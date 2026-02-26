Bianca Censori Is Back To Being Wild With Her Fashion, Steps Out In Lingerie Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori walking down a street without inviting attention from onlookers and paparazzi is a rare occurrence, and Wednesday, February 25, was definitely not one of those days.

The 31-year-old Australian architect and wife of Kanye West was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday, and once again, her scant clothing created ample buzz.

Highlights Bianca Censori stepped out in a revealing ensemble in Los Angeles, instantly drawing scrutiny on social media.

Netizens criticized the indecency of her dress while also expressing concern about her mental health.

Her outing, notably without Kanye West, reignited speculation about the long-rumored challenges in their marriage.

Netizens reacted to her outfit with both nonchalance and the routine concern about her mental health.

“She’s overdressed by her usual standards,” one said, while another commented, “The girl’s not right.”

Bianca Censori commanded the spotlight with her outfit, sparking intense social media reactions

Bianca Censori with sleek hairstyle and bold makeup, wearing a black fur coat in a fashion event setting.

Image credits: Getty/Jeff Kravitz

Censori showed off her toned physique in a cream-colored brassiere and metallic mini skirt as she made her way to an art exhibit at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

She completed her look with white stockings and heels.

What also turned heads was her pink pixie cut, a stunning transformation from the dark, long locks she flaunted as recently as Valentine’s Day while visiting an L.A. medspa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @styleconcept001

“This woman should be arrested for indecent exposure,” a netizen commented about Censori’s outfit.

Another echoed a similar sentiment, asking, “Why wasn’t she arrested?”

Someone familiar with Censori’s wardrobe aesthetic remarked, “She is wearing more than normal.”

A second added, “Just another day for her.”

Bianca Censori with pink hair wearing a lingerie top and silver mini skirt while stepping out on a city sidewalk.

Image credits: GC Images

Others called out how uncomfortable Censori appeared in the clothes, especially the top half, writing, “B*a is three sizes too small,” and “The b*a doesn’t even fit.”

“Seriously, can someone please help this girl?” a different commentator wrote.

Regarding her hair, one observed, “It’s probably a wig.”

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top and bold fashion outfit while stepping out in a stylish urban setting.

Image credits: Brad_MV33

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top, showcasing bold and wild fashion while stepping out confidently.

Image credits: carneliapop

Censori was spotted without her husband, who has publicly admitted to having “dominion” over her much-debated style, which also had people talking.

“I am beginning to fear she’s not being controlled at all but actually wanting the attention,” one person said, while another added, “Yeah, let’s not blame Kanye West.”

The outing without Kanye West came amid speculation that their marriage may be on shaky ground

Bianca Censori walking on sidewalk wearing lingerie top, silver mini skirt, and heels with short pink hair.

Image credits: GC Images

Rumors of separation have long circled the couple, but a recent report by The Sun suggests they came very close to calling it quits “last year.”

Censori was “pushed to the limit” because Kanye declared he was a N*zi and invited severe backlash. The distress was so horrifying that Censori confided in her friends that she wanted to divorce her husband, the outlet stated.

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top, showcasing bold and wild fashion style while stepping out confidently.

Image credits: sosanyayewande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem Smith (@entertainmenttakeover_)

Censori made him fly alongside her to a Spanish rehab, where he vowed to change his ways to save their union.

Things are still difficult, though, because of West’s “self-destructive behavior, his manic mind packed with creative ideas, complicated thoughts, and a unique outlook on the world.”

Bianca Censori in pink lingerie-style top and pants standing beside a man dressed in beige casual outfit indoors.

Image credits: biancacensori

Censori, however, is “far more mentally strong than people imagine,” her friend said.

“Not only has she lived through some of Kanye’s darkest episodes, but she has dug her heels in when it comes to him seeking help for his mental problems.”

Amid their difficult period, Censori went viral for opting for more covered-up outfits on multiple occasions

Bianca Censori wearing a bold lingerie top with dark leather details standing next to a man in black hooded jacket.

Image credits: Getty/Alessandro Levati

A picture of her celebrating Christmas with Kanye West, his eldest daughter North, and their other friends showcased Censori in an off-white satin number from Phoebe Philo’s debut collection.

Although the dress was revealing in its original form, with an asymmetrical hemline cut higher on one leg, Censori styled it with white stockings, making it modest.

“Glad she was allowed to wear clothes this holiday season,” a netizen wrote at the time.

Group of people posing indoors, featuring Bianca Censori wearing a stylish outfit with a lingerie top.

Image credits: biancacensori

In January 2026, Censori accompanied her husband to Mexico City, where he performed multiple shows.

In a widely circulated photo from the pair’s pre-concert stroll in the city, she was seen dressed in a simple white T-shirt, straight-leg light-wash jeans, and slipper-style shoes.

Fans took to social media then, too, with one commenting, “I think we all agree it is a miracle that this woman is dressed decently.”

Bianca Censori steps out in a lingerie top and leggings while holding hands with a man in a black outfit outdoors.

Image credits: Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Another added sarcastically, “That’s not Bianca; she has too many clothes.”

“Wow, clothes do make a difference. She is cute,” a third said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @estilodf

On the professional front, Censori is busy with an ambitious seven-year performance art and design series.

The gig began in December 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, and is scheduled to continue through 2023.

“Its sad to see she is so desperate for attention,” a netizen remarked about Censori

Comment saying the bra does not fit properly, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top, showcasing her wild fashion style while stepping out confidently.

Comment from Mark Sawyer saying that's more than she normally wears, shown in a blue chat bubble on social media.

Comment by Renate Arntz expressing discomfort with the outfit, saying how uncomfortable it looks.

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top, showcasing bold and wild fashion with confident street style.

Woman commenting that a person should be arrested for indecent exposure with shocked emojis in a social media post.

Woman wearing a lingerie top and edgy fashion, showcasing Bianca Censori's bold and wild style on the streets.

Bianca Censori wearing a lingerie top, stepping out in a bold fashion statement, showcasing her wild style.

Bianca Censori embraces wild fashion, stepping out confidently in a bold lingerie top showcasing her daring style.

Bianca Censori steps out in wild fashion wearing a lingerie top, showcasing bold and daring style choices.

Bianca Censori steps out in a bold lingerie top, showcasing wild fashion choices and confident street style.

Comment by Nick Kokalis questioning if this is the most revealing outfit yet, expressing surprise.

Bianca Censori steps out in a bold lingerie top, showcasing her wild and daring fashion style on the streets.

Bianca Censori in a bold lingerie top, showcasing her wild fashion style while stepping out confidently.

User comment text displayed in a light blue speech bubble with the name Claudia Loveridge in bold above it.

