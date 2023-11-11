ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of restaurants, you might think of fancy tablecloths and refined waiters, cozy fairy lights above scrubbed wooden tables, tasty food and good company. Whether formal or modern, they’re about quality. Or they’re meant to be. The sad reality is that many places that serve food fail to meet even the most basic hygiene and service standards. 

Reddit user u/FlintTheDad wanted to hear about the most egregious signs that a restaurant’s not worth eating at, and the r/AskReddit community was happy to share their immediate red flags. We’ve collected the most important signs that you should probably turn around and leave the restaurant the way you came. Check them out as you scroll down!

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Dirty restrooms Edit: usually if the restrooms are dirty so is the kitchen. They seem to go hand-in-hand. 

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants A huge menu.

I was told by my parents that this was what the average Diner was like in the 1950’s. Lots and lots of options, a little bit of everything, food served fast, but none of it very good. Great prices for that time, which is what the post-WW2 customers really wanted, i.e., a full belly for not much money.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants More than 2 of the wait staff are crying.

Restaurants fail when the management and the staff aren’t on the same page. When there’s nobody at the helm, no communication, and no proper motivation for the staff, how can you expect success?

Forbes points out that poor leadership and bad hiring and training practices are to blame for restaurant failure. Meanwhile, establishments that have a toxic culture, serve forgettable food, and struggle with even basic logistics are on a downward trend, toward closing their doors.

The simple truth is that restaurants that don’t give a damn about their customers won’t stay in business for long. After all, if you’re constantly treated like you’re trash, and the food tastes like microwaved garbage slopped onto a dirty plate, why would you ever return?
30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants All of the furniture and menus are weirdly sticky…

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants High humidity inside.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants The smell of rancid oil.

Without satisfied, happy, returning customers, any restaurant is going to wobble and crash. Especially once word gets around town about how awful the experience is. And in this day and age, when it’s so easy for anyone to post internet reviews, reputation matters more than ever. You need to be at the top of your game every single day. You can’t let standards slip. Otherwise, you’ll end up being called out for it on social media and you’ll see your revenue stream dry up.

If you own a restaurant that needs turning around, you need to start with the very basics. Start with the kitchen: it needs to be sparkling clean—nothing less will do. Your staff needs to have a list of things that they have to clean daily, weekly, and monthly. They also need to have a clear understanding of the consequences of not following through on this. Dirty kitchens are worse than disgusting: they pose a real health risk to anyone eating at the establishment. They put human lives and the future of the business at risk.
30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants An ethnic restaurant with no one from that ethnicity eating there.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Multiple dirty tables that haven’t been cleared. If the restaurant isn’t crowded, staff should have time to clean them. If it is crowded, staff should be trying to turn tables over quickly. Dirty tables mean they are either severely understaffed or the staff just doesn’t care. Either way you will be waiting a long time.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants that *smell*

You know the one. floors feel a little slippery/slimy underfoot and it smells like theyve been mopping the place with the same dirty mop and bucket water for weeks.

This isnt something you're likely to see in a nice place but I've encountered it in more fast-casual dining places than i care to remember.

Meanwhile, owners can’t be cheap when it comes to training. It’s vital that they spend money to give their servers and chefs the training that they need. When you provide your employees with the opportunity for growth, they’ll be more proud of their jobs. An owner who invests in your skills shows that they care about you and your future. 

While the kitchen is being scrubbed and the servers are learning how to treat their customers well, the restaurant owner can focus on creating a singular vision for their business. Essentially, what you want is a clear idea of what the restaurant is all about. When you have a concise understanding of your brand, it’s far easier to market it to the public than when you’re running a generic eatery with a menu thicker than all the Harry Potter books stacked on top of each other.

For some more stories about the very worst restaurant red flags, take a look through Bored Panda's earlier feature.
30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants A menu with no prices

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Stained carpet. Chipped dishes. Loud entertainment. Yelling from the kitchen.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Gordon Ramsey walking in with a camera crew.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants When you see the owner breaking apart frozen chicken on the curb outback.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants A seafood restaurant should NOT smell fishy

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants “ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: due to inflationary pressures we will be adding a 10% surcharge to all bills. Thank you for your understanding.”

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Political stickers on the doorway..

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Empty parking lot during a traditionally busy time of day.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants It's 6:30 in the evening and you are the only customer in the restaurant.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants When you walk in and everyone eating there is old. Probably going to be super bland

not from my experience with traditional American country breakfast diners.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants I immediately look to see if there is anyone actually eating. If there are a half dozen tables with no food on them, and people looking anxiously to the kitchen, I'm out.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Friend insisted on us all going to this one restaurant. I swear I stepped over vomit near the door but wasn't sure.

We all got food poisoning.

So, I'mma say any puddles of things on the floor that should not be puddles of things on the floor is a red flag.

When are the puddles of things on the floor that SHOULD be there???

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants I always go to the bathroom and wash my hands. If the soap is empty, I walk out of the place.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants An unkept fish tank / aquarium

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Front doors are dirty, dead bugs in windows.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants If a manager is yelling at staff either loud enough for everyone to hear or out in the open.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants A racoon falling through the ceiling tiles. 1:00am drunk as hell, looking for something to eat. Find a dive that's still open. Order my food. While waiting for my order, a racoon falls from the ceiling. Waitress runs to the back screaming. The cook comes out armed with a cleaver and chases it into the kitchen. The look on his face was like it has happened before. Other people eating there were in shock and got up and left. Mystery meat - the new special. Get me the f**k out of there.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Cockroaches

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants My big one is smells. If it has a yucky smell, you know something’s not right. Also, flies. I understand that flys come in as customers open and close the door, but restaurants should be taking measures to repel bugs.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants Sign says: your hostess will seat you (or something similar) and there’s no hostess. And the waitstaff walks past multiple times without saying anything.

I start a mental 5 minute-ish timer and if I don’t see or speak to the hostess before five minutes, I leave.

30 People Share Things To Look Out For When Eating In Restaurants If underage children are your waiters

Where does this happen? I guess I have seen a 10 year old whose family clearly owns and runs the place help a smidge, but it’s only a few minutes here and there. They usually play in a booth or do homework. But I guess laws are different around the globe.

