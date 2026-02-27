Bill Clinton Releases Fiery Statement Following Hillary’s Testimony On Epstein Ties

Bill Clinton has issued a statement about Jeffrey Epstein amid the investigation into his ties to the disgraced financier.
The former US president appears in the “Epstein files” released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Documents show that he flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times before the financier’s 2008 conviction.
- Bill Clinton issued a public statement about Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong."
- In DOJ documents, the former president appears swimming in a pool with Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and in photos with young women.
- Clinton said his association with Epstein preceded the financier’s 2008 conviction and that Epstein hid his crimes “from everyone so well for so long.”
Additionally, Clinton is pictured with a number of unidentified women, as well as in the pool with Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently jailed in the US.
Bill Clinton issued a public statement defending himself against claims that he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal activities
His testimony before the House Oversight Committee is being held in private, but the politician posted his opening statement on social media.
“I’m here today for two reasons. The first is that I love my country. And America was built upon the idea that no person is above the law, even Presidents — especially Presidents.”
“Before we start, I have to get personal,” he wrote, addressing the committee about making his wife, Hilary Clinton, testify a day prior. “You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him.”
“She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”
Clinton then reiterated his claim that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and said their meetings occurred before Epstein’s conviction for soliciting child pr*stitution.
“No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos: I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see,” he said.
“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” the former president insisted after Hillary Clinton also testified about the Epstein case
“I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”
The 79-year-old insisted that, had he known about Epstein’s illegal activities, he would have immediately turned him over to the police.
“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic ab*se, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing-I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.”
“But even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause. We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him.”
Clinton vowed to answer all questions from the Republican-led committee, “the legitimate, the logical, and even the outlandish.”
The Democrat, who was president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, admitted that some of the answers he will give may be “unsatisfying.”
Clinton said some of his answers might be frustrating to some, as he last saw Epstein “a long time ago”
“You’ll often hear me say that I don’t recall. That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of,” he said.
“This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. This is not merely for my benefit, but because it doesn’t help you for me to play detective 24 years later.”
Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer previously stated that he had “a big portfolio of questions” to ask Clinton.
Both Clintons’ testimonies are being recorded and could be released at a later date.
Images of Hillary’s testimony on Thursday (February 26) were made public after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert secretly snapped photos of the former First Lady and sent them to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted them online.
Epstein was indicted for s*x trafficking minors in 2019. He was found lifeless in his jail cell awaiting his trial.
The unsealed documents related to the Epstein investigation offer insight into the criminal’s powerful connections, which included Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Being named in the files is not evidence of wrongdoing.
Epstein reportedly visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times and flew at least 27 times on the financier’s private jet.
Clinton admitted in a declaration to lawmakers last month that he had flown on Epstein’s jet in 2002 and 2003, saying Epstein had “offered” him the plane to travel internationally for the Clinton Foundation.
He denied visiting Epstein’s private island, Little St James, where many of his victims said they were trafficked. Maxwell said in an interview with a top Justice Department official last year that Clinton had never been there.
In a New York Magazine article published in 2002, Clinton said through a spokesperson that Epstein was “both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist.”
The article was titled Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.
The “Epstein files” include photos of Clinton with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, as well as with unidentified women
The newly unsealed documents released on February 2 include a suggestion from a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, that Clinton “may have information” on Maxwell and Epstein’s activities because the politician had traveled with them.
Giuffre, who took her own life last year, never made any public accusations against Clinton.
In court papers released in 2024, another victim, Johanna Sjoberg, testified that Epstein once told her that Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”
Maxwell is the only one in Epstein’s orbit who is jailed in connection with the case. In 2022, she was convicted of child s*x trafficking and is serving a 20-year sentence at a minimum-security facility in Texas.
On February 9, she held a virtual closed-door meeting with the House Committee during which she invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions.
“This is the expected response,” one person said as others reacted to Bill Clinton’s statement about Jeffrey Epstein
