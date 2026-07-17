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Controversial Father-Son Adult Content Creators Are Back, And Their New Videos Are Already Raising Eyebrows
Father-son adult content creators pose shirtless in bed. The older man, tattooed, lies under covers. The younger man leans on a pillow.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Controversial Father-Son Adult Content Creators Are Back, And Their New Videos Are Already Raising Eyebrows

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Dean Byrne, 41, and his 18-year-old son, Bray, became a viral sensation in January after their collaborative adult content gained widespread attention online. 

However, just weeks later, the duo faded from social media algorithms.

This month they began resurfacing organically on platforms like X and Instagram, with several of their more provocative videos — including a highly suggestive roleplay clip — finding renewed traction among viewers.

Highlights
  • A father-son duo went viral after posting highly controversial adult content.
  • The pair has recently resurfaced, featuring other adult creators in increasingly provocative videos.
  • Dean and Bray defended their decision to work together, arguing that it’s “not weird” to them.

While many netizens have described their partnership as “weird” and “creepy,” the pair have defended it, stating, “Father and son bond can be special.”

RELATED:

    After briefly fading from social media attention, Dean Byrne and Bray have resurfaced with more controversial content

    Controversial father-son adult content creators posing shirtless at a construction site.

    Image credits: dcbrne

    Dean has been active in the adult entertainment industry since 2021, with Bray joining him in November 2025.

    “Please show your support, and please be kind,” Dean said on Bray’s behalf in December, and the pair have not looked back since.

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    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

    They began by sharing thirst traps, exposing their six-packs, and slowly transitioned into making more explicit videos.

    In a February video that is now going viral, Bray plays a fast-food employee who was delivering more than just snacks to his dad.

    In the comments section, he pretended not to know whether the sandwich was six or 12 inches long, making a thinly veiled reference to male genital size. 

    Controversial father-son adult content creators, dad smiling with his young son.

    Image credits: BcBrne1

    In a May 19 video, both Dean and Bray appeared shirtless, and it ended with the latter pulling the former’s pants down and giggling in front of the camera.

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    Controversial father-son adult content creators, a collage of photos from childhood to adulthood.

    Image credits: BcBrne1

    The following day, they sat on a countertop, baring their chests again and laughing after Bray pinched Dean’s chest.

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    “I have to get back to him for this,” Dean said in response.

    One of their most provocative videos to date was posted on May 26, in which they asked their fans, “Are you confident enough to have us both?”

    The father-son duo is now collaborating with other adult content creators

    @iambigrob93 He meant everything to me 🥹 Sending prayers 🙏🏻 #funny#dadbod#lads#tattoos#kiss @Dcbrne ♬ original sound – Bigrob93

    Dean and Bray Byrne have frequently featured fellow adult entertainer Rob Makin in their content.

    In a February video, Dean, alongside Rob, pretended to perform a magic trick that left Bray without clothes.

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    In a different video posted in March, the trio wrestled shirtless, with Rob writing in the caption, “Father and son ganged up on me.”

    There are also videos of them in bed, pretending to kiss, and enacting more intimate acts.

    Controversial father-son adult content creators, posing outdoors, one lifting shirt.

    Image credits: bcbrne1

    Rob, for the record, is also a reality TV personality in the UK, having appeared on Channel 4’s Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

    True to its name, the show pairs two strangers in handcuffs, with one catch: they have opposite personalities

    Rob, for his part, was linked to a conservative married woman.

    When she discovered his identity and took issue with what he does for a living, Rob said he does not care about “what people think about what I do.”

    Bray has launched his own career independent of that of his father

    Controversial father-son adult content creators, son posing shirtless with hand on chest.

    Image credits: bcbrne1

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    Bray posted a thirst trap video titled “You got lost in the forest with us” on July 16, featuring Nate Steele and James Hardey, both of whom cater heavily to the LGBT community.

    Another video posted on the same day featured him with 19-year-old adult star Westy.

    Controversial father-son adult content creators in bed, creating new videos that raise eyebrows.

    Image credits: bcbrne1

    Pulling down pants appears to be Bray’s go-to prank, as he subjected Westy to the same stunt he had previously carried out on his father in a third video. 

    Controversial father-son adult content creators in a kitchen, smiling and ready to film new videos.

    Image credits: dcbrne

    His first collaboration with a creator other than his father was with Zak Blackman, which came out on July 8.

    Blackman used to be in the Navy but was expelled after his spicy content became popular.

    The pair opened up about how their professional collaboration began

    Controversial father-son adult content creators flexing muscles in front of a luxury car, raising eyebrows.

    Image credits: bcbrne1

    In a January interview with TMZ, Bray said he felt compelled to start making adult content after turning 18 without providing a reason.

    He said he was met with resistance from his father but managed to persuade him.

    Dean said his initial hesitation came from wanting to ensure his son did not “close any doors” for himself by pursuing the same profession. 

    A man with a younger child, possibly a father and son, from the controversial content creators.

    Image credits: BcBrne1

    “He’s still young. He’s got a lot of options open to him. I’m a lot older, so I can afford to make these mistakes, and it doesn’t really hurt me too badly… I completely put him off, but he came back and said he was gonna do it anyway,” he said.

    Dean went on to explain how their relationship evolved once they reached an understanding. 

    He explained that the initial discomfort of working together quickly faded because he and Bray had always shared a strong bond, shaped by the loss of Bray’s mother during his childhood.  

    “It’s not new to us, it’s not weird,” he said.

    “Pause. WHAT?” a netizen commented on Dean and Bray’s collaboration

    A text message bubble saying It's a little bit weird with a shocked emoji, referring to adult content creators.

    A social media comment asking about father-son adult content creators, raising eyebrows about their new videos.

    A social media comment stating Very creepy regarding father-son adult content creators and their new videos.

    A social media comment saying I don't want to see this regarding the controversial father-son adult content creators.

    A social media comment discussing people selling their soul for money and the morally questionable father-son adult content creators.

    A social media comment comparing father-son adult content creators to Bonnie Blu's parents, discussing the father's advice.

    A social media comment reading: I think that's enough social media for today, reflecting views on adult content creators.

    A social media comment reading: All a publicity stunt, addressing the controversial father-son adult content creators.

    A social media comment reading: Pause. WHAT?, expressing shock over the adult content creators.

    A social media comment reading: This is so weird, commenting on the father-son adult content creators.

    A social media comment reading: Very creepy, reacting to the controversial adult content creators.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    lulamura avatar
    lula mura
    lula mura
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the sheer moral superiority of Bored Panda, where writing the scary word "m****r" requires heavy blurring, but publishing a massive, 7-page "thirst-trap" gallery of a father-son adult content duo is considered peak family-friendly journalism. Apparently, basic vocabulary is far too traumatic for your readers, but normalizing and actively promoting pornographic family side-hustles is just a "quirky" topic we all needed to see. Thank you for keeping our innocent eyes safe from the alphabet while serving us softcore incestuous promo for cheap clicks—your ethical compass is truly inspiring.

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    noellegreeley avatar
    Noelle Greeley
    Noelle Greeley
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm getting really sick of seeing these articles on my feed! BP is for animals, memes, and sweet stories! F#ck off with this stuff!

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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they live in New Jersey; it's the only state where they won't get arrested for doing that.

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    lulamura avatar
    lula mura
    lula mura
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the sheer moral superiority of Bored Panda, where writing the scary word "m****r" requires heavy blurring, but publishing a massive, 7-page "thirst-trap" gallery of a father-son adult content duo is considered peak family-friendly journalism. Apparently, basic vocabulary is far too traumatic for your readers, but normalizing and actively promoting pornographic family side-hustles is just a "quirky" topic we all needed to see. Thank you for keeping our innocent eyes safe from the alphabet while serving us softcore incestuous promo for cheap clicks—your ethical compass is truly inspiring.

    4
    4points
    reply
    noellegreeley avatar
    Noelle Greeley
    Noelle Greeley
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm getting really sick of seeing these articles on my feed! BP is for animals, memes, and sweet stories! F#ck off with this stuff!

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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they live in New Jersey; it's the only state where they won't get arrested for doing that.

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    0points
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