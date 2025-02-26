70 Unhinged Pics That Prove The Internet Is A Strange, Strange Place
You can’t always trust the internet to be accurate, but at least you can count on it to never run out of nonsense.
And no page embraces that better than Welcome JPEG on Instagram. With no rhyme, no reason, and barely any context, it delivers a steady stream of unhinged, absurd images. If that’s exactly what you need today, stick around—we’ve rounded up some of their best. Scroll down and enjoy.
Orthodox Monks Playing In The Snow On Mount Athos, Greece (2015)
Paintings Made On Ms Paint By Christian Young
Paintings Made On Ms Paint By Christian Young
80s Style Pet Portraits By Olan Meows
Several Graffiti Artists Got Together To Tag This Soon-To-Be-Demolished Building In Miami During Art Basel Last Week
“Too Much Love”, A Photo Series By Katja Kemnitz That Shows How Kids Overuse Toys
Storm Chaser Tim Samaras
The Solar Eclipse
The Solar Eclipse
A Monk In The Himalayas Meditating In Frozen Temperatures
This type of Meditation is called Tapasya and is said to raise the temperature of the bodies core so you are unaffected by external forces of nature
I would be thinking " What am I doing?" But if it works for you. Go for it.
Walter Wick Is An American Photographer Best Known For Creating The Images In The “I Spy” Series Of Children’s Books
Walter Wick Is An American Photographer Best Known For Creating The Images In The "I Spy" Series Of Children's Books
In 1986, A French Woman Named Nadine Invested Several Months To Gain The Necessary Qualifications To Operate A Helicopter
She then proceeded to rent one, fly it over a prison, and successfully extract her husband Michel, a convicted bank robber, from the prison’s roof
“Tree, Line” Photo Series By Zander Olsen (2004-Ongoing)
Inspired by the intersection of nature and human intervention in the landscape, Olsen’s photographs capture trees wrapped in white/colorful material, aligning them with the horizon line.
The series prompts viewers to contemplate the relationship between nature and human structures, questioning the boundaries and interactions between the two.
"Tree, Line" Photo Series By Zander Olsen (2004-Ongoing)

Inspired by the intersection of nature and human intervention in the landscape, Olsen's photographs capture trees wrapped in white/colorful material, aligning them with the horizon line.

The series prompts viewers to contemplate the relationship between nature and human structures, questioning the boundaries and interactions between the two.
Low Poly Animals
Priests And Monks Blessing Server Rooms And Sprinkling Holy Water On Computer Systems As A Way To Prevent Them From Ever Shutting Down
Fun fact: Juding by what the priets are wearing and the art on the screen, this is most like Orthodox Christianity! (probably egyptian/coptic orthordox by my guess)
‘Swim Call’ Is A Naval Tradition Where Sailors Are Allowed To Swim In The Open Ocean During A Ship’s Deployment
The Accidentally Discovered Giant Crystal Cave Located In Chihuahua, Mexico Was First Discovered By Two Brothers In April 2000
Unbeknownst to them, the Naica mine in which they were drilling, is connected to the cave. The cave has since been visited by a variety of geologists who have made the pilgrimage there to study its unique giant selenite crystal formations.
Droodles By Roger Price (1953) , They Are Visual Riddles That He Released As A Book In The 50s
Tripod Fish (Bathypterois Grallator)
Yohji Yamamoto “Many Buttons” Shirt (2010)
Ghost Horse Studio Designed By Asher Moss Located In Yucca Mesa, California
Dan Hays Paints Low Resolution Landscapes Pixel By Pixel. Swipe Through To Zoom Into The Detail. This Painting Is Called “Colorado Snow Effect 4” (2007)
A Man Poses For A Photo On A Camel In Front Of A Soyuz Rocket At Baikonur, Kazakh Ssr, In The 1980s
In 1992, Artist Paul Sermon Created A Digital Portal Between Two Separate Beds In Different Locations Using 2 Way Projections For His Artwork “Telematic Dreaming”
Viewers would lay on these beds and a livestream of them was projected onto the opposing bed in the other location.
They could interact with each other across this live-streamed portal as newly disembodied, projected forms; hence the title “telematic dreaming”. This process was meant to call into question the nature of digital relationships by blurring the line between presence and absence.
“Cat Scans” - A Series Of Cats Placed On Flatbed Scanners
Toshihiko Takamizawa’s Custom Esp Angel Guitars
Hideo Kojima Voiced By Hideo Kojima
Italian Artist, Graziano Cecchini, Pouring Red Dye Into The Trevi Fountain Turning It Blood Red (2017)
He performed the act as a protest against the Italian government’s lack of attention to security, tourism, cleanliness, and transparency.
Destroying something in the name of a cause is not cool.
The Cast Of Severance Was Seen ‘Working’ Today In Their Cubicle At Grand Central Terminal Inside Of A Glass Cube
Works By Female Pentimento (2023-2024)
Artist Sven Sachsalber Has Actually Looked For And Found A Single Needle Hidden In A Haystack As Part Of A Performance Art Piece
Done by hand, it took 18 hours to complete this task at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. (2014)
Sachsalber gave himself 24 hours to find the needle by hand. His method was pretty simple: take a handful of hay, not too large, fold it a couple times and bend it, and, theoretically, if the needle was in that handful, he’d feel it. After about 18 hours, he emerged from his position next to the haystack, whooping, as he brandished the needle.
Life Finds A Way
Scans From Burst Magazines Documenting The Japanese Underground Punk Movement In The Late 90s
X-Rays Taken By Us-Mexico Border Patrol
Works By Anton Alekseev
Ceramics By Robert Dawson
Ceramics By Robert Dawson
Soccer Matches Are Played In Front Of A Wwii Bunker In St. Pauli, Hamburg
The Feldstraße Bunker, also known as the Media Bunker, has been restored and now houses a luxury hotel, nightclubs, and concert venues.
Taylor Hill Photographed By Yorgos Lanthimos For V Magazine (2016)
Grocery Store Displays On Easter In America
Freak Island Located Near Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada
Trail Cam Photos
What Women Keep In Their Bags
Graffiti Works By Klub2020 (2023-2024)
The Aquamen Are Part Of The French Theater Group “Machtiern”
They are known for wandering around with fish bowls on their heads containing live fish.
The work was meant as a commentary on our ability to communicate with those around us when faced with rapidly growing social and political barriers.
Members from the theater group have stated that the performance is “not for the faint of heart” adding that it took years to perfect the craft and hone in on the design for the helmets, each of which are custom designed to fit the wearer to ensure leaks do not occur.
Goodnight
Paintings By Ollie Jones
The Streets Of Los Angeles Photographed By Still Brazy
Researchers Asked 100 People To Draw Different Famous Logos From Memory, Here Are The Results
Og Tumblr Girl Allison Harvard Also Known As Creepy Chan
She became famous in the 2000s after users on 4chan’s paranormal boards discovered her MySpace photos and began posting them calling her “Creepy Chan”. The “Creepy Chan” name stuck and soon enough she had a huge cult like following as the meme spread through the internet
Pro Wrestler Mizuki From Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Performing Her Signature Moves
Behind The Scenes Of Deftones “My Own Summer (Shove It)” Music Video (1997) Directed By Dean Karr
The Bond Between A Yak And His Herder Is Sacred
The herders follow them in a transhumance pattern between spring, summer autumn and winter pasture. Yaks contribute to maintain the delicate ecosystem; they graze on a high variety of flora, fertilizing the land which their manure, spreading the seeds with their hooves
Muhammad Ali Once Paid A Surprise Visit To The ‘Sopranos’ Set
James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, upon seeing the legendary boxer: “Holy sh*t.”
Nathan Fielder Sitting/Standing Alone While Others Around Him Are Having A Really Good Time. Taken During His College Days (2000s)
The Evolution Of The “Great Wave” Artwork. Woodblock Print By Hokusai
“Icebreaker” Two Hour Performance, Using Ice And Natural Heat By Anabelle Lee Dehm And Wally Waliszewski
Footwear By Stanis Slav (2023)
Iconic Movie Scenes Recreated In The Style Of Playstation 1 Games By 3D
1. American Psycho
2. Taxi Driver
3. The Shining
4. Donnie Darko
Pets Wearing Medieval Armor
Stanley Kubrick’s Influence On “The Substance” (2024)
Mitsuoka Orochi (2001)
Wooden Car And Headlight Sculptures By Kiko Miyares
Flyers Designed By Alan Wagner
I Feel Like Ben 10
How Dieter Rams Influenced Apple Products Forever
Dieter Rams, a visionary German industrial designer who made several iconic products for Braun, left an indelible mark on Apple’s design ethos, a legacy that is both profound and subtle. Known for his “less, but better” philosophy, Rams championed the idea that good design is as little design as possible, focusing on the essentials to create products that are straightforward and pure.
With Jony Ive leading Apple’s design department, he made sure to borrow design elements from Dieter Rams’ Braun designs, one of his biggest design inspirations. You can clearly see how Apple ingrained Rams’ Ten Principles for Good Design into its own ethos:
1. Good design is innovative
2. Good design makes a product useful
3. Good design is aesthetic
4. Good design makes a product understandable
5. Good design is unobtrusive
6. Good design is honest
7. Good design is long-lasting
8. Good design is thorough down to the last detail
9. Good design is environmentally-friendly
10. Good design is as little design as possible
Nintendo Ds “Touch Me” Ads (2000s)
Mike Tyson Getting His Face Tattoo In 2003
Originally, he had a different idea of what he wanted to get tatted. In an interview, Tyson revealed that he wanted his face to be covered in heart tattoos because he thought it was cool and that he’d then be recognised as ‘The Man of Hearts’. The tattoo artist, Victor Whitmill, advised Tyson against this, and instead created him the now iconic tribal design.
I think the hearts would have been great. Definitely would have aged better as it is something very unique.