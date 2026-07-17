Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reveals The Steep Personal Price He Paid For Fame
Jim Parsons, star of The Big Bang Theory, in character as Sheldon Cooper wearing a striped shirt, reflecting on fame.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reveals The Steep Personal Price He Paid For Fame

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Bang Theory earned series lead Jim Parsons $1 million per episode in the later seasons, four Primetime Emmys, and one Golden Globe.

He played the brilliant, socially awkward theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper on the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created CBS show, which became one of the most successful and longest-running multi-camera sitcoms in TV history.

Highlights
  • Actor Jim Parsons recently opened up about how ‘The Big Bang Theory’ success left him “miserable” due to severe mental health issues.
  • Parsons revealed he struggled with “obsessive behavior” — a trait his family thought he shared with his onscreen persona, Sheldon Cooper.
  • Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1.2% of American adults, including celebrities like Howie Mandel, David Beckham, and Amanda Seyfried.

But the success came at a steep cost for Parsons.

The actor recently revealed on a podcast that his television success was accompanied by too much “obsessive behavior” for him to enjoy it at the time.

“I was not happy. I was stressed,” Parsons confessed.

RELATED:

    Jim Parsons admitted that The Big Bang Theory’s success made him “miserable”

    Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, sitting at a desk and looking reflective, showing the personal price of fame.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jim Parsons appeared on the July 13 episode of the All Out with Jon Dean podcast and revisited his days of filming The Big Bang Theory, which lasted for over a decade.

    The Hidden Figures actor revealed that he chased perfection to his own detriment, leaving him discontented with his success.

    “I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable,” he said.

    The Big Bang Theory cast, including Jim Parsons, eating takeout in a living room, highlighting the personal price of fame for actors.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    “I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking… discipline and whatever, and maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s who I was.”

    “But I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money … just because it was stressful and miserable at times,” Parsons added. “I made myself miserable.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When Jon Dean asked if the misery stemmed from his personal work ethic, the actor answered: “If you want to call it that. It translated in part into a work ethic, but it was really just obsessive behavior, basically.”

    Jim Parsons confessed that “OCD” about work cost him relationships

    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory star, holding an Emmy award on stage, representing the personal price he paid for fame.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter

    Parsons went on to elaborate how obsessive-compulsive tendencies fueled a majority of his work ethic and discipline at the time.

    “A lot of it was because it was kind of OCD in nature,” he confided in Dean. “I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don’t think was true.”

    When the host asked if this behavioral pattern cost him relationships and quality time with friends and family, Parsons nodded in agreement: “That’s tons of life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jim Parsons hugging another actor from The Big Bang Theory, illustrating the personal price and bond formed on the show for the star.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    However, he also acknowledged that he doesn’t know whether he would discourage young, up-and-coming artists from doing the same thing.

    “I wouldn’t be where I am right now if I hadn’t had that time of life,” Parsons said, adding that the self-torment nature of his meteoric rise was “part of it.”

    “So, I don’t know what to tell people. … Like, I don’t know how much of that is necessary.”

    Jim Parsons’ mother and sister previously pointed out his similarities with Sheldon Cooper

    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory star, sitting with arms crossed, reflecting on the personal price he paid for fame.

    Image credits: All Out with Jon Dean

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Incidentally, rigid perfectionism and strict daily schedules are attributes that Jim Parsons shares with his on-screen persona.

    Throughout the 12 seasons of TheBigBangTheory, Sheldon Cooper displays several similar traits, including a need for control, an apathy for physical contact, and germophobia.

    These are some of the clear signs of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

    When Parsons read the script for The Big Bang Theory, back in 2007, he thought he was a “really good fit” for the role.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2015, Parsons’ mother and sister told KVUE ABC that there were certain similarities between him and the character he played on TV.

    “He’s a little OCD. He does not like germs. He likes to wash his hands a lot,” said his mother, Judy Parsons, a first-grade teacher in Klein ISD in Harris County, Texas.

    His sister, Julie, chimed in that Parsons’ social life looked a lot like Sheldon’s as well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I call him grandpa,” Julie said. “He’s just an old man. He goes to bed early, reads a lot, listens to talk radio, and follows football.”

    Howie Mandel, Cameron Diaz, and Amanda Seyfried are among the celebrities who have spoken up about OCD

    A woman with blonde hair and a black jacket looks contemplative, representing the personal price of fame for Jim Parsons.

    Image credits: peacocktv

    Comedian-actor Howie Mandel has been one of the most outspoken celebrities about living with OCD and severe germophobia.

    The America’s Got Talent judge has said he avoids handshakes whenever possible, preferring fist bumps, and has described his fears of contamination as “living in a nightmare.”

    Soccer legend David Beckham has also been candid about his OCD tendencies, revealing that he feels compelled to keep everything perfectly organized and symmetrical.

    “I’ve got this obsessive-compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line, or everything has to be in pairs,” the Brit explained on his 2023 Netflix documentary.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @cbssundaymorning Amanda Seyfried tells Ben Mankiewicz she’s dealt with OCD and anxiety since she was a kid and that it once took over a lot of her life. She says therapy, medication and experience have helped her learn how to manage it and even use parts of it to help her acting. To watch the full extended interview, click the link. #amandaseyfried#anxiety#OCD#acting#interview♬ original sound – CBS Sunday Morning

    Actress Cameron Diaz has talked about refusing to touch door knobs and handles and getting her guests to change their clothes before they set foot in her apartment.

    In a 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, actress Amanda Seyfried said that she has been suffering from “all-encompassing” OCD since she was 4-5 years old.

    However, in adulthood, she has been able to “channel it in the right ways and take the right medication” to use it to her advantage, she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    2 in 3 OCD patients are likely to suffer from other mental health disorders

    Scrabble tiles spelling OCD, symbolizing the challenges Jim Parsons faced and the steep personal price of fame.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The International OCD Foundation describes the illness as a “serious and debilitating mental health disorder that affects people of all ages and walks of life, and occurs when a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions.”

    It can range from anxiety about germ contamination from contact to extreme fears of making mistakes to excessive concern with violent visuals in one’s mind, the institution says.

    Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, pointing at a whiteboard with complex equations, highlighting his fame.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    According to NIMH, OCD affects about 1.2% of adults in the United States. Global lifetime prevalence is estimated at 2.3% to 3.2%, with onset typically occurring by age 17.

    Approximately 2 in 3 adults with OCD are likely to have one other mental health disorder.

    About 50% of people with OCD suffer from some form of depression, 25% have anxiety disorders, and a little more than 10% struggle with personality disorders.

    “Cry me a river.” Netizens were divided over Jim Parsons “complaining” about his million-dollar TV gig

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment about success taking more than talent and luck, and the invisible perfectionism tax, reflecting on Jim Parsons personal price for fame.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment criticizing celebrities complaining about fame, discussing anxiety and losses, relating to Jim Parsons' personal price of fame.

    A comment about The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons fame and wealth beyond dreams.

    A comment on The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons personal price, earning 500K an episode.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment about Jim Parsons set for life, enjoying passive income from royalties and investments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments discussing the personal price Jim Parsons paid for fame, questioning celebrity struggles.

    A fan's sad comment about Jim Parsons, expressing love for his role in The Big Bang Theory.

    A social media comment about The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons fame and personal price.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and the personal price of fame.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment praising The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons performance and the price of fame.

    A social media comment about The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons earnings and the personal price of fame.

    A social media comment discussing The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons earnings and the personal price of fame.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment discussing Jim Parsons and the personal price of fame for actors.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT