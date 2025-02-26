Young Sheldon Cast: Post-Show Highlights And Where They Are Now

ADVERTISEMENT

A spin-off of a beloved classic like The Big Bang Theory might have seemed risky at first, but Young Sheldon has proven to be a resounding success. Premiering in 2017, the sitcom is set in 1989 and owes much of its appeal to its talented cast, who bring the story to life.

The show follows Sheldon Cooper, a nine-year-old child prodigy navigating both the perks and challenges of his intellect while struggling with social interactions. Young Sheldon’s cast brings his world to life, showcasing not just his journey but also the dynamics of his family and life in Texas.

Since Young Sheldon ended in May 2024, the series continues to resonate with fans, thanks to its sharp storytelling, cultural nods, and unique take on a child prodigy’s early years. With the show now in the rearview, its cast has taken on new roles and projects. Here’s a look at what they’ve been up to since the finale.

Young Sheldon Cast

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper)

Share icon Image credits: Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

Iain Armitage was just nine years old when he stepped into the role of Sheldon Cooper, bringing to life the socially awkward yet brilliant young prodigy. While Sheldon’s intelligence sets him apart, his struggles with social cues and his air of superiority often create tension — elements that evolve as he grows from child to teenager on the screen.

In the series finale, after attending high school at nine and college at 11, Sheldon moves to California to begin his graduate studies with his future employer — a pivotal moment that closes this chapter of his life.

Now 16 years old, Armitage has continued building his acting career, amassing an estimated $6 million net worth and taking on roles in Big Little Lies and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Beyond acting, he’s maintained close friendships with his Young Sheldon co-stars. Last fall, he was spotted in New York City, attending a play starring Jim Parsons, his on-screen counterpart from The Big Bang Theory. Reflecting on the experience, he shared on Instagram:

“How lucky to start my new year off right — I got to see @therealjimparsons in @ourtownbroadway for the third time!”

He also reunited with his screen mom, Zoe Perry, during a Christmas visit to the White House — a heartwarming reminder of their off-screen bond.

Share icon Image credits: @iain

When he’s not at the theater, Armitage enjoys traveling and flying. Recently, he shared his excitement about an aerial adventure over Las Vegas, writing:

“Spent a wonderful afternoon with an incredible flight instructor enjoying the beautiful scenery as we flew over Vegas — hey, what a way to spend a day!”

Share icon Image credits: @iain

Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Zoe plays Mary Cooper, the mother of Sheldon and his siblings. Mary has a strict Southern Baptist upbringing and works at the local church. This could explain why she is so strict and overprotective of her children, but her intentions are positive, even if Sheldon is an atheist.

Coincidentally, Mary plays Perry’s mom, Laurie Metcalf, in The Big Bang Theory. Perry has also starred in shows such as Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Scandal, and The Family.

Since the show’s finale, Perry has remained close to some of the Young Sheldon cast as she’s starred in three episodes of George and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Lance Barber (George Cooper Sr.)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Lance Barber brings warmth and depth to the role of George Cooper Sr., Sheldon’s father, in Young Sheldon. Though George lacks his son’s intellect, he provides a stark contrast to Sheldon’s analytical mind on the show. Barber even made a brief appearance in The Big Bang Theory, connecting the two series.

George’s character evolves significantly over the course of Young Sheldon. A Vietnam veteran and high school football coach, he is set for a promising career at the university level, but his story is tragically cut short by a fatal heart attack.

Barber often reflects on his time as Medford’s coach, sharing a behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram:

“Medford’s Hunky coaches! Always a treat to work with Doc Farrow!”

Fans will be happy to know that Barber is set to return in the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off, appearing in a dream sequence — a welcome nod to his beloved character.

Outside of Young Sheldon, Barber has built an impressive career, with roles in Monk, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mentalist, How I Met Your Mother, Gilmore Girls, and Californication.

On the personal front, he married Aliza Barber in 2018, and the couple shares two children.

Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Montana plays Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie. Georgie is a pivotal member of the Young Sheldon cast, as he doesn’t share his brother’s intelligence and struggles at school with his grades and the attention his brother receives.

As he develops in the series, we see him transition from the jealous older brother, resentful of Sheldon’s ability to gain their mother’s attention, to a high school football player and later sales superstar at a tire store.

In October 2024, Montana and co-star Emily Osment launched the third Big Bang spin-off, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. The series focuses on 1994 when young parents Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister tackle parenting, marriage, and family life.

Variety praised the series writing: “For viewers, “Georgie and Mandy” is a double dose of nostalgia. It’s an extension of Cooper family lore, a fruitful seed planted by Jim Parsons’ first “Bazinga!”. But it’s also a throwback to the “Roseanne” school of plainspoken, working-class family sitcoms.”

Jordan’s personal life is thriving. He and his partner, Jenna Weeks, welcomed a baby girl last year.

Share icon Image credits: @montanajordan

Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper)

Share icon Image credits: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images

Raegan Revord stars as Missy, Sheldon’s twin sister. Although she’s perceptive and sharp, Missy doesn’t possess Sheldon’s genius traits. She tries teasing Sheldon with Georgie, but she’s not very good at it. Throughout, Sheldon remains her confidant.

Before her role as Missy on Young Sheldon, Ragean appeared in series such as Modern Family, Grace and Frankie, and Teachers.

The 17-year-old is also an avid reader. In March, Ragean will appear on a book club panel in Austin. On social media, she does a monthly “Read with Raegan” slot, discussing her top reads.

She’s written a young adult book called Rules for Fake Girlfriends. On Instagram, she describes it as “the story of Avery, a young college student navigating her first year abroad, first love, first loss, and finding her place in the world.”

Annie Potts (Connie “Meemaw” Tucker)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Acting legend Annie stars as Connie “Meemaw” Tucker, Sheldon’s maternal grandmother. Meemaw comes with sarcasm and fun and enjoys mocking her son-in-law. She loves Sheldon but sometimes fails to understand him. Connie affectionately calls him “Moonpie” and shows him ongoing patience, creating a lovely relationship.

Annie has starred in numerous films, including Pretty in Pink and Ghostbusters, and she was the voice of Bo Peep in Toy Story.

Potts has been nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for her role in Young Sheldon. At the end of 2024, she completed filming the romantic comedy 40 Dates and 40 Nights.

On Instagram, she said this about her nomination: “Thank You to the @criticschoice Awards for this nomination!! It’s an honor to be included in such an excellent list of talented humans. So grateful!”

Potts also runs a charity for young adults to help them at critical life crossroads, called The Heart Channels.

Share icon Image credits: @thisisanniepotts

Emily Osment (Mandy McAllister)

Share icon Image credits: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images

Amanda “Mandy” McAllister joins in later seasons. She is played by Emily Osment, Georgie’s older girlfriend and later wife. They have a daughter named Connie, whom they nickname “CeeCee.”

Acting isn’t new to Osment. She has starred in Hannah Montana, Cleaners, Almost Family, Pretty Smart, The Kominsky Method, and more recently, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

She told the LA Times about her reaction to the new show: “I love the potential disaster element that “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” gives you. It’s perfect. I can’t think of a better title.”

Share icon Image credits: @youngsheldoncbs

Last year, Emily, whose brother is actor Haley Joel Osment, secretly married her partner Jack Anthony.

Supporting Cast: Where Are They Now?

Wyatt McClure (Billy Sparks)

Share icon Image credits: Erik Voake/CBS/Getty Images

The fun and silly Billy Sparks is played by child actor Wyatt McClure. Billy is portrayed as Sheldon’s nemesis in the pilot, but he becomes much nicer during the first few seasons. He is Sheldon’s neighbor who initially has a crush on Missy and is later tutored by Sheldon.

McClure is a comedian who has a passion for travel. Last summer, he was exploring London and took to social media to ask Iain for some travel tips. He also enjoys spending time with friends on the golf course.

Share icon Image credits: @thewyattmcclure

Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff Difford)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Although Paster Jeff Difford is a recurring character in seasons one and two of Young Sheldon, he was promoted to the main cast in the third season. His wife, in real life, plays his new wife on the show.

Paster Jeff tries to convince us that he’s moral and reasonable, but he battles insecurities and often exaggerates the truth. He convinces his first wife, Serena, that he has money and clashes with Sheldon over Sheldon’s desire to practice atheism.

Hobby now hosts a podcast about how people spend their money called Pay Or Request — The Social Money Podcast.

Hobby is another of the cast of Young Sheldon alumni to appear in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. On Instagram, he says: “My “bad apple” costume does NOT make an appearance in tonight’s episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. BUT WHAT HAPPENS?”

Wallace Shawn (Dr. John Sturgis)

Share icon Image credits: Bill Inoshita/CBS/Getty Images

Wallace plays the supportive college physics professor who teaches Sheldon in his first college course. Before they meet, they share a sweet penpal relationship, and later, Dr. John becomes Sheldon’s mentor.

With Sheldon’s support, his professor dates Meemaw during the first few seasons, but a mental breakdown means the end of their relationship. His mental health results in a hospital stay, and then he takes some local jobs before returning to the university.

Wallace and Iain have remained close beyond their time on Young Sheldon, recently reuniting for dinner. On Instagram, Iain shared, “My dinner with Wally Shawn! While working on Young Sheldon, I always loved when I got to spend time with Wally Shawn (Dr. Sturgis).”

FAQ

Is the Young Sheldon actor autistic?

No, he’s not. Although his behavior does include some traits linked to autism, including literation, communication, and difficulty with social interaction, the creators of the show confirmed that Sheldon is not meant to be autistic.

Are Missy and Georgie siblings in real life?

Although they convince us they are siblings in their genuine brother/sister relationship, Missy and Georgie aren’t siblings in real life.

Why did Bobbi Sparks leave the Young Sheldon cast?

Bobbi Sparks, Sheldon’s childhood bully, quietly disappeared from the show with no official explanation. Her role highlighted Sheldon’s social struggles, showing that his childhood wasn’t without challenges. Since her teasing served its purpose in shaping his character, the show may have simply phased her out as the story progressed.

Why did Young Sheldon end?

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon has reached its conclusion, as all good things eventually do. As a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, it was important for the show to wrap up at the right moment to stay in line with its successor’s timeline.

