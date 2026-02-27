ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Clinton has issued a statement about Jeffrey Epstein amid the investigation into his ties to the disgraced financier.

The former US president appears in the “Epstein files” released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Documents show that he flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times before the financier’s 2008 conviction.

Highlights Bill Clinton issued a public statement about Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong."

In DOJ documents, the former president appears swimming in a pool with Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and in photos with young women.

Clinton said his association with Epstein preceded the financier’s 2008 conviction and that Epstein hid his crimes “from everyone so well for so long.”

Additionally, Clinton is pictured with a number of unidentified women, as well as in the pool with Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently jailed in the US.

RELATED:

Bill Clinton seated in a suit and tie, speaking during an interview on a stage with The New York Times backdrop.

Bill Clinton issued a public statement defending himself against claims that he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal activities



Image credits: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

His testimony before the House Oversight Committee is being held in private, but the politician posted his opening statement on social media.

“I’m here today for two reasons. The first is that I love my country. And America was built upon the idea that no person is above the law, even Presidents — especially Presidents.”

“Before we start, I have to get personal,” he wrote, addressing the committee about making his wife, Hilary Clinton, testify a day prior. “You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him.”

Man with gray hair wearing a black polo shirt seated in a booth with drinks, related to Clinton statement on Epstein ties.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

“She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton then reiterated his claim that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and said their meetings occurred before Epstein’s conviction for soliciting child pr*stitution.

“No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos: I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see,” he said.

Hillary Clinton speaking at a podium, addressing Epstein ties amid Bill Clinton statement controversy.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” the former president insisted after Hillary Clinton also testified about the Epstein case



Image credits: MS NOW

“I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

The 79-year-old insisted that, had he known about Epstein’s illegal activities, he would have immediately turned him over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic ab*se, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing-I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.”



Jessica Frankel commenting on Bill Clinton's fiery statement after Hillary’s testimony on Epstein ties, with 2.7K likes.

Comment by Julie Ryan Mudd reacting with laughter emojis, discussing Bill Clinton’s fiery statement after Hillary’s Epstein testimony.

Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein, both wearing patterned shirts, in an indoor setting with ornate curtains in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

“But even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause. We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton vowed to answer all questions from the Republican-led committee, “the legitimate, the logical, and even the outlandish.”

The Democrat, who was president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, admitted that some of the answers he will give may be “unsatisfying.”



Man and woman seated inside a private jet, relating to Bill Clinton releases fiery statement on Epstein ties topic.

Clinton said some of his answers might be frustrating to some, as he last saw Epstein “a long time ago”



Image credits: US Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ll often hear me say that I don’t recall. That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of,” he said.

“This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. This is not merely for my benefit, but because it doesn’t help you for me to play detective 24 years later.”

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer previously stated that he had “a big portfolio of questions” to ask Clinton.

Bill Clinton delivering a fiery statement after Hillary's testimony on Epstein ties, captured in a close-up shot.

Comment by Shelley Allington Viall discussing the possibility of a clone related to pool and hot tub pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Clinton swimming in an indoor pool with two other individuals, related to Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: The US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Both Clintons’ testimonies are being recorded and could be released at a later date.

Images of Hillary’s testimony on Thursday (February 26) were made public after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert secretly snapped photos of the former First Lady and sent them to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted them online.

Epstein was indicted for s*x trafficking minors in 2019. He was found lifeless in his jail cell awaiting his trial.

Bill Clinton posing with three men in pilot uniforms inside an airplane cabin, related to Epstein ties coverage.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The unsealed documents related to the Epstein investigation offer insight into the criminal’s powerful connections, which included Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Being named in the files is not evidence of wrongdoing.

Epstein reportedly visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times and flew at least 27 times on the financier’s private jet.

Clinton admitted in a declaration to lawmakers last month that he had flown on Epstein’s jet in 2002 and 2003, saying Epstein had “offered” him the plane to travel internationally for the Clinton Foundation.



Comment by Swedipi Lewis saying well that's one way of pleading the 5th I suppose with a smiling emoji and 17 reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He denied visiting Epstein’s private island, Little St James, where many of his victims said they were trafficked. Maxwell said in an interview with a top Justice Department official last year that Clinton had never been there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a New York Magazine article published in 2002, Clinton said through a spokesperson that Epstein was “both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist.”

The article was titled Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.

Bill Clinton seated next to a woman on a private jet, relating to statements on Epstein ties and Hillary’s testimony.

The “Epstein files” include photos of Clinton with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, as well as with unidentified women

Image credits: The US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

The newly unsealed documents released on February 2 include a suggestion from a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, that Clinton “may have information” on Maxwell and Epstein’s activities because the politician had traveled with them.

Giuffre, who took her own life last year, never made any public accusations against Clinton.

In court papers released in 2024, another victim, Johanna Sjoberg, testified that Epstein once told her that Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”



ADVERTISEMENT

Man and woman sitting on a wooden porch in a rustic cabin, representing Bill Clinton’s fiery statement on Epstein ties.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

Maxwell is the only one in Epstein’s orbit who is jailed in connection with the case. In 2022, she was convicted of child s*x trafficking and is serving a 20-year sentence at a minimum-security facility in Texas.

On February 9, she held a virtual closed-door meeting with the House Committee during which she invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions.

“This is the expected response,” one person said as others reacted to Bill Clinton’s statement about Jeffrey Epstein

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from The Questionable Gardner replying to Bill Clinton, questioning his silence over Epstein ties for 20 years.

Image credits: T_Q_Gardner

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Bill Clinton, referencing flight logs multiple times amid Epstein ties and Hillary’s testimony discussion.

Image credits: texican_1836

Screenshot of a social media reply referencing Bill Clinton amid discussions of Hillary’s Epstein ties testimony.

Image credits: Cashloren

Screenshot of a Twitter reply responding to Bill Clinton, discussing the expected response and courtroom truth related to Epstein ties.

Image credits: ladidaix

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from BallerBusters responding to Bill Clinton with a critical message amid Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: BallerBusters

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Bill Clinton after Hillary’s testimony on Epstein ties.

Image credits: melinasphotos

Tweet criticizing Bill Clinton’s fiery statement following Hillary’s testimony on Epstein ties, posted by David Giglio.

Image credits: DavidGiglioCA

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet replying to Bill Clinton, expressing distrust amid discussions on Bill Clinton and Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: LibertyJen

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet replying to Bill Clinton, referencing his statement after Hillary’s Epstein ties testimony.

Image credits: mmeJen

Tweet by Susan H replying to Bill Clinton, discussing trust issues related to Monica Lewinsky amid Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: susanheaton2

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Dr. Simon Goddek replying to Bill Clinton’s statement, referencing Clinton and Epstein ties controversy online.

Image credits: goddek

Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Bill Clinton amid discussions on Hillary’s testimony and Epstein ties coverup.

Image credits: jackunheard

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply to Bill Clinton mentioning flying on his plane 27 times, related to statements on Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: TheJordanRachel

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Bill Clinton amid discussions of Epstein ties following Hillary’s testimony.

Image credits: GuntherEagleman

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Bill Clinton and testimony related to Epstein ties, mentioning Donald Trump and others.

Image credits: EdKrassen

Tweet criticizing Bill Clinton’s honesty in incidents involving young women amid Epstein ties controversy.

Image credits: therealmissjo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter post by Christine Quinn replying to Bill Clinton, referencing Epstein ties and reactions to Hillary’s testimony.

Image credits: XtineQuinn

Tweet reply to Bill Clinton mentioning reading files, posted by Nick Cruse with profile image and social media icons visible.

Image credits: SocialistMMA

Screenshot of a Twitter reply under Bill Clinton’s account discussing Epstein ties, reflecting public reaction online.

Image credits: teamfroglogic

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Bill Clinton and referencing Hillary’s Epstein ties following her testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: creditannie