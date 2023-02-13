Most people love food, especially good food, and that is why we often find ourselves going out to spoil ourselves at a restaurant and ordering our favorite meals, spending time with our friends and family. However, it's not always a pleasant event. Sometimes the experience doesn't meet our expectations and is quite disappointing, and when you're paying quite a hefty sum for an experience, you want it to be the best it can be.

There are many things we look out for when we go to a restaurant - the prices, the food options, and how nice the staff is. People online gathered together in this online thread to share some red flags that immediately show them a restaurant is not up to par and they should leave immediately. From dirty floors to a huge menu, these ideas might help you spot a place that just isn't worth spending your money on.

#1

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants If they just ignore you for 10 minutes. Even if you are (too) busy at least acknowledge you've seen me and will get to me.

domin8r , Rod Long Report

#2

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants No prices on the menu. If I’m going to spend money, I want to know how much I’m going to spend. Just tell me the steak is $40 for f**k sake.

indigoassassin , Max Burger Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in Italy you have to show prices by law

#3

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Owners being rude to staff in front of guests

LittleBlackBird0191 , Vanna Phon Report

#4

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants I’m from UK so maybe not relevant but HUGE menu with loads of variety. If they can just master 5 or 6 dishes they will taste far better that the 50 different options that the kitchen has to offer.

Stokehall , Foo Visuals Report

#5

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Loud music. I've been in restaurants before where I can't hear myself think, let alone hear people opposite me talk.

Edit: comments were irritating me, so I amended

Philcycles84 , Hans Vivek Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Restaurants are my go to meet up spot to visit friends without subjecting them to my loud neighbors. Loud music kinda defeats the purpose.

#6

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants If the table is sticky and it gets stickier after they wipe it.

kissingdistopia , Alex Jones Report

Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh i hate that, better leave it dirty and dry

#7

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants When they keep the lights so low that you literally can’t see the menu. I’ve been in three places like this, and the food is always bad. The place is dark for a reason.

onthedownhillslope , Nicolas Hoizey Report

#8

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants “3% has been added to your bill for to provide a living wage for our employees” uhm EXCUSE ME SIR, that’s squarely your goddamn problem.

lambchoplives , Clay Banks Report

Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thankfully, here in Australia, we do pay hospitality a living wage. They don't have to kiss a$$ for a tip

#9

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Kids running wild. Apart from the inconvenience of the other diners it’s dangerous when staff are walking round with hot food.
Edit. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many up votes. I thought I was posting something controversial. People sometimes get triggered when someone mentions badly behaved kids and think your just some bitter child hater. But actually I love kids. I just don’t want to eat in their playground.

McSillyoldbear , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

#10

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants if you go to a mexican/tex-mex spot and the chips and salsa are terrible just pack it up and leave, nothing will get better.

thejamielee , Tai's Captures Report

#11

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants The smell when you walk in. If you can smell sewage, mold or excessive bleach or ammonia when you walk in over the food, turn around.

DarthGayAgenda , Andrew Seaman Report

#12

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Dirty menus. If they can't be bothered to wipe the menu then what else are they not cleaning?

Edit: I see excuses like 'there's not enough time', 'it's not a priority', 'the last thing we're going to do is clean the menus'.

There's always an excuse not to do something. Like I asked, what else are they not cleaning?

IAmSagacity , Erik Mclean Report

Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a must, i am not ordering off a filthy menu. To get that dirty, means it hasn't felt a sponge in days!

#13

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants No hand soap in the restroom.
Unless staff have their own restroom no one’s washing hands after doing their business into
urinal or toilet.

Stanford-baller , Wilhelm Gunkel Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Customers have the right to use soap too

#14

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Warm water served in a piping hot glass from the dishwasher.

KHUSTOM , Clint McKoy Report

#15

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Dirty bathrooms.

SikhJedi , Wilhelm Gunkel Report

#16

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants A sign on the door that says “NoBoDy WaNtS To WoRk AnYmOrE!” (I’ve never texted like that before - what a pain in the a*s! 😏)

CharlotteBadger , Waqas Saeed Report

#17

Not having hours and menu posted on the website or Facebook or somewhere. As someone with some food sensitivities I am not wasting my time showing up and getting seated just to discover I can't eat/don't like any of the food.

siwokedaj Report

#18

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Tables packed closely together to the point where you might as well just be sitting with the strangers next to you.

jimcol , Rod Long Report

#19

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Hidden fees or changing prices regularly. I'll go once, but if that happens, I won't return.

ruvol23 , Jonas Leupe Report

#20

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Taking forever to get the check grinds my gears. I'm less likely to return if I had to wait a long time to leave. I don't want to be held hostage after my meal.

LuckyLawyer21 , naipo.de Report

#21

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants QR code menus

mdsMW , Proxyclick Visitor Management System Report

Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially if the restaurant offers no WiFi/the WiFi is slow as a snail - Especially if the menu has to be downloaded as a pdf. And/or you have to really search to eventually deny their cookies/trackings. And/or they offer (several) times to sign up to their newsletter.

#22

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Not a deal breaker but more of a huge pet peeve, and please...if you are a waiter/waitress please please please listen to me:

If you are going to take my whole tables order by memory, and write none of it down, You sure as s**t better get it right. If that's a problem, just write it down... literally no one cares, and I actually prefer it when I see this done.

Spraynpray89 , Adrien Olichon Report

#23

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Paying and tipping on a handheld electronic device while the waiter stares me down. One guy actually “instructed” me to press the 25% tip option as if it’s a required step of the transaction. Infuriatingly rude.

I waited tables and bartended for over 8 years and it was always considered a huge no-no to stand over someone while they tipped, totaled, and signed the slip.

MowBooVee , Sam Dan Truong Report

deathrose
deathrose
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I worked at Wafflw House, my trainer said to either look down at the screen or stare over their left shoulder out the window.

#24

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants I haven't experienced this where I'm currently living, but back home it was not uncommon to wait for ages until a waiter acknowledged your presence. Like 10-15min. I'd just stand up and leave.

And cleanliness of course, but that's a given.

MurderKillRiver , Jessie McCall Report

#25

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Having no seats with backs. Nobody wants to sit on a bench.

steve-lp , Robert Bye Report

#26

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Ever walk on a floor mopped with sugary water? Yeah, that stickiness will have me turn around instantly.

epicenter69 , Anthony Fomin Report

#27

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Flies.

SallyJane5555 , Jin Yeong Kim Report

#28

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Being seated next to other diners *in an otherwise empty restaurant **if it’s not a shared dining experience like a BBQ

Isorry123 , Rita Chou Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just ask for another table. If they give you some bs reason why not, leave.

#29

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants If I can smell the bathroom as soon as I walk in. I’m out.

0nefatgrub , Tim Mossholder Report

#30

Don’t accept cards

mentecerrada Report

#31

Automatic 10% ‘Service Charge’ added to your bill. Just increase your prices. Service Charge should always be discretionary.

KoorbB Report

#32

I’m not entirely sure what the word is, but promoters who stand outside the restaurant and try to get you to eat there.

kleineoogjes Report

#33

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Visibly poor hand hygiene

rockymountainway44 , Tetiana Shevereva Report

#34

43 People Share Red Flags They Notice In Restaurants Moldy smells. Something ain’t right back there

Imahouseplantttt , Gor Davtyan Report

#35

Hard cold butter for the bread. Just let the butter out of the fridge for the day so we can spread it on our bread without destroying the bread

goingTofu Report

deathrose
deathrose
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real butter has milk and can't sit out for more than 2 hours. If it's soft then it's margarine. (Not hating on margarine)

#36

When you have to pay for tap water.

Hardibob Report

Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Australia, its mandatory for a sit down food venue to provide free tap/still/table water.

#37

Big wait time for server to take my order, although the restaurant is not busy.

fermat9997 Report

#38

Roaches… I know how hard they are to keep out of restaurants, but if I see one I’m done…

dennydiamonds Report

#39

I took some co-workers out to lunch on Friday and we didn't get seen by the waiter. No water, consultation about the menu, nothing. Even after 15 minutes from being seated. Probably the only time I've ever walked out of a restaurant.

WhyLimitMeTo20Charac Report

#40

Wobbly Tables. Drives me insane. Trying to cut up my steak whilst the table shakes like Michael J Fox shits me to tears.

almostasquare Report

#41

Being seated at a dirty table

conch56 Report

#42

Difficult parking.

gaychitect Report

#43

If everything on the menu has mayonnaise in it. It has happened before.

ans-myonul Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If everything on the menu has mayonnaise in it that's not a restaurant, it's a sandwich shop.

