Reddit user u/FlintTheDad wanted to hear about the most egregious signs that a restaurant’s not worth eating at, and the r/AskReddit community was happy to share their immediate red flags. We’ve collected the most important signs that you should probably turn around and leave the restaurant the way you came. Check them out as you scroll down!

When you think of restaurants, you might think of fancy tablecloths and refined waiters, cozy fairy lights above scrubbed wooden tables, tasty food and good company. Whether formal or modern, they’re about quality. Or they’re meant to be. The sad reality is that many places that serve food fail to meet even the most basic hygiene and service standards.

#1 Dirty restrooms Edit: usually if the restrooms are dirty so is the kitchen. They seem to go hand-in-hand.

#2 A huge menu.

#3 More than 2 of the wait staff are crying.

Restaurants fail when the management and the staff aren’t on the same page. When there’s nobody at the helm, no communication, and no proper motivation for the staff, how can you expect success? Forbes points out that poor leadership and bad hiring and training practices are to blame for restaurant failure. Meanwhile, establishments that have a toxic culture, serve forgettable food, and struggle with even basic logistics are on a downward trend, toward closing their doors. The simple truth is that restaurants that don’t give a damn about their customers won’t stay in business for long. After all, if you’re constantly treated like you’re trash, and the food tastes like microwaved garbage slopped onto a dirty plate, why would you ever return?

#4 All of the furniture and menus are weirdly sticky…

#5 High humidity inside.

#6 The smell of rancid oil.

Without satisfied, happy, returning customers, any restaurant is going to wobble and crash. Especially once word gets around town about how awful the experience is. And in this day and age, when it’s so easy for anyone to post internet reviews, reputation matters more than ever. You need to be at the top of your game every single day. You can’t let standards slip. Otherwise, you’ll end up being called out for it on social media and you’ll see your revenue stream dry up. If you own a restaurant that needs turning around, you need to start with the very basics. Start with the kitchen: it needs to be sparkling clean—nothing less will do. Your staff needs to have a list of things that they have to clean daily, weekly, and monthly. They also need to have a clear understanding of the consequences of not following through on this. Dirty kitchens are worse than disgusting: they pose a real health risk to anyone eating at the establishment. They put human lives and the future of the business at risk.

#7 An ethnic restaurant with no one from that ethnicity eating there.

#8 Multiple dirty tables that haven’t been cleared. If the restaurant isn’t crowded, staff should have time to clean them. If it is crowded, staff should be trying to turn tables over quickly. Dirty tables mean they are either severely understaffed or the staff just doesn’t care. Either way you will be waiting a long time.

#9 that *smell*



You know the one. floors feel a little slippery/slimy underfoot and it smells like theyve been mopping the place with the same dirty mop and bucket water for weeks.



This isnt something you're likely to see in a nice place but I've encountered it in more fast-casual dining places than i care to remember.

Meanwhile, owners can’t be cheap when it comes to training. It’s vital that they spend money to give their servers and chefs the training that they need. When you provide your employees with the opportunity for growth, they’ll be more proud of their jobs. An owner who invests in your skills shows that they care about you and your future. While the kitchen is being scrubbed and the servers are learning how to treat their customers well, the restaurant owner can focus on creating a singular vision for their business. Essentially, what you want is a clear idea of what the restaurant is all about. When you have a concise understanding of your brand, it’s far easier to market it to the public than when you’re running a generic eatery with a menu thicker than all the Harry Potter books stacked on top of each other. ADVERTISEMENT For some more stories about the very worst restaurant red flags, take a look through Bored Panda's earlier feature.

#10 A menu with no prices

#11 Stained carpet. Chipped dishes. Loud entertainment. Yelling from the kitchen.

#12 Gordon Ramsey walking in with a camera crew.

#13 When you see the owner breaking apart frozen chicken on the curb outback.

#14 A seafood restaurant should NOT smell fishy

#15 “ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: due to inflationary pressures we will be adding a 10% surcharge to all bills. Thank you for your understanding.”

#16 Political stickers on the doorway..

#17 Empty parking lot during a traditionally busy time of day.

#18 It's 6:30 in the evening and you are the only customer in the restaurant.

#19 When you walk in and everyone eating there is old. Probably going to be super bland

#20 I immediately look to see if there is anyone actually eating. If there are a half dozen tables with no food on them, and people looking anxiously to the kitchen, I'm out.

#21 Friend insisted on us all going to this one restaurant. I swear I stepped over vomit near the door but wasn't sure.



We all got food poisoning.



So, I'mma say any puddles of things on the floor that should not be puddles of things on the floor is a red flag.

#22 I always go to the bathroom and wash my hands. If the soap is empty, I walk out of the place.

#23 An unkept fish tank / aquarium

#24 Front doors are dirty, dead bugs in windows.

#25 If a manager is yelling at staff either loud enough for everyone to hear or out in the open.

#26 A racoon falling through the ceiling tiles. 1:00am drunk as hell, looking for something to eat. Find a dive that's still open. Order my food. While waiting for my order, a racoon falls from the ceiling. Waitress runs to the back screaming. The cook comes out armed with a cleaver and chases it into the kitchen. The look on his face was like it has happened before. Other people eating there were in shock and got up and left. Mystery meat - the new special. Get me the f**k out of there.

#27 Cockroaches

#28 My big one is smells. If it has a yucky smell, you know something’s not right. Also, flies. I understand that flys come in as customers open and close the door, but restaurants should be taking measures to repel bugs.

#29 Sign says: your hostess will seat you (or something similar) and there’s no hostess. And the waitstaff walks past multiple times without saying anything.



I start a mental 5 minute-ish timer and if I don’t see or speak to the hostess before five minutes, I leave.