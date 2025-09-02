Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We’ve Moved”: Bindi Irwin Announces Surprising Decision As She Leaves Australia
Bindi Irwin smiling outdoors, wearing an Australia Zoo shirt, announcing surprising decision as she leaves Australia.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“We’ve Moved”: Bindi Irwin Announces Surprising Decision As She Leaves Australia

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Bindi Irwin announced that she has moved to a different continent to be closer to her brother.

The wildlife conservationist left her native Australia behind and relocated to the United States.

Announcing the major “life update” on social media, Bindi revealed, “We have officially moved to Los Angeles.”

She and her brother Robert, children of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, have famously carried on their father’s legacy through the Australia Zoo, which supports animal care and rehabilitation, and by organizing the annual Steve Irwin Gala.

Highlights
  • Bindi Irwin has moved from Australia to Los Angeles.
  • She will be supporting her brother Robert on Dancing With The Stars, a show she has previously won.
  • Robert said he has the least dance experience of any competitor but is determined to give it his all.
RELATED:

    Bindi Irwin revealed that she has relocated from Australia to Los Angeles
    Bindi Irwin sitting outdoors by a river, smiling and wearing Australia Zoo uniform, announcing move from Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Bindi Irwin and Robert in Australia Zoo uniforms smiling outdoors, highlighting Bindi Irwin's move from Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Bindi announced she will stay in the City of Angels for three months. And it’s all for a very special occasion: her brother’s appearance on a competition show.

    “Australia Zoo will always be home, but we are here to support my incredible brother on Dancing With The Stars!”

    Robert is competing on the show almost a decade after his older sister took home the title with professional dancer Derek Hough.

    Bindi will support her brother Robert on Dancing with the Stars

    Bindi Irwin smiling indoors with text about her surprising decision to move from Australia to Los Angeles.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Bindi Irwin smiling indoors, announcing her move from Australia to support her brother on Dancing With The Stars.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Comment from robertirwinphotography expressing excitement and gratitude for support during new adventure related to Bindi Irwin move.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Terri Irwin about watching a show starting September 16, related to Bindi Irwin leaving Australia.

    Comment from Australia Zoo expressing excitement, related to Bindi Irwin's surprising decision as she leaves Australia.
    “It was about 10 years ago that I competed on the show, and I actually won with my amazing partner Derek!” she said. “It was a life-changing experience … And now my little brother’s going to be on the show! Except, he’s not so little anymore.”

    Bindi will be in the audience of the ABC dance show each week to cheer on her brother.

    “I can’t wait to support him and cheer him on every week in the audience, and maybe share some advice here and there. He is going to shine though- and I know in my heart that he’s going to make it far because he is such a fantastic human being.”

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)


    Naturally, she will be joined by her daughter and Robert’s niece, four-year-old Grace.

    “If you’re wondering who will be cheering the loudest in the audience – it will definitely be me and Grace. She has already chosen all her dresses to wear in the ballroom audience each week. #DWTS,” Bindi captioned the post.

    Robert is set to compete in season 34 of the popular dance show, which his sister won in 2015

    Man taking a selfie waving hand in a gym room with framed pictures on the wall leaving Australia news concept.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography / Instagram

    Robert, who is also a conservationist, revealed that his sister’s time on the famous dance show inspired him to take on the challenge himself.

    “This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016,” he wrote on Instagram.

    Bindi Irwin celebrating with a trophy, expressing joy and excitement as she announces moving from Australia.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography / Instagram

    Social media comment welcoming Bindi Irwin to LA as she announces surprising decision leaving Australia.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing siblings winning the mirrorball, related to Bindi Irwin's surprising move from Australia.

    Instagram comment from christiemcfit celebrating a mirrorball trophy win related to Australia Zoo and Bindi Irwin's move.
    After stunning fans with a racy underwear photoshoot, the 21-year-old announced that he would be joining season 34 of the show in a video where he appeared shirtless with a snake on his neck.

    “I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful,” he added.

    Among the stars who have previously taken to the famous ballroom are Billy Ray Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, JoJo Siwa, Nicole Scherzinger, and Simone Biles.

    Robert said he has “the least dancing experience of anyone who’s ever done this show”


    Bindi Irwin smiling and dancing in a black outfit during a lively performance, capturing her surprising decision to leave Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Speaking with TV Insider, Robert shared the important piece of advice he received from his champion sister.

    “The thing she really stressed is just be yourself and make it your own,” he shared. “I go into this with such pride and admiration for what Bindi did on the show, and I’m not trying in any way to match what she did.

    “She is just the most incredible human being and just lit up the dance floor so, so incredibly well. She was just amazing. I just want to bring a bit of that Irwin spirit back into the ballroom.”

    Bindi and Robert are wildlife conservationists like their late father, Steve Irwin, and their mother, Terri
    Bindi Irwin as a child with her family in Australia Zoo uniforms, highlighting the decision to leave Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Robert said his 27-year-old sister encouraged him to “sit back and enjoy every second,” but also apply himself and “give it 100%.”

    “So that’s what I’m going to do,” he added. “I want to give it my all but really try and revel in it and enjoy every second because it’s something that is a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

    Young couple smiling outdoors with greenery in background, illustrating Bindi Irwin's surprising decision as she leaves Australia

    Image credits: disneyparks / bindisueirwin / Instagram

    The Aussie star doesn’t believe his sister’s former dance partner, Hough, now a judge on the show, will show him any favoritism.

    “When it comes to dancing, as a judge, I think you’ve gotta have an unbiased opinion. He really is such a detailed eye when it comes to dancing. That’s what I’ve taken away,” he said, highlighting the judge’s expertise and professionalism.

    Bindi will be supporting her brother in the audience with her 4-year-old daughter, Grace

    Bindi Irwin and child outside Australia Zoo, symbolizing Bindi Irwin's surprising decision to leave Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Bindi Irwin and team at Australia Zoo with a large crocodile statue, highlighting her surprising decision to leave Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    Asked about his own dance skills, the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here co-host admitted that he isn’t very confident about his chances of taking the trophy home.

    “I think I probably have the least dancing experience of maybe anyone who’s ever done this show. I have so little rhythm, it’s scary. 

    “Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this! It’s definitely not something I’ve ever done, but this is the fun thing. It could go anywhere. I could go, ‘I got this!’ Or it could be a really big uphill battle for my dance partner.”

    The family owns the Australia Zoo in Queensland and hosts the Steve Irwin Gala, which raises funds for conservation efforts

    Bindi Irwin smiling with family outdoors at sunset, announcing surprising decision as she leaves Australia.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin / Instagram

    The thirty-fourth season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 16.

    Fans are excited to watch Robert on Dancing with the Stars

    Comment from Mary Sousa expressing excitement about dancing with the stars and joking about running the zoo, with a smiling emoji.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Peggy Widener Greer reacting to Bindi Irwin’s surprising decision to leave Australia.

    Comment from Deborah Baker about charisma and family support in a discussion related to Bindi Irwin’s move from Australia.

    Comment praising Bindi Irwin and family as they move to America, expressing excitement and admiration for the Irwin family.

    Comment praising Bindi Irwin as an amazing dancer and expressing support for her brother in the competition.

    Comment praising Bindi Irwin and her brother’s dancing, mentioning pride and family support online.

    Comment praising Bindi Irwin's family and expressing excitement about her surprising decision to leave Australia.

    Comment from Debra Rich with emojis, mentioning Robert’s dance shoes and applauding in a social media reply.

    Facebook comment by Nicole Wrisley reacting with emojis, discussing Bindi Irwin’s surprising decision as she leaves Australia.

    Comment by Teresa Henschke Jenkins expressing support mentioning brother’s underwear ads on a social media post.

    User comment on social media expressing excitement and opinions about personal relationships and partnerships.

    Bindi Irwin smiling outdoors, announcing surprising decision as she leaves Australia and starts a new chapter.

    Comment praising a Dancing with the Stars contestant, expressing happiness and wishing luck to their brother after emotional moments about their dad.

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing excitement about bringing a mirror ball trophy home to Australia.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
