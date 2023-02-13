There are many things we look out for when we go to a restaurant - the prices, the food options, and how nice the staff is. People online gathered together in this online thread to share some red flags that immediately show them a restaurant is not up to par and they should leave immediately. From dirty floors to a huge menu, these ideas might help you spot a place that just isn't worth spending your money on.

Most people love food, especially good food, and that is why we often find ourselves going out to spoil ourselves at a restaurant and ordering our favorite meals, spending time with our friends and family. However, it's not always a pleasant event. Sometimes the experience doesn't meet our expectations and is quite disappointing, and when you're paying quite a hefty sum for an experience, you want it to be the best it can be.

#1 If they just ignore you for 10 minutes. Even if you are (too) busy at least acknowledge you've seen me and will get to me.

#2 No prices on the menu. If I’m going to spend money, I want to know how much I’m going to spend. Just tell me the steak is $40 for f**k sake.

#3 Owners being rude to staff in front of guests

#4 I’m from UK so maybe not relevant but HUGE menu with loads of variety. If they can just master 5 or 6 dishes they will taste far better that the 50 different options that the kitchen has to offer.

#5 Loud music. I've been in restaurants before where I can't hear myself think, let alone hear people opposite me talk.



Edit: comments were irritating me, so I amended

#6 If the table is sticky and it gets stickier after they wipe it.

#7 When they keep the lights so low that you literally can’t see the menu. I’ve been in three places like this, and the food is always bad. The place is dark for a reason.

#8 “3% has been added to your bill for to provide a living wage for our employees” uhm EXCUSE ME SIR, that’s squarely your goddamn problem.

#9 Kids running wild. Apart from the inconvenience of the other diners it’s dangerous when staff are walking round with hot food.

Edit. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many up votes. I thought I was posting something controversial. People sometimes get triggered when someone mentions badly behaved kids and think your just some bitter child hater. But actually I love kids. I just don’t want to eat in their playground.

#10 if you go to a mexican/tex-mex spot and the chips and salsa are terrible just pack it up and leave, nothing will get better.

#11 The smell when you walk in. If you can smell sewage, mold or excessive bleach or ammonia when you walk in over the food, turn around.

#12 Dirty menus. If they can't be bothered to wipe the menu then what else are they not cleaning?



Edit: I see excuses like 'there's not enough time', 'it's not a priority', 'the last thing we're going to do is clean the menus'.



There's always an excuse not to do something. Like I asked, what else are they not cleaning?

#13 No hand soap in the restroom.

Unless staff have their own restroom no one’s washing hands after doing their business into

urinal or toilet.

#14 Warm water served in a piping hot glass from the dishwasher.

#15 Dirty bathrooms.

#16 A sign on the door that says “NoBoDy WaNtS To WoRk AnYmOrE!” (I’ve never texted like that before - what a pain in the a*s! 😏)

#17 Not having hours and menu posted on the website or Facebook or somewhere. As someone with some food sensitivities I am not wasting my time showing up and getting seated just to discover I can't eat/don't like any of the food.

#18 Tables packed closely together to the point where you might as well just be sitting with the strangers next to you.

#19 Hidden fees or changing prices regularly. I'll go once, but if that happens, I won't return.

#20 Taking forever to get the check grinds my gears. I'm less likely to return if I had to wait a long time to leave. I don't want to be held hostage after my meal.

#21 QR code menus

#22 Not a deal breaker but more of a huge pet peeve, and please...if you are a waiter/waitress please please please listen to me:



If you are going to take my whole tables order by memory, and write none of it down, You sure as s**t better get it right. If that's a problem, just write it down... literally no one cares, and I actually prefer it when I see this done.

#23 Paying and tipping on a handheld electronic device while the waiter stares me down. One guy actually “instructed” me to press the 25% tip option as if it’s a required step of the transaction. Infuriatingly rude.



I waited tables and bartended for over 8 years and it was always considered a huge no-no to stand over someone while they tipped, totaled, and signed the slip.

#24 I haven't experienced this where I'm currently living, but back home it was not uncommon to wait for ages until a waiter acknowledged your presence. Like 10-15min. I'd just stand up and leave.



And cleanliness of course, but that's a given.

#25 Having no seats with backs. Nobody wants to sit on a bench.

#26 Ever walk on a floor mopped with sugary water? Yeah, that stickiness will have me turn around instantly.

#27 Flies.

#28 Being seated next to other diners *in an otherwise empty restaurant **if it’s not a shared dining experience like a BBQ

#29 If I can smell the bathroom as soon as I walk in. I’m out.

#30 Don’t accept cards

#31 Automatic 10% ‘Service Charge’ added to your bill. Just increase your prices. Service Charge should always be discretionary.

#32 I’m not entirely sure what the word is, but promoters who stand outside the restaurant and try to get you to eat there.

#33 Visibly poor hand hygiene

#34 Moldy smells. Something ain’t right back there

#35 Hard cold butter for the bread. Just let the butter out of the fridge for the day so we can spread it on our bread without destroying the bread

#36 When you have to pay for tap water.

#37 Big wait time for server to take my order, although the restaurant is not busy.

#38 Roaches… I know how hard they are to keep out of restaurants, but if I see one I’m done…

#39 I took some co-workers out to lunch on Friday and we didn't get seen by the waiter. No water, consultation about the menu, nothing. Even after 15 minutes from being seated. Probably the only time I've ever walked out of a restaurant.

#40 Wobbly Tables. Drives me insane. Trying to cut up my steak whilst the table shakes like Michael J Fox shits me to tears.

#41 Being seated at a dirty table

#42 Difficult parking.