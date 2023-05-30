“Let Women Exist”: Billie Eilish Speaks Out On Fans Accusing Her of ‘Selling Out’ By Dressing More Feminine

Legendary American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently went viral in the media after she called out her critics in her Instagram stories over the weekend. The 21-year-old Grammy-winning artist challenged the people who appeared to have a serious problem with how her fashion style has changed over the years.

Her critics disliked the fact that her style has become more feminine recently and called her a sellout. Eilish, in turn, challenged them and announced that everyone should “let women exist!” Read on for the full story and to see how the internet reacted to the situation. Bored Panda has reached out to Eilish via Instagram and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has come under fire for wearing more feminine clothing

Some internet critics believe that she’s a ‘sellout’ because she dresses differently than she did in the past

Eilish called out her ‘fans’ in a series of Instagram stories, pointing out how hypocritical they’re being

A champion of women’s rights, the artist hit back at the trolls’ one-dimensional attitudes

Eilish’s story is proof that folks will always find issues with celebrities, no matter what they do. They’ll nitpick every tiny little detail. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter challenged the troll hypocrites who dislike her new, more feminine fashion choices. According to her, the same people who had a problem with her more masculine look in the past were now unhappy as well, calling her a sellout.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she wrote in one story over the weekend.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” she continued, noting that some of her ‘fans’ criticize her for not being “the same Billie” as before and being “just like the rest.”

“Let women exist!” she wrote. Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, she stressed the simple fact that women are multifaceted. “Believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things,” the artist wrote, adding that femininity doesn’t mean that someone’s weak.

This isn’t the first time that Eilish has dealt with backlash from her fans in the past. In 2021, she told Elle magazine that she’d lost a whopping 100k social media followers after sharing photos of a different look. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she told Elle.

Eilish is an incredibly highly celebrated performer. She has won a jaw-dropping seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award.

What’s more, she’s the youngest artist in Grammy history to have won in the Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year categories in the same year. Eilish has also recently been honored as one of the BBC 100 Women in December 2022.

The artist has a history of political activism. In particular, she fights for women’s rights, and against body shaming and double standards that are placed on women. This is what we saw her do recently, calling out her trolls for being hypocritical “idiots” and “bozos.”

She also champions environmental issues and raises awareness about climate change. What’s more, she’s a strong animal rights and veganism advocate.

Recently, Eilish has embraced a more feminine, form-fitting style of clothing

The singer’s style has evolved a lot over the years

Previously, her critics had issues with her ‘boy ish’ baggy clothes

One thing that fans can forget is that celebrities are human beings, too, with the same thoughts, fears, dreams, and emotions that we all have. They might be more popular, successful, and richer than most, but it doesn’t mean that they’re immune to criticism.

Rude comments can and do hurt, as we’ve seen in Eilish’s case. So before criticizing a star publicly, it’s best to find a bit of empathy: put yourself in their shoes before writing something mean. Consider how you’d feel if some strangers on the internet were to call you out for what you wear.

However, a certain level of critique is unavoidable when you’re a public figure. And responding to each and every comment is simply unfeasible and is bound to be bad for your emotional well-being. So it becomes essential to take care of your physical and mental health. Meditation, cultivating mindfulness, getting plenty of exercise, and seeking the help of a therapist can help stars deal with at least some of the stress that they face every single day of their lives.

What also helps is having a strong social support structure in your life: family, friends, and coworkers who can and will go the extra mile to help you stay at the top of your game. It’s helpful to have someone by your side to remind you how much you’re changing the world for the better, and there will always be jealous and mean-spirited people out there.

You can’t make all of them, happy all the time, no matter how hard you try. And it’s usually best to ignore them and only call them out when things are getting way out of hand—they need to know when they’ve completely overstepped any and all healthy boundaries.

