband Michel, a convicted bank robber, from the prison’s roof

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #11

    “Tree, Line” Photo Series By Zander Olsen (2004-Ongoing)

    Trees wrapped with white bands in a peculiar landscape, showcasing the strange place that is the internet.

    Inspired by the intersection of nature and human intervention in the landscape, Olsen’s photographs capture trees wrapped in white/colorful material, aligning them with the horizon line.

    The series prompts viewers to contemplate the relationship between nature and human structures, questioning the boundaries and interactions between the two.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love thought-provoking works, but creators who focus completely on the "provoking" part and forget the thought and artistry which combine to actually make things thought-provoking annoy me. However, anyone who actually supports this kind of stuff and spends $$$ for things like a banana duct taped to a wall infuriate me. There are so many amazing artists who create truly great and timeless works of art, buy that stuff, not snapshots of toilet-papered trees.

    #12

    Low Poly Animals

    Distorted low-poly bird image showing the strange creativity of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #13

    Priests And Monks Blessing Server Rooms And Sprinkling Holy Water On Computer Systems As A Way To Prevent Them From Ever Shutting Down

    Priest using a scepter to point at monitors in a control room, illustrating the internet's strange nature.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    carly-t1000 avatar
    TheAnxiousDuck
    TheAnxiousDuck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: Juding by what the priets are wearing and the art on the screen, this is most like Orthodox Christianity! (probably egyptian/coptic orthordox by my guess)

    #14

    ‘Swim Call’ Is A Naval Tradition Where Sailors Are Allowed To Swim In The Open Ocean During A Ship’s Deployment

    People swimming near a large ship, illustrating the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #15

    The Accidentally Discovered Giant Crystal Cave Located In Chihuahua, Mexico Was First Discovered By Two Brothers In April 2000

    Person sitting among large crystals in a cave, showcasing the strange and unique aspects of the internet.

    Unbeknownst to them, the Naica mine in which they were drilling, is connected to the cave. The cave has since been visited by a variety of geologists who have made the pilgrimage there to study its unique giant selenite crystal formations.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #16

    Droodles By Roger Price (1953) , They Are Visual Riddles That He Released As A Book In The 50s

    "Cartoon of a man pouring an eleventh drink, highlighting the strange side of the internet."

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #17

    Tripod Fish (Bathypterois Grallator)

    A fish with long spindly fins appears to walk on the ocean floor, showcasing the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These guys have a hardcore sex life: Each individual has male and female reproductive organs. If two tripodfish happen to meet, they mate. However, if a tripodfish does not find a partner, it makes both sperm and eggs to produce offspring by itself. (Wikipedia)

    #18

    Yohji Yamamoto “Many Buttons” Shirt (2010)

    Uneven button and hole alignment on a shirt highlighting the Internet's strange place.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #19

    Ghost Horse Studio Designed By Asher Moss Located In Yucca Mesa, California

    Modern home studio with quirky decor, featuring music equipment, a computer desk, and a red carpet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #20

    Dan Hays Paints Low Resolution Landscapes Pixel By Pixel. Swipe Through To Zoom Into The Detail. This Painting Is Called “Colorado Snow Effect 4” (2007)

    Snow-covered trees in a forest, illustrating the strange and surreal beauty found on the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #21

    A Man Poses For A Photo On A Camel In Front Of A Soyuz Rocket At Baikonur, Kazakh Ssr, In The 1980s

    Man on a camel in front of a rocket, showcasing the strange and unhinged aspects of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #22

    In 1992, Artist Paul Sermon Created A Digital Portal Between Two Separate Beds In Different Locations Using 2 Way Projections For His Artwork “Telematic Dreaming”

    Man lying on a bed with a strange image projected onto it, highlighting the internet's bizarre nature.

    Viewers would lay on these beds and a livestream of them was projected onto the opposing bed in the other location.

    They could interact with each other across this live-streamed portal as newly disembodied, projected forms; hence the title “telematic dreaming”. This process was meant to call into question the nature of digital relationships by blurring the line between presence and absence.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #23

    “Cat Scans” - A Series Of Cats Placed On Flatbed Scanners

    Cat with paws pressed on glass, creating a strange and amusing internet image.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #24

    Toshihiko Takamizawa’s Custom Esp Angel Guitars

    Unique guitar design featuring an angel with wings, embodying the strange creativity found online.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #25

    Hideo Kojima Voiced By Hideo Kojima

    Social media post humorously highlighting a voice role, showcasing the strange side of the Internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #26

    Italian Artist, Graziano Cecchini, Pouring Red Dye Into The Trevi Fountain Turning It Blood Red (2017)

    Person pouring red liquid into a fountain, illustrating strange internet trends.

    He performed the act as a protest against the Italian government’s lack of attention to security, tourism, cleanliness, and transparency.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #27

    The Cast Of Severance Was Seen ‘Working’ Today In Their Cubicle At Grand Central Terminal Inside Of A Glass Cube

    A man in a suit works at a desk in a glass box. Crowds watch, illustrating the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #28

    Works By Female Pentimento (2023-2024)

    A bat with glowing eyes perched on a tree branch at night under the moon, showcasing the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #29

    Artist Sven Sachsalber Has Actually Looked For And Found A Single Needle Hidden In A Haystack As Part Of A Performance Art Piece

    Man stands with needle in front of haystack, illustrating strange internet phenomena.

    Done by hand, it took 18 hours to complete this task at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. (2014)

    Sachsalber gave himself 24 hours to find the needle by hand. His method was pretty simple: take a handful of hay, not too large, fold it a couple times and bend it, and, theoretically, if the needle was in that handful, he’d feel it. After about 18 hours, he emerged from his position next to the haystack, whooping, as he brandished the needle.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #30

    Life Finds A Way

    Strangely curved palm tree in front of a house, illustrating the internet's bizarre offerings.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #31

    Scans From Burst Magazines Documenting The Japanese Underground Punk Movement In The Late 90s

    A person in a school uniform smiling, showing a large leg tattoo, highlighting the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #32

    X-Rays Taken By Us-Mexico Border Patrol

    X-ray image of a truck revealing people hidden inside, illustrating the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #33

    Works By Anton Alekseev

    A strange and eerie scene with a bat flying under a full moon near an overgrown Gothic building in the forest.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #34

    Ceramics By Robert Dawson

    A strange, distorted blue and white patterned plate showing the internet's quirky side.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love blue willow (all my dishes are thrifted blue willow) and think this piece is neat.

    #35

    Soccer Matches Are Played In Front Of A Wwii Bunker In St. Pauli, Hamburg

    A soccer match in front of a massive concrete fort, showcasing strange architecture and the unique charm of the internet.

    The Feldstraße Bunker, also known as the Media Bunker, has been restored and now houses a luxury hotel, nightclubs, and concert venues.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #36

    Taylor Hill Photographed By Yorgos Lanthimos For V Magazine (2016)

    A tall woman in a green bikini stands next to a seated family in a living room, illustrating the strange internet world.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #37

    Grocery Store Displays On Easter In America

    Child kneeling before soda display in grocery store, showcasing the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #38

    Freak Island Located Near Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

    Satellite view of a small, densely wooded island labeled "Freak Island," showcasing the internet's strange and quirky places.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #39

    Trail Cam Photos

    Four animals captured in strange, humorous trail camera moments in the wild.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #40

    What Women Keep In Their Bags

    Unusual assortment of everyday items laying on a black surface, including coins, keys, and cosmetics, representing strange internet finds.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #41

    Graffiti Works By Klub2020 (2023-2024)

    Graffiti art depicting two bottles on a worn wall, highlighting the strange nature of internet-inspired street art.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #42

    The Aquamen Are Part Of The French Theater Group “Machtiern”

    Man with a fishbowl helmet, featuring goldfish swimming, showcasing the internet's strange nature.

    They are known for wandering around with fish bowls on their heads containing live fish.

    The work was meant as a commentary on our ability to communicate with those around us when faced with rapidly growing social and political barriers.

    Members from the theater group have stated that the performance is “not for the faint of heart” adding that it took years to perfect the craft and hone in on the design for the helmets, each of which are custom designed to fit the wearer to ensure leaks do not occur.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #43

    Goodnight

    A small puppy lying on its back on a wooden floor, showcasing the internet's strange side.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #44

    Paintings By Ollie Jones

    Child photographing a video game on a TV screen, illustrating the internet's strange place.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #45

    The Streets Of Los Angeles Photographed By Still Brazy

    Police officer with a detained individual at night, showcasing the strange nature of internet-shared images.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #46

    Researchers Asked 100 People To Draw Different Famous Logos From Memory, Here Are The Results

    Unhinged chart displaying various target illustrations with differing accuracy levels, showcasing internet strangeness.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #47

    Og Tumblr Girl Allison Harvard Also Known As Creepy Chan

    A person with wide eyes in a living room, standing on a table, exemplifying strange internet content.

    She became famous in the 2000s after users on 4chan’s paranormal boards discovered her MySpace photos and began posting them calling her “Creepy Chan”. The “Creepy Chan” name stuck and soon enough she had a huge cult like following as the meme spread through the internet

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #48

    Pro Wrestler Mizuki From Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Performing Her Signature Moves

    Wrestler in mid-air dressed in a frilly outfit, jumping towards an opponent on the ropes; the internet is a strange place indeed.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's 29, in her third promotion and champion in one. Somewhere there is an extreme move in wrestling, and somewhere a Japanese woman is doing it. Awesome.

    #49

    Behind The Scenes Of Deftones “My Own Summer (Shove It)” Music Video (1997) Directed By Dean Karr

    People on floating platforms in a strange scene, one with a drum set and others focused on activities by the water.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #50

    The Bond Between A Yak And His Herder Is Sacred

    Person holding a fluffy animal while facing a yak, proving the internet is a strange place.

    The herders follow them in a transhumance pattern between spring, summer autumn and winter pasture. Yaks contribute to maintain the delicate ecosystem; they graze on a high variety of flora, fertilizing the land which their manure, spreading the seeds with their hooves

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #51

    Muhammad Ali Once Paid A Surprise Visit To The ‘Sopranos’ Set

    Two men smiling while playfully pretending to box, showcasing the strange nature of internet images.

    James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, upon seeing the legendary boxer: “Holy sh*t.”

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #52

    Nathan Fielder Sitting/Standing Alone While Others Around Him Are Having A Really Good Time. Taken During His College Days (2000s)

    People in a hot tub on a boat, with one person standing apart, embodying strange internet humor.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #53

    The Evolution Of The “Great Wave” Artwork. Woodblock Print By Hokusai

    Evolution of Hokusai's "Great Wave" artworks at different ages, highlighting the strange creativity of the Internet's influence.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #54

    “Icebreaker” Two Hour Performance, Using Ice And Natural Heat By Anabelle Lee Dehm And Wally Waliszewski

    Two people sharing a block of ice between their mouths, followed by kissing, highlighting the strange nature of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #55

    Footwear By Stanis Slav (2023)

    Oddly shaped shoe with an extended pointed tip, showcasing the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #56

    Iconic Movie Scenes Recreated In The Style Of Playstation 1 Games By 3D

    Four pixelated, surreal images highlighting the strange side of the internet.

    1. American Psycho
    2. Taxi Driver
    3. The Shining
    4. Donnie Darko

    Report

    #57

    Pets Wearing Medieval Armor

    Dachshund in chainmail, showcasing the internet's strange creativity.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #58

    Stanley Kubrick’s Influence On “The Substance” (2024)

    Two hallway scenes comparing "The Shining" and "The Substance," highlighting the strange world of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #59

    Mitsuoka Orochi (2001)

    Collage of customized white sports car with elaborate modifications, showcasing the internet's strange creativity.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #60

    Wooden Car And Headlight Sculptures By Kiko Miyares

    Miniature art piece showing a cardboard van with exaggerated headlights projecting onto a small painted deer. Strange internet art.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #61

    Flyers Designed By Alan Wagner

    A strange flyer on a pole features a woman discussing her dust inhalation habit, seeking contact for supplies or intervention.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #62

    I Feel Like Ben 10

    Alien-like figure taking a selfie in a mirror, showcasing the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #63

    How Dieter Rams Influenced Apple Products Forever

    Braun T3 pocket radio and Apple iPod together, highlighting the strange evolution of technology design.

    Dieter Rams, a visionary German industrial designer who made several iconic products for Braun, left an indelible mark on Apple’s design ethos, a legacy that is both profound and subtle. Known for his “less, but better” philosophy, Rams championed the idea that good design is as little design as possible, focusing on the essentials to create products that are straightforward and pure.

    With Jony Ive leading Apple’s design department, he made sure to borrow design elements from Dieter Rams’ Braun designs, one of his biggest design inspirations. You can clearly see how Apple ingrained Rams’ Ten Principles for Good Design into its own ethos:
    1. Good design is innovative
    2. Good design makes a product useful
    3. Good design is aesthetic
    4. Good design makes a product understandable
    5. Good design is unobtrusive
    6. Good design is honest
    7. Good design is long-lasting
    8. Good design is thorough down to the last detail
    9. Good design is environmentally-friendly
    10. Good design is as little design as possible

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #64

    Nintendo Ds “Touch Me” Ads (2000s)

    Nintendo DS display with humorous text overlay, highlighting the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #65

    Mike Tyson Getting His Face Tattoo In 2003

    Person getting a face tattoo while seated, showcasing one of the strange aspects of the internet.

    Originally, he had a different idea of what he wanted to get tatted. In an interview, Tyson revealed that he wanted his face to be covered in heart tattoos because he thought it was cool and that he’d then be recognised as ‘The Man of Hearts’. The tattoo artist, Victor Whitmill, advised Tyson against this, and instead created him the now iconic tribal design.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the hearts would have been great. Definitely would have aged better as it is something very unique.

    #66

    How Hollywood Uses Filters And Color To Portray Countries In Movies

    Street comparison between the United States and Mexico, highlighting the strange differences and similarities seen online.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #67

    Sonder

    Airplane interior at night with lit screens, showcasing the strange atmosphere of the internet age.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #68

    “The Disciples” Is A Photography Series By James Mollison That Captures The Distinct Styles Of Music Fans Outside Concerts From 2004 To 2011

    "Juxtaposed images of two music groups highlighting strange internet style contrasts."

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #69

    Apple Vision Pro Is Being Worn Proudly In The Public By Many

    Person wearing VR headset on public transport, highlighting strange internet moments.

    welcome.jpeg Report

    #70

    A Japanese Manga Artist's House In Tokyo, Japan Designed By Tan Yamanouchi & Awgl (2022)

    Unusual building with sloping walls, showcasing the strange side of the internet.

    welcome.jpeg Report

