Controversial Father-Son Adult Content Creators Are Back, And Their New Videos Are Already Raising Eyebrows

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Dean Byrne, 41, and his 18-year-old son, Bray, became a viral sensation in January after their collaborative adult content gained widespread attention online.

However, just weeks later, the duo faded from social media algorithms.

This month they began resurfacing organically on platforms like X and Instagram, with several of their more provocative videos — including a highly suggestive roleplay clip — finding renewed traction among viewers.

Highlights A father-son duo went viral after posting highly controversial adult content.

The pair has recently resurfaced, featuring other adult creators in increasingly provocative videos.

Dean and Bray defended their decision to work together, arguing that it’s “not weird” to them.

While many netizens have described their partnership as “weird” and “creepy,” the pair have defended it, stating, “Father and son bond can be special.”

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After briefly fading from social media attention, Dean Byrne and Bray have resurfaced with more controversial content

Image credits: dcbrne

Dean has been active in the adult entertainment industry since 2021, with Bray joining him in November 2025.

“Please show your support, and please be kind,” Dean said on Bray’s behalf in December, and the pair have not looked back since.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

They began by sharing thirst traps, exposing their six-packs, and slowly transitioned into making more explicit videos.

In a February video that is now going viral, Bray plays a fast-food employee who was delivering more than just snacks to his dad.

In the comments section, he pretended not to know whether the sandwich was six or 12 inches long, making a thinly veiled reference to male genital size.

Image credits: BcBrne1

In a May 19 video, both Dean and Bray appeared shirtless, and it ended with the latter pulling the former’s pants down and giggling in front of the camera.

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The following day, they sat on a countertop, baring their chests again and laughing after Bray pinched Dean’s chest.

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“I have to get back to him for this,” Dean said in response.

One of their most provocative videos to date was posted on May 26, in which they asked their fans, “Are you confident enough to have us both?”

The father-son duo is now collaborating with other adult content creators

Dean and Bray Byrne have frequently featured fellow adult entertainer Rob Makin in their content.

In a February video, Dean, alongside Rob, pretended to perform a magic trick that left Bray without clothes.

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In a different video posted in March, the trio wrestled shirtless, with Rob writing in the caption, “Father and son ganged up on me.”

There are also videos of them in bed, pretending to kiss, and enacting more intimate acts.

Image credits: bcbrne1

Rob, for the record, is also a reality TV personality in the UK, having appeared on Channel 4’s Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

True to its name, the show pairs two strangers in handcuffs, with one catch: they have opposite personalities.

Rob, for his part, was linked to a conservative married woman.

When she discovered his identity and took issue with what he does for a living, Rob said he does not care about “what people think about what I do.”

Bray has launched his own career independent of that of his father

Image credits: bcbrne1

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Bray posted a thirst trap video titled “You got lost in the forest with us” on July 16, featuring Nate Steele and James Hardey, both of whom cater heavily to the LGBT community.

Another video posted on the same day featured him with 19-year-old adult star Westy.

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Pulling down pants appears to be Bray’s go-to prank, as he subjected Westy to the same stunt he had previously carried out on his father in a third video.

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His first collaboration with a creator other than his father was with Zak Blackman, which came out on July 8.

Blackman used to be in the Navy but was expelled after his spicy content became popular.

The pair opened up about how their professional collaboration began

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In a January interview with TMZ, Bray said he felt compelled to start making adult content after turning 18 without providing a reason.

He said he was met with resistance from his father but managed to persuade him.

Dean said his initial hesitation came from wanting to ensure his son did not “close any doors” for himself by pursuing the same profession.

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“He’s still young. He’s got a lot of options open to him. I’m a lot older, so I can afford to make these mistakes, and it doesn’t really hurt me too badly… I completely put him off, but he came back and said he was gonna do it anyway,” he said.

Dean went on to explain how their relationship evolved once they reached an understanding.

He explained that the initial discomfort of working together quickly faded because he and Bray had always shared a strong bond, shaped by the loss of Bray’s mother during his childhood.

“It’s not new to us, it’s not weird,” he said.

“Pause. WHAT?” a netizen commented on Dean and Bray’s collaboration